A deserved title for AC Milan. They did it the right way, and things will only get better for them after the takeover ...



They followed us to an extent in that they went to the top of European Football, dropped back to the pack due to a lack of investment and were out in the European wilderness for while. But by being savvy in the transfer market and not being held to ransom by players such as Calhanoglu and Donnarumma, they've got a squad of primarily young players that are locked in to playing and doing well with Milan. It's probably the weakest that Serie A has been in some time but that's not Milan's fault, they can only beat the other 19 teams they're competing against. Losing Kessie is a big blow but they've shown that they can recruit well and I'm sure they'll make some interesting moves this summer. Hopefully our Divock has a blast playing for them and wins a few more trophies, think he'll do really well in Italy.