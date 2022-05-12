« previous next »
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3160 on: May 12, 2022, 04:36:19 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on May 12, 2022, 02:54:05 pm
No, no, you're not doing it correctly.

Sneering dismissal of all aspects of MLS is de rigeur...
Yeah the snobbery came from a place of truth maybe a few years ago, but nowadays its improved a lot, theyre exporting more and more players into top divisions in Europe as well as being a new landing spot for talented South American youngsters as a stepping stone to Europe. Next step is to keep their youth prospects for longer, because most of the best U21 players end up in Germany before theyve kicked a ball for the USMNT.

Its not great but its certainly better than its given credit for and one of the fastest leagues going if you can forgive some of the displays lacking technique or tactical discipline. Probably top end League One - mid table Championship standard with a smattering of players who could still do it in the top European leagues to a decent level - Insigne, Shaqiri, Martinez, Matuidi etc
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Serie A
« Reply #3161 on: May 12, 2022, 04:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 12, 2022, 04:36:19 pm
Yeah the snobbery came from a place of truth maybe a few years ago, but nowadays its improved a lot, theyre importing more and more players into top divisions in Europe as well as being a new landing spot for talented South American youngsters as a stepping stone to Europe. Next step is to keep their youth prospects for longer, because most of the best U21 players end up in Germany before theyve kicked a ball for the USMNT.

Its not great but its certainly better than its given credit for and one of the fastest leagues going if you can forgive some of the displays lacking technique or tactical discipline. Probably top end League One - mid table Championship standard with a smattering of players who could still do it in the top European leagues to a decent level - Insigne, Shaqiri, Martinez, Matuidi etc

A pretty fair and accurate assessment of strengths and weaknesses...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Serie A
« Reply #3162 on: May 12, 2022, 07:21:22 pm »
I've loved Chiellini, great character (Good evening, Brendan) and a superb centre half, seems a decent fella too. I'd like to see him carry on in MLS for a year or two, he could still do it but not playing 30 games a season like IMO, the quality is improving.

Was great seeing him in the Euros, almost a last hurrah for him, but I think so many people can't see there's an absolute world of difference between top level European football and even the best international teams. I've always thought it's a different sport effectively. Chiellini/Bonucci is a great partnership, they probably could have done it again in the World Cup had they qualified, but ultimately if Juventus want to improve on some poor European performances in the last five years and gain the league title back they'll have to do it with new men.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3163 on: May 15, 2022, 06:40:05 pm »
Looks like AC Milan are going to win the league for the first time in ages.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3164 on: May 15, 2022, 06:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 15, 2022, 06:40:05 pm
Looks like AC Milan are going to win the league for the first time in ages.

Sassaulo could beat them on the final day. They have dropped off but it is a tricky away. Milan still have an untrustworthy feel to them. Pressure could do a lot to them.

Unlike the PL, in Serie A strange things have happened on the final day to front runners. 2000 and 2002 come to mind.
« Last Edit: May 15, 2022, 06:53:00 pm by Andar »
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3165 on: May 15, 2022, 06:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 15, 2022, 06:40:05 pm
Looks like AC Milan are going to win the league for the first time in ages.

Glad one of the Top 3 decided they wanted to win this - after all that faffing around drawing and losing they all did a few weeks back ;D


Milan [1] - 0 Atalanta; Rafael Leão 57' - https://streamff.com/v/5bd517

Milan [2] - 0 Atalanta; Theo Hernandez 75' - https://streamff.com/v/5fb921

2-0; full-time.



Cagliari v Inter Milan is the 7.45pm kick off. If Inter don't win... Milan are Champions. Cagliari are fighting to stay in Serie A in 18th position... so will be up for it too ;D

Cagliari XI: Cragno; Bellanova, Ceppitelli, Altare, Lykogiannis; Rog, Grassi, Dalbert; Marin; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.
Inter XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez.

Streams: https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/cagliari-inter-live-stream/866507 & http://1stream.top/soccer/MjMzMDkwMzgz
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3166 on: May 15, 2022, 08:56:24 pm »
That goal from Theo Hernandez was pretty great. Can't imagine to many goals have been scored from a longer run (especially given the zig zagging).

Inter 2-0 up.

