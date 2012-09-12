As far as Mourinho, has an elite manager ever fallen so far so fast? Wow
Mourinho refuses to take the first question and tells a journalist: Your job is a lot easier than ours which is why we earn a lot more than you
i was to ask how this league became a goal galore like this? I think it started right after the pandemic but unsure why. This league used to have 1,5-2 goals average now numbers are insane.
Are we to judge Serie A based upon Milan's performance today? I mean they're top and just got bossed by a weakened Liverpool team.They looked really poor, did Milan have a stinker today? Or were there a few players out?
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]