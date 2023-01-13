Crazy!



Early 00's Seria A was incredible. Definitely one of my fond memories of football growing up. So many legends. Started going downhill after the scandal (with a few great sides after like the treble winning Inter side and the final couple of years of that milan side).



The 90s was the best. The money got pulled at Lazio, Fiorentina, Roma, Parma around the same time in the early 2000s which started the decline and saw Milan/Inter/Juve really dominate from there (until Berlusconi/Moratti pulled their spending which led to Juve winning 9 in a row at a canter).It actually looked like Napoli might have had their time in the summer with Insigne, Mertens and Koulibaly going but they should really win it from here.