'Berlusconi says he offered Monza squad sex workers in dressing room for big win
':-Video shows owner making comments at Christmas dinner
Italys former prime minister condemned by female senatorwww.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/14/silvio-berlusconi-monza-sex-workers-in-dressing-room-serie-a
'The former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi told Monzas players he would bring sex workers into their dressing room if they managed to win again against a top Serie A club, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
Berlusconi, who often uses colourful language, was accused in 2011 of having sex with an underage sex worker at one of his infamous bunga bunga parties. He was acquitted on appeal in 2015 after a judge ruled he had not known she was a minor.
I told the guys ... now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, Ill bring a bus of whores into the locker room, Berlusconi, 86, said in a video recorded at a Tuesday Christmas dinner with the Monza players.'