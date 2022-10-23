Great goal but fuck me commentators don't half over react though do they?? comparing it to what i'm assuming is that van basten volley in euro 88
Kvaratshkelia man. Fuck me, hes special.
Honestly not been so excited watching a player live in a long, long time.
I bet Spurs are kicking themselves over not signing him.
Kvaratshkelia man. Fuck me, hes special.
Exciting first 45.
Atalanta v Napoli just underway
Thats a colossal win for Napoli, without Kvaratshkelia too. I think its already a 2 horse race. I dont think Atalanta can last the pace and the other sides are too far back to make up ground against a couple of clubs with Milan and Napolis quality.
Not really sure how this works as Agnelli's family owns the club but he and the rest of the board have all resigned.Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomanoJuventus board have decided to resign, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved. Its the end of Andrea Agnellis era as Juve president. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #JuventusThere will be new board and new club structure to be decided in the next months.https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1597326505587376128?s=20&t=TEqQBe0xzms8J5lt_tIbuw
And we thought we were in a crisis
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]