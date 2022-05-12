I've loved Chiellini, great character (Good evening, Brendan) and a superb centre half, seems a decent fella too. I'd like to see him carry on in MLS for a year or two, he could still do it but not playing 30 games a season like IMO, the quality is improving.
Was great seeing him in the Euros, almost a last hurrah for him, but I think so many people can't see there's an absolute world of difference between top level European football and even the best international teams. I've always thought it's a different sport effectively. Chiellini/Bonucci is a great partnership, they probably could have done it again in the World Cup had they qualified, but ultimately if Juventus want to improve on some poor European performances in the last five years and gain the league title back they'll have to do it with new men.