Edit: 1-2
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,224
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3167 on: May 15, 2022, 09:54:36 pm »
damn, seriously Milan will be crowned champions in a week. I didn't see that coming, I thought Inter would win it by 8+ pts.  Maybe getting kicked out of CL helped them focus in the league.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3168 on: May 20, 2022, 10:06:34 am »
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3169 on: May 20, 2022, 08:30:51 pm »
I never foresaw the day Id be delighted to hear another hedge fund is getting its hands on European Royalty, but thats modern football.  Great news if this comes off.

In other news, Tammy Abrahams real name is Kevin Abraham?!  Is this well-known?
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3170 on: May 20, 2022, 08:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Iska on May 20, 2022, 08:30:51 pm
I never foresaw the day Id be delighted to hear another hedge fund is getting its hands on European Royalty, but thats modern football.  Great news if this comes off.

In other news, Tammy Abrahams real name is Kevin Abraham?!  Is this well-known?

Tammy is far cooler a name to go by.  A quick google shows that its a shortened nickname of one of his middle names.

He has a brother called Timmy  ;D

Tammy is having a heck of a season in Italy, 2 more goals so far tonight.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3171 on: May 20, 2022, 08:58:25 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 20, 2022, 10:06:34 am
https://www.ilsole24ore.com/art/ribaltone-milan-un-passo-firma-la-cessione-fondo-redbird-AElia8ZB?refresh_ce=1

Redbird deal set to beat the Bahrain bid for AC Milan

Certainly much better than such a historic club being overtaken by Bahrain ...
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3172 on: May 22, 2022, 06:50:20 pm »
Milan fans are going wild in the stands
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3173 on: May 22, 2022, 06:54:55 pm »
A deserved title for AC Milan. They did it the right way, and things will only get better for them after the takeover ...
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3174 on: May 22, 2022, 06:58:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 22, 2022, 06:54:55 pm
A deserved title for AC Milan. They did it the right way, and things will only get better for them after the takeover ...

What a good season in Italy and Ac to have the calm to keep it going and take the title is good to see. Thats 3 winners in 3 years
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3175 on: May 22, 2022, 07:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 22, 2022, 06:58:06 pm
What a good season in Italy and Ac to have the calm to keep it going and take the title is good to see. Thats 3 winners in 3 years

The Serie A is seriously re-gaining it's popularity in South-Eastern Europe, with the Premier League being bought by the oil countries most of the time. We have a good number of supporters, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the top Serie A clubs are catching up pretty quickly, and I think they have already over-taken Man Utd ...
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3176 on: May 22, 2022, 07:07:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 22, 2022, 06:54:55 pm
A deserved title for AC Milan. They did it the right way, and things will only get better for them after the takeover ...
I really don't know what rubbish Ivan Gazidis (AC Milan's CEO) played out at Arsenal....
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3177 on: May 22, 2022, 07:22:27 pm »
Well done to Milan, thats a seriously impressive and unexpected achievement this season, especially closing it out like that.  Delighted for my man Giroud as well, breaking the number 9 curse and everything, always loved that guy.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3178 on: May 22, 2022, 08:14:11 pm »
Serie A is supremely cool. Bakayoko came out for the celebrations with a cigar. Most interesting league in Europe this season, just a shame Juventus recovered for the top 4.

Rafael Leao is another beast. I absolutely love him.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3179 on: May 22, 2022, 08:16:45 pm »
Well done Milan. Possibly the weakest winners in a long time though? They were poor in the CL and it's far from a vintage Milan. Going out of Europe before Christmas probably tipped the balance over Inter who put everything into that Liverpool tie and dropped a lot of points around it. Added to Napoli being Napoli.

For all the fuss of how good Inter were they've blown it this year.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3180 on: May 22, 2022, 08:19:34 pm »
Vintage AC Milan wipes the floor with this current Seria A. That's not something that should be considered.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3181 on: May 22, 2022, 08:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2022, 08:19:34 pm
Vintage AC Milan wipes the floor with this current Seria A. That's not something that should be considered.

