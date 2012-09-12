« previous next »
Serie A

Re: Serie A
December 4, 2021, 05:44:57 pm
Absolutely baffling they hired him, it's not like it was the Inter version turning up, now instead of getting rid and perhaps rescuing the season they'll probably keep him too long. Inter looking good though.
Re: Serie A
December 4, 2021, 05:47:00 pm
0-3 HT, they are absolutely getting battered.
Re: Serie A
December 4, 2021, 08:50:29 pm
This is great stuff so far, as you'd expect.
Re: Serie A
December 4, 2021, 09:10:27 pm
Wow, Demiral with a strikers run and finish.
Re: Serie A
December 4, 2021, 09:16:26 pm
Napolis defence is pretty bad.
Re: Serie A
December 4, 2021, 09:40:44 pm
Again a bad Napoli result.  Figure Inters title to lose.

As far as Mourinho, has an elite manager ever fallen so far so fast?  Wow
Re: Serie A
December 4, 2021, 11:04:20 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December  4, 2021, 09:40:44 pm
As far as Mourinho, has an elite manager ever fallen so far so fast?  Wow
I know he won the league last season but Diego Simeone has to be up there he's clearly not the coach he was from 2012-16.

Rafa would be the other one that comes to mind as well in terms of an elite coach having a rapid decline.
Re: Serie A
December 5, 2021, 01:48:46 am
Mourinho refuses to take the first question and tells a journalist: Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you
Re: Serie A
December 5, 2021, 01:22:51 pm
Easily the most entertaining league in the world every game has at least 3-4 goals in it.
Re: Serie A
December 5, 2021, 06:49:28 pm
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.
Re: Serie A
December 6, 2021, 12:09:05 pm
Man, I can't track that AC Milan attacking options in roster. It feels like they somehow have 20 young attackers like Messias, Kessie, Leao, Brahim Diaz etc and they keep being rotated every single match.
Re: Serie A
December 6, 2021, 12:53:02 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 01:48:46 am
Mourinho refuses to take the first question and tells a journalist: Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you

Bet someone who earns more than Mourinho does can say the same to him.
Re: Serie A
December 6, 2021, 01:01:17 pm
It's such a stupid quote from him. A person in a more complex job earns more than someone that doesn't, no shit sherlock.
Re: Serie A
December 6, 2021, 01:05:29 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 06:49:28 pm
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.
I think a lot of it might have to do with how Atalanta have punched above their weight for the last five years under Gasperini, playing an attacking high risk high reward style of play so the rest of the team's in the league are trying to copy that method.
Re: Serie A
December 6, 2021, 02:24:17 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on December  5, 2021, 06:49:28 pm
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.

Mostly it's the fact that a lot of midtable and lower midtable sides that in the past favoured bus-parking dinosaurs are now giving a chance to younger progressive managers. The likes of Dionisi, Italiano, De Zerbi until last season. Even the ones that have been around the block like Inzaghi, Spalletti, Pioli and obviously Sarri have always been on the "expansive" side and now they're managing big clubs. Plus the influence of Atalanta, who have shown that it's possible to compete at the very top on a shoestring budget.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.
They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.
They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?

I think Milan had some big injuries, to be fair to them.
Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm
If the 11 we fielded tonight played in Serie A, they'd have walked to the title in January or something.

Milan really poor in both games against us, but it is a young team for the most part.
Re: Serie A
Today at 04:54:34 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.
They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?

Just like anything in life and sport it's cyclical and at the moment the PL reigns supreme.  Serie A is not at the same level so is it any surprise that one of their best teams is still inferior to what we put out today?  I'd say no.  Doesn't take away from the fact it's a fun league to watch in comparison to anything other than the PL.
