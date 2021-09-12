« previous next »
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2680 on: September 12, 2021, 02:08:25 pm »
Inter held to a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria. Milan are facing Lazio later in the day.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2681 on: September 12, 2021, 03:04:54 pm »
Another nice goal for Martinez. His tallies have been respectable for Inter and there's a lot to his game, can see him scoring even more with Lukaku gone and him being the main man. Think this will be his final season with Inter though before looking for a new challenge. Wonder if he's someone we'd be interested in. Problem is he'd cost a big fee.
Offline TSC

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2682 on: September 12, 2021, 09:42:33 pm »
Roma just scored a last minute winner and Mourinho went off on one of his sprints down the touch line to celebrate in front of fans.  Tool.
Online Fromola

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2683 on: September 12, 2021, 09:51:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on September 12, 2021, 09:42:33 pm
Roma just scored a last minute winner and Mourinho went off on one of his sprints down the touch line to celebrate in front of fans.  Tool.

Fuck Roma.
Offline Roopy

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2684 on: September 13, 2021, 03:26:51 am »
Rui Patricio had an absolute blinder for Roma.

Tough loss for Sassuolo - on another day they'd have won that by a couple.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2685 on: September 13, 2021, 03:34:55 pm »
Milan -  Lazio was a team still trying to get to grips with a new coach's ideas versus a sharper,  more cohesive side ( Milan).  Leao had a lot of joy down his flank,  deserved win for Milan. 
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2686 on: September 14, 2021, 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on September 13, 2021, 03:34:55 pm
Milan -  Lazio was a team still trying to get to grips with a new coach's ideas versus a sharper,  more cohesive side ( Milan).  Leao had a lot of joy down his flank,  deserved win for Milan.
Agree with this and Leao always looks better wide rather than central, he needs space. Nuts to see Ibrahimovic still doing it at his age.

Genoa Cagliari was a fun game, Genoa coming from 2-0 down with just over half an hour left to win it 3-2. Always good to see Juve lose and my favourite Italian team, Fiorentina, surprised most by winning at an Atalanta side that's looking way off their usual clinical standard after 3 games played. Maybe a few too many key players have been allowed to leave. I'm sure they'll pull themselves together but can't see them being the threat in Europe that they were last season.

Vlahovic bagging another 2 for La Viola, to take his tally to 3 in 3 for this season, 2 of those penalties though.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2687 on: September 18, 2021, 06:04:30 pm »
Dumfries looking decent, Inter will be fun to watch this season.
Online Hazell

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2688 on: September 19, 2021, 07:50:29 pm »
Milan a goal down in the 4th minute, defending like they were a goal down in the final minute.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2689 on: September 19, 2021, 07:51:20 pm »
Suicidal defending that. Was expecting a pull and red card, he seemed to have a nibble.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2690 on: September 20, 2021, 05:24:29 pm »
A curate's egg of a result in Genoa - a Fiorentina win with multiple goals scored where Dusan Vlahovic doesn't get any. It's early doors but even after the Gattuso debacle, Italiano seems to have galvanised a squad that I predicted disaster for towards the back end of last season. I'm often fatalistic when it comes to La Viola though, and keeping Vlahovic as well as adding the exciting Gonzalez was a good summer. It's also a minor miracle that Milenkovic and Dragowski are still there.

Allegri continues to struggle to get a tune out of the Old Lady, who Rebic loves to score against. Atalanta struggled again but found a way past relegation candidates Salernitana and Napoli are away at Udinese tonight for those interested.

Oh, and check out Mourinho's face at full time after the defeat away to Verona - we've seen it a lot in recent years at Utd and Spurs, but it never gets old  ;D

One of the Milan clubs or Napoli this season. Juventus with their worst start in 60 years, winless and currently in the relegation zone. Of course they'll recover, but it's so sweet while it lasts.