I say vintage Milan but even the Allegri team that won it, as well as the Ancelotti/Capello/Sacchi teams. All of them were competitive in the CL as well.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3182 on: May 22, 2022, 09:22:53 pm »
Salernitana 0-4 down at home in a very winnable game against Udinese with 57 gone. Bottles, cups, flares getting lobbed on. If Cagliari were to score (which would send Salernitana down) I can see a riot here.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3183 on: May 22, 2022, 09:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 22, 2022, 08:19:34 pm
Vintage AC Milan wipes the floor with this current Seria A. That's not something that should be considered.

To be fair I think vintage Milan that we faced in 2005 wins most leagues at a canter, and put up a real challenge in the PL. That team was phanomenally good
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3184 on: May 22, 2022, 09:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on May 22, 2022, 09:33:20 pm
To be fair I think vintage Milan that we faced in 2005 wins most leagues at a canter, and put up a real challenge in the PL. That team was phanomenally good
Arrigo Sacchi's Milan was miles better, I'd argue.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3185 on: May 22, 2022, 11:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May 22, 2022, 08:16:45 pm
Well done Milan. Possibly the weakest winners in a long time though? They were poor in the CL and it's far from a vintage Milan. Going out of Europe before Christmas probably tipped the balance over Inter who put everything into that Liverpool tie and dropped a lot of points around it. Added to Napoli being Napoli.

For all the fuss of how good Inter were they've blown it this year.

Yep. Think Inter are ultimately the better side. Best of luck to AC when Origi joins them.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3186 on: May 23, 2022, 05:58:49 am »
Yeah, I think I chalk this up more to Inter bottling it but credit Milan for being there to take advantage. It's odd in that Serie A was clearly my 2nd favorite league this year but that was because of how fun watching Napoli, Atalanta, Inter and Roma could be. Milan were usually pretty boring and aside from our games against them I can't say I watched all that much more. Hopefully Origi gives them a bit more as far as entertainment.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3187 on: May 23, 2022, 10:46:08 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 20, 2022, 08:48:12 pm
Tammy is far cooler a name to go by.  A quick google shows that its a shortened nickname of one of his middle names.

He has a brother called Timmy  ;D

Tammy is having a heck of a season in Italy, 2 more goals so far tonight.

He has had an ok season, but nothing more than that - has played by *far* the most minuted of anyone with similar number (or more) goals - 3100 mins for 17 goals and 4 assists is nothing special really - of the 27 players who have scored 10 or more goals, 18 of them have a better record this year than him, and of those with a worse record, nobody plays for a top 10 team (Raspadori, at Sassulo, who isn't even their main striker, is at the next best team; then Beto at Udinese and Arnautovic at Bologna).
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3188 on: May 23, 2022, 02:48:47 pm »

a decent piece on Milan's Serie A title win...


'Milans triumph of the collective finally casts off Istanbul Syndrome':-

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/23/milan-triumph-of-the-collective-finally-casts-off-istanbul-syndrome-serie-a



'Sassuolo vs Milan (0-3) | The Rossoneri Renaissance! Pioli's Milan Win Scudetto | Serie A Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0u8AdsyvEpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0u8AdsyvEpU</a>



'Milan celebrate first Scudetto in 11 years!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CW3u2ORvwlE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CW3u2ORvwlE</a>
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3189 on: May 23, 2022, 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 22, 2022, 06:54:55 pm
A deserved title for AC Milan. They did it the right way, and things will only get better for them after the takeover ...

They followed us to an extent in that they went to the top of European Football, dropped back to the pack due to a lack of investment and were out in the European wilderness for while. But by being savvy in the transfer market and not being held to ransom by players such as Calhanoglu and Donnarumma, they've got a squad of primarily young players that are locked in to playing and doing well with Milan. It's probably the weakest that Serie A has been in some time but that's not Milan's fault, they can only beat the other 19 teams they're competing against. Losing Kessie is a big blow but they've shown that they can recruit well and I'm sure they'll make some interesting moves this summer. Hopefully our Divock has a blast playing for them and wins a few more trophies, think he'll do really well in Italy.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3190 on: May 23, 2022, 03:57:05 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 23, 2022, 02:48:47 pm
a decent piece on Milan's Serie A title win...


