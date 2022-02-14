Can anyone tell me why Inter are 1/2 on to win the league based off the table above?



Napoli are 4 points behind them IF they win their game in hand but are 7/1 to win it?



Eh?



One of the better squads in the division, a bit more depth, a relatively experienced coach and crucially, have the experience of winning the league last season. Milan are still in a developmental stage and Napoli have become serial nearly men who are extremely reliant on one or two specific players and lack squad depth.I'd pick Inter as the favourite too. They have the deepest squad and without blowing our trumpet, will perhaps be out of Europe inside a couple of weeks. They had Genoa and Salernitana coming up who are gimmes, and until Fiorentina late March don't have any particularly challenging league fixtures. Milan would be my second bet - a kind league run and no Europe, so they'll focus on the league and the cup. Have a few of the relegation and bottom teams in the next few weeks.Then Napoli. Drawn Barca in Europe so potentially two draining ties there, then have Lazio, Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Roma all in their next 6 league fixtures. They'd probably have to win 5 of those games to keep speed with Inter. Tuanzebe, Lozano and Sobotka are all out for Napoli at the moment, so while they have some depth in their forward options, they can't afford anything to happen to either Fabian, Elmas, Anguissa, Koulibaly or Rrahmani. One or two injuries in that group and their season is devastated.Inter for me, then Milan close second (could be my favourite if we run Inter into the ground over two legs) and Napoli probably not far off right at that price.