This season is going to be so tight at the top and it's so hard to predict who'll win it. With the players that left the league though, Serie A doesn't have the quality or star power it did last season, but still remains one of the most watchable divisions.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2691 on: September 20, 2021, 05:33:54 pm »
At this stage I don't think Napoli will get a better chance. Juventus don't look like they have the capabilities this season but may improve under Allegri. AC Milan don't look ready to go all the way. Inter probably have a decent chance of retaining but probably won't be as consistent as last season. Good start for Dzeko in Milan though, he might have a big couple of years there, which could be his last at the stage of his career.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2692 on: September 20, 2021, 08:18:04 pm »
Osimhen scores for Napoli as they lead against Udinese
Offline OOS

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2693 on: September 20, 2021, 08:22:09 pm »
One of the best set pieces I have ever seen. Rare they come off!
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2694 on: September 20, 2021, 09:00:06 pm »
Napoli are 3-0 up and are heading to the top of Serie-A
Online Fromola

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2695 on: September 20, 2021, 09:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 20, 2021, 05:24:29 pm
A curate's egg of a result in Genoa - a Fiorentina win with multiple goals scored where Dusan Vlahovic doesn't get any. It's early doors but even after the Gattuso debacle, Italiano seems to have galvanised a squad that I predicted disaster for towards the back end of last season. I'm often fatalistic when it comes to La Viola though, and keeping Vlahovic as well as adding the exciting Gonzalez was a good summer. It's also a minor miracle that Milenkovic and Dragowski are still there.

Allegri continues to struggle to get a tune out of the Old Lady, who Rebic loves to score against. Atalanta struggled again but found a way past relegation candidates Salernitana and Napoli are away at Udinese tonight for those interested.

Oh, and check out Mourinho's face at full time after the defeat away to Verona - we've seen it a lot in recent years at Utd and Spurs, but it never gets old  ;D

One of the Milan clubs or Napoli this season. Juventus with their worst start in 60 years, winless and currently in the relegation zone. Of course they'll recover, but it's so sweet while it lasts.

This season is going to be so tight at the top and it's so hard to predict who'll win it. With the players that left the league though, Serie A doesn't have the quality or star power it did last season, but still remains one of the most watchable divisions.

It's intriguing this season. Proper title race again after years of Juve pissing it (and Inter ran away with it in the end last year).

Serie A needs a strong AC Milan and they seem to be getting back on track. A shame Inter lost key players and Conte, but in a way it opens up the title race this season. Then there's the likes of Roma, Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio who are all capable of a top 4 push.
Online whtwht

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2696 on: September 20, 2021, 09:05:17 pm »
Napoli looking decent tonight v Udinese. 3 nil up. 60 mins played
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2697 on: Yesterday at 02:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September 20, 2021, 09:02:04 pm
It's intriguing this season. Proper title race again after years of Juve pissing it (and Inter ran away with it in the end last year).

Serie A needs a strong AC Milan and they seem to be getting back on track. A shame Inter lost key players and Conte, but in a way it opens up the title race this season. Then there's the likes of Roma, Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio who are all capable of a top 4 push.
Good to see AC Milan back at the top table to an extent, it's good for the league as you say. Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli have all made failed title pushes in recent years, none getting particularly close in the end. Lazio and the boys from Bergamo will be more inconsistent than ever this season I reckon, reacting to losing key players, management and the change in the league. It's competitive for sure. Mourinho may improve Roma.

Quote from: disgraced cake on September 20, 2021, 05:33:54 pm
At this stage I don't think Napoli will get a better chance. Juventus don't look like they have the capabilities this season but may improve under Allegri. AC Milan don't look ready to go all the way. Inter probably have a decent chance of retaining but probably won't be as consistent as last season. Good start for Dzeko in Milan though, he might have a big couple of years there, which could be his last at the stage of his career.
It really is now or never. Juve won't falter for too much longer, they're far too big a club. Inter have been weakened and will probably continue to get weaker given their financial constraints, but still have a reasonable side. Napoli came so close for years, they need to win it now or maybe at a push next season, but I really think this is the year if they're going to do it. Looked very good in thumping Udinese away from home 4-0 last night.

Dzeko is an interesting striker. He was good in England but perhaps not glamourous enough for the City ego, but had a