'Milans triumph of the collective finally casts off Istanbul Syndrome':-

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/23/milan-triumph-of-the-collective-finally-casts-off-istanbul-syndrome-serie-a



'Sassuolo vs Milan (0-3) | The Rossoneri Renaissance! Pioli's Milan Win Scudetto | Serie A Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0u8AdsyvEpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0u8AdsyvEpU</a>



'Milan celebrate first Scudetto in 11 years!':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CW3u2ORvwlE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CW3u2ORvwlE</a>

I like that quote in the article. 'You don't count goals, you weigh them' - Certainly true of a striker like Giroud and there can't be more many fitting of that quote than Divock Origi. Can see him scoring plenty of big goals for them.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3191 on: May 23, 2022, 04:02:51 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 20, 2022, 10:06:34 am
https://www.ilsole24ore.com/art/ribaltone-milan-un-passo-firma-la-cessione-fondo-redbird-AElia8ZB?refresh_ce=1

Redbird deal set to beat the Bahrain bid for AC Milan

Is it official though? reckon there will be some brown envelopes going around tilting the bid in bahrain favour. Some of the Seria A bigwigs going to be spotted with their  2nd hand russian super yacht for facilitating such a friendly deal. ;D
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3192 on: May 23, 2022, 06:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on May 23, 2022, 02:59:54 pm
They followed us to an extent in that they went to the top of European Football, dropped back to the pack due to a lack of investment and were out in the European wilderness for while. But by being savvy in the transfer market and not being held to ransom by players such as Calhanoglu and Donnarumma, they've got a squad of primarily young players that are locked in to playing and doing well with Milan. It's probably the weakest that Serie A has been in some time but that's not Milan's fault, they can only beat the other 19 teams they're competing against. Losing Kessie is a big blow but they've shown that they can recruit well and I'm sure they'll make some interesting moves this summer. Hopefully our Divock has a blast playing for them and wins a few more trophies, think he'll do really well in Italy.

It's also like us in that they turned heavily to analytics. Kind of funny in that Gazidis was a bum at Arsenal and now hired a bunch of nerds (some just off of their online work like Ben Torvaney and Tiago Estevao) to bring Milan back to the promised land.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3193 on: May 24, 2022, 07:32:38 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6mxrVrU724k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6mxrVrU724k</a>
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3194 on: June 1, 2022, 10:24:53 am »
Red Bird have agreed a deal to buy AC Milan.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3195 on: June 1, 2022, 11:27:32 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June  1, 2022, 10:24:53 am
Red Bird have agreed a deal to buy AC Milan.
Good. Keep another sportswasher out of the game for the time being and get them ran in the same sensible vein they have since their current owners acquired them from China.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3196 on: June 2, 2022, 02:57:22 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June  1, 2022, 10:24:53 am
Red Bird have agreed a deal to buy AC Milan.

Delighted Bahrain never got their mitts on them. Would have been a tragedy for football.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3197 on: June 27, 2022, 12:39:19 pm »
The newly elected mayor of Verona is... Damiano Tommasi, the former Roma midfielder. He started out of Verona before spending the majority of his career at Roma. He was president of the Italian PFA and has now been elected as centre-left candidate, defeating the right-wing incumbent. Verona has traditionally been a right-wing city too.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3198 on: Yesterday at 11:27:21 pm »

Fair play to Venezia FC - some epic trolling of TikTok...


'Sadly, were on TikTok now. If youre like 12, follow us there.' - https://twitter.com/VeneziaFC_EN/status/1542146796981571585

'Absolutely wild that TikTok emailed us to take this down.' - https://twitter.com/VeneziaFC_EN/status/1542878674189488128

'As soon as possible. Yeah well get right on that.' - https://twitter.com/VeneziaFC_EN/status/1542881962653884416


:wellin :lmao :thumbup
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3199 on: Today at 02:38:00 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:27:21 pm
Fair play to Venezia FC - some epic trolling of TikTok...


'Sadly, were on TikTok now. If youre like 12, follow us there.' - https://twitter.com/VeneziaFC_EN/status/1542146796981571585

'Absolutely wild that TikTok emailed us to take this down.' - https://twitter.com/VeneziaFC_EN/status/1542878674189488128

'As soon as possible. Yeah well get right on that.' - https://twitter.com/VeneziaFC_EN/status/1542881962653884416


:wellin :lmao :thumbup

This is hilarious lol Need more teams like them!
