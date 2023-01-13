Their fans are starting to feel like we did in early 2020. Their last title was 89-90 too.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Osihmen is the best striker on current form. Absolute beast, whoever gets him will destroy the PL, think United are nailed on to go for him in the summer.
Fair play to them. Horrible fans - but wouldn't begrudge the club shaking things up by winning the league. Out of interest - who was the last team(and when) that won the league that wasn't a Milan side or Juve? Must be Roma or Lazio in the early 00s?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Napoli 14/1 to win the CL is reallyyyy good value
2004/05 - no one won it! Was that when Juve and others got done?But before that youre right. Roma in 00/01, Lazio the season before that and then you have to go all the way back to Sampdoria 90/91.
Crazy!Early 00's Seria A was incredible. Definitely one of my fond memories of football growing up. So many legends. Started going downhill after the scandal (with a few great sides after like the treble winning Inter side and the final couple of years of that milan side).
The 90s was the best. The money got pulled at Lazio, Fiorentina, Roma, Parma around the same time in the early 2000s which started the decline and saw Milan/Inter/Juve really dominate from there (until Berlusconi/Moratti pulled their spending which led to Juve winning 9 in a row at a canter).It actually looked like Napoli might have had their time in the summer with Insigne, Mertens and Koulibaly going but they should really win it from here.
Napoli are sensational. Their attack is insane. Theyve got players in mad form who cant even get in the team. Look at the way Raspadori was scoring and assisting when Osimhen was out. Now? Only a back up.
Best team in Europe.
Juventus sanctioned with -15 points deduction as result of the Plusvalenza Case, clubs capital gain violations.
