':-Video shows owner making comments at Christmas dinnerItalys former prime minister condemned by female senator'The former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi told Monzas players he would bring sex workers into their dressing room if they managed to win again against a top Serie A club, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.Berlusconi, who often uses colourful language, was accused in 2011 of having sex with an underage sex worker at one of his infamous bunga bunga parties. He was acquitted on appeal in 2015 after a judge ruled he had not known she was a minor.I told the guys ... now you will play Milan, Juventus. If you win against one of these top teams, Ill bring a bus of whores into the locker room, Berlusconi, 86, said in a video recorded at a Tuesday Christmas dinner with the Monza players.'