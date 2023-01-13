« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 252700 times)

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • A manc
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3400 on: January 13, 2023, 08:29:07 pm »
2-0 Khvicha with a great finish. They have one hand on the title already the way they are playing.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,124
  • Legacy fan
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3401 on: January 13, 2023, 08:29:50 pm »
2-1
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3402 on: January 13, 2023, 08:36:39 pm »
Great Match this
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,178
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3403 on: January 13, 2023, 09:00:57 pm »
Shit! Did you see that?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3404 on: January 13, 2023, 09:01:45 pm »
Hyypiaesque finish!
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3405 on: January 13, 2023, 09:10:46 pm »
Napoli's to lose now. Juve have done well as of late to keep it tight defensively and nick games, imagine they'll finish 2nd but Napoli play with such confidence that they'll blow teams out of the water. What a side.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on January 13, 2023, 08:15:54 pm
Their fans are starting to feel like we did in early 2020. Their last title was 89-90 too.

Napoli's first title since 90 looking likely after Argentina's first World Cup since 86. Terrible time to lose Maradona!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and much more successful football side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,997
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3406 on: January 13, 2023, 09:11:41 pm »
Speaking of Maradona, if Kvarashkelia played out most of his career here he could end up only 2nd to Maradona in Napoli folklore. They'll probably flog him within the next 18 months though.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and much more successful football side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,591
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3407 on: January 13, 2023, 09:11:43 pm »
Oshimen is classs
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3408 on: January 13, 2023, 09:11:52 pm »
If they don't win the league this year they should just pack it in. They're a level above.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3409 on: January 13, 2023, 09:12:16 pm »
Osihmen is the best striker on current form. Absolute beast, whoever gets him will destroy the PL, think United are nailed on to go for him in the summer.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3410 on: January 13, 2023, 09:14:55 pm »
Napoli 14/1 to win the CL is reallyyyy good value
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3411 on: January 13, 2023, 09:16:57 pm »
Napoli are such a great team to watch (except when they battered us), so quick in everything they do

No one will want them in the CL if they get through
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3412 on: January 13, 2023, 09:18:28 pm »
Fair play to them. Horrible fans - but wouldn't begrudge the club shaking things up by winning the league. Out of interest - who was the last team(and when) that won the league that wasn't a Milan side or Juve? Must be Roma or Lazio in the early 00s?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3413 on: January 13, 2023, 09:20:48 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on January 13, 2023, 09:12:16 pm
Osihmen is the best striker on current form. Absolute beast, whoever gets him will destroy the PL, think United are nailed on to go for him in the summer.

He looks to have close to everything needed at the least,thought at the time Napoli bought him they've overpaid heavily but nah they knew what they're doing.

Kvaratchkelia looks like a similar gem,Min-Jae and Anguissa looking good as well,good to see them doing well.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,677
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3414 on: January 13, 2023, 09:22:41 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on January 13, 2023, 09:18:28 pm
Fair play to them. Horrible fans - but wouldn't begrudge the club shaking things up by winning the league. Out of interest - who was the last team(and when) that won the league that wasn't a Milan side or Juve? Must be Roma or Lazio in the early 00s?

2004/05 - no one won it! Was that when Juve and others got done?

But before that youre right. Roma in 00/01, Lazio the season before that and then you have to go all the way back to Sampdoria 90/91.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,644
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3415 on: January 13, 2023, 09:41:33 pm »
just saw the score, good Lord, still a lot of matches left but they will do it. That Georgian kid is probably worth 120M+ now.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,796
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3416 on: January 13, 2023, 09:41:54 pm »
Watching that was giving me bad flashbacks, what an ass kicking
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,644
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3417 on: January 13, 2023, 09:43:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 13, 2023, 09:14:55 pm
Napoli 14/1 to win the CL is reallyyyy good value
Inexperience will somehow cost them in the CL imo.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3418 on: January 13, 2023, 10:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 13, 2023, 09:22:41 pm
2004/05 - no one won it! Was that when Juve and others got done?

