« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 204426 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,863
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3040 on: February 14, 2022, 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on February 14, 2022, 02:15:41 pm
Can anyone tell me why Inter are 1/2 on to win the league based off the table above?

Napoli are 4 points behind them IF they win their game in hand but are 7/1 to win it?

Eh?
One of the better squads in the division, a bit more depth, a relatively experienced coach and crucially, have the experience of winning the league last season. Milan are still in a developmental stage and Napoli have become serial nearly men who are extremely reliant on one or two specific players and lack squad depth.

I'd pick Inter as the favourite too. They have the deepest squad and without blowing our trumpet, will perhaps be out of Europe inside a couple of weeks. They had Genoa and Salernitana coming up who are gimmes, and until Fiorentina late March don't have any particularly challenging league fixtures. Milan would be my second bet - a kind league run and no Europe, so they'll focus on the league and the cup. Have a few of the relegation and bottom teams in the next few weeks.

Then Napoli. Drawn Barca in Europe so potentially two draining ties there, then have Lazio, Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Roma all in their next 6 league fixtures. They'd probably have to win 5 of those games to keep speed with Inter. Tuanzebe, Lozano and Sobotka are all out for Napoli at the moment, so while they have some depth in their forward options, they can't afford anything to happen to either Fabian, Elmas, Anguissa, Koulibaly or Rrahmani. One or two injuries in that group and their season is devastated.

Inter for me, then Milan close second (could be my favourite if we run Inter into the ground over two legs) and Napoli probably not far off right at that price.
« Last Edit: February 14, 2022, 02:38:38 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3041 on: February 14, 2022, 02:34:17 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,678
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3042 on: February 14, 2022, 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on February 14, 2022, 02:15:41 pm
Can anyone tell me why Inter are 1/2 on to win the league based off the table above?

Napoli are 4 points behind them IF they win their game in hand but are 7/1 to win it?

Eh?
anyone would pick Inter but those are really lame odds imo.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,807
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3043 on: Yesterday at 11:53:07 pm »
Didn't think Inter were that good but close to a decent result tonight. Thankfully we snatched it towards the end and you'd expect us to see the job through at Anfield.

Perisic is still great. Was glad United didn't get him under Mourinho, he probably wouldn't have got up to much there ala Mkitaryan and Sanchez but on his day he's superb. Good in Germany and won the double with Klopp, big for Wolfsburg, and seems to have had a proper good few years recently, scored in the World Cup final, was part of the Bayern treble side and then helped Inter to the league title.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,436
  • YNWA
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 12:37:13 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:53:07 pm
Didn't think Inter were that good but close to a decent result tonight. Thankfully we snatched it towards the end and you'd expect us to see the job through at Anfield.

Perisic is still great. Was glad United didn't get him under Mourinho, he probably wouldn't have got up to much there ala Mkitaryan and Sanchez but on his day he's superb. Good in Germany and won the double with Klopp, big for Wolfsburg, and seems to have had a proper good few years recently, scored in the World Cup final, was part of the Bayern treble side and then helped Inter to the league title.

Perisic is a great player, especially at his peak, but he's still going strong.

Inter have other really good players as well..
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • Italians do it better
Re: Serie A
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 01:42:02 am »
Put me in for a bit of Perisic love. Was surprised by how good he still was. Not the most skilful winger but he makes it work by having great speed and power, technique and delivery with both feet, and an amazing work rate too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 