Inter should have won it a couple of years back too, the year Milan won it (2022). They threw it away at the end with a couple of big errors allowing their rivals to pounce. Would have been 3 in 4 years alongside Napoli's comfortable win last season. Inzaghi has given them a big club feeling back again getting to the European Cup final last season which they really should have won on big chances alone.



Milan have only won three Serie A titles this century. Ancelotti won one in 8 or 9 years there but obviously had a great European record. It definitely isn't a good feeling about them at the minute, the Americans (I think the ones who have some links to FSG?) have gone in and made some poor decisions like getting rid of Maldini from his role.



Como being promoted would be interesting.