But before that youre right. Roma in 00/01, Lazio the season before that and then you have to go all the way back to Sampdoria 90/91.

Crazy!

Early 00's Seria A was incredible. Definitely one of my fond memories of football growing up. So many legends. Started going downhill after the scandal (with a few great sides after like the treble winning Inter side and the final couple of years of that milan side).
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,562
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3419 on: January 13, 2023, 10:10:14 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on January 13, 2023, 10:02:25 pm
Crazy!

Early 00's Seria A was incredible. Definitely one of my fond memories of football growing up. So many legends. Started going downhill after the scandal (with a few great sides after like the treble winning Inter side and the final couple of years of that milan side).

The 90s was the best. The money got pulled at Lazio, Fiorentina, Roma, Parma around the same time in the early 2000s which started the decline and saw Milan/Inter/Juve really dominate from there (until Berlusconi/Moratti pulled their spending which led to Juve winning 9 in a row at a canter).

It actually looked like Napoli might have had their time in the summer with Insigne, Mertens and Koulibaly going but they should really win it from here.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,031
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3420 on: January 13, 2023, 10:19:16 pm »

10 minute highlights of Napoli v Juventus - www.dailymotion.com/video/x8h7i5v

Napoli 10 points clear of 2nd place Milan, though Milan have a game in hand.

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3421 on: January 14, 2023, 06:09:41 am »
Napoli are sensational. Their attack is insane. Theyve got players in mad form who cant even get in the team. Look at the way Raspadori was scoring and assisting when Osimhen was out. Now? Only a back up.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3422 on: January 14, 2023, 08:59:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on January 13, 2023, 10:10:14 pm
The 90s was the best. The money got pulled at Lazio, Fiorentina, Roma, Parma around the same time in the early 2000s which started the decline and saw Milan/Inter/Juve really dominate from there (until Berlusconi/Moratti pulled their spending which led to Juve winning 9 in a row at a canter).

It actually looked like Napoli might have had their time in the summer with Insigne, Mertens and Koulibaly going but they should really win it from here.

Yeh 90s serie a was the best league ever, dont think the premier league now compares even.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3423 on: January 14, 2023, 09:00:10 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 14, 2023, 06:09:41 am
Napoli are sensational. Their attack is insane. Theyve got players in mad form who cant even get in the team. Look at the way Raspadori was scoring and assisting when Osimhen was out. Now? Only a back up.

Best team in Europe. Attack from everywhere , always on the front foot.

Personally I hope they win both serie a and CL
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,341
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3424 on: January 14, 2023, 09:12:35 am »
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3425 on: January 14, 2023, 06:15:46 pm »
Milan are doing a mess. Napoli are away and gone.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,644
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 08:20:22 pm »
Juventus sanctioned with -15 points deduction as result of the Plusvalenza Case, clubs capital gain violations.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,222
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 08:21:56 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:20:22 pm
Juventus sanctioned with -15 points deduction as result of the Plusvalenza Case, clubs capital gain violations.
I mean how many punishments can a club get?

Incredible

Has to be a huge ffp fine too surely (hahahaha as if)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 08:49:04 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:20:22 pm
Juventus sanctioned with -15 points deduction as result of the Plusvalenza Case, clubs capital gain violations.

A slap on the wrist. Will drop them down to 11th when they should be booted down to Serie B. Not fair on clubs like Sampdoria, Cremonese or Verona that these muppets get to continue dine at the big table.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,579
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Can we get the Arthur money back?  ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,644
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 09:31:38 pm »
more details: 2.5 years inhibition for Fabio Paratici, 2 years for Agnelli and Arrivabene, 8 months for Nedved, 1.4 years for Cherubin

Come on Nedved, you were one of my legends, not nice to see your name around all those corrupts.
Logged

Online Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 10:07:36 pm »
Really opened up the 4th spot. Mourinho has a chance of bringing CL football to Roma now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 