Re: Serie A
« Reply #3120 on: April 24, 2022, 09:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Iska on April 18, 2022, 08:14:14 pm
Amazing how those sides just cant get it over the line in Serie A.  Those two have been second 13 out of the last 19 years and not a single title between them.

They're both extremely Spursy. A lot of near misses in Europe as well. Napoli have always done my head in since bottling that Chelsea tie at 3-1 up when they went on to win it in 2012.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3121 on: April 24, 2022, 10:05:08 pm »
That was a cool moment, not the best team Milan have had but it has a lot of heart. Still got the toughest schedule though and I'm not sure where Inter drop points but they kept themselves in it.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3122 on: April 24, 2022, 10:29:56 pm »
Shades of Origi at Newcastle in 2019, that. Good to see Milan stay in it but as Del said, I reckon theyre still susceptible to dropping points and Inter have a kinder run in. Napoli losing at Empoli not only removes them from the title race but gives Juventus more fuel to hunt them down; 4 point gap with The Old Lady having a game in hand, a tough one away at Sassuolo tomorrow.

Genuinely thought Roma were going to get something out of Inter, so to see the Nerazzurri win in that fashion compels my thoughts that theyll retain their title. Fiorentina losing at struggling Salernitana is a frustrating missed opportunity to climb into that Europa League place.

Re: Serie A
« Reply #3123 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 pm »
Dreadful result for Inter.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3124 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm »
Proper title race this, twists and slip-ups all over the place.
« Reply #3125 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:16:03 pm
Dreadful result for Inter.

The keeper had an absolute shocker for Bolognas second goal. Was like Zak Steffen on steroids.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3126 on: Yesterday at 10:17:30 pm »
Peter Enkelman
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3127 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Wasn't expecting that result! Funny goal but gotta feel for the keeper, damn. Would like to see Milan do it but it's not an easy run in. San Siro is going to be crazy on the weekend!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3128 on: Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm »
Just saw Radu's shocker. He had yet to play a single Serie A minute for them and Handanovic was on the bench, why? I mean it just would have turned a loss into a draw but still that's ridiculous.

Edit: I guess they're saying Handanovic had a back injury and would only have come in if Radu got injured. Oh well. Makes for a pretty interesting run-in.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3129 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm »

'It's a nightmare for Inter Milan's second choice goalkeeper, Ionuț Radu. Could that cost them the Serie A title?':-

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1519407222358425600 (with 90 second video)


Bologna 2-1 Inter; 4 minute highlights - https://sbfast.com/fcjsg9jwxktv.html & https://ourmatch.me/27-04-2022-bologna-vs-inter
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:34:31 am »
Feel sorry for that keeper. That could define his career, we know what happened with Karius.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 08:10:36 am »
Enckelman, Karius, Radu. An entire professional athletes career reduced to one single momentous mistake. Its not nice, but hell be remembered as the others are.

Game on. Still think theyll be fine to be honest, Milan could surprise me I guess.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 10:45:25 am »
AC Milan on the brink of being sportswashed.

Bahrain royal family linked investment vehicle buying them for $1.1 billion.

Maybe Pep or Tuchel future job.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-18/bahrain-confirms-firm-s-talks-to-buy-ac-milan-for-1-1b
