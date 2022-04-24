Shades of Origi at Newcastle in 2019, that. Good to see Milan stay in it but as Del said, I reckon theyre still susceptible to dropping points and Inter have a kinder run in. Napoli losing at Empoli not only removes them from the title race but gives Juventus more fuel to hunt them down; 4 point gap with The Old Lady having a game in hand, a tough one away at Sassuolo tomorrow.



Genuinely thought Roma were going to get something out of Inter, so to see the Nerazzurri win in that fashion compels my thoughts that theyll retain their title. Fiorentina losing at struggling Salernitana is a frustrating missed opportunity to climb into that Europa League place.



