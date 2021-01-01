Good point, but Leicester winning was definitely not in the logic books but fair play to you and them



What essentially did happen back then in Italy though was that four true world football powerhouses alternated to win the league and finished it off by an all-Italian final at Old Trafford in 2003.



I remember the final. Amazing first 20 minutes and then both sides - characteristically? - decided they'd play for the 0-0 draw. Which is exactly what they got!And to be fair, that final aside, this was not a good period for Italy in the Champions League. In the previous three tournaments only one Italian team ever got to the knock-out stages of the Champions League (Lazio got to the quarters in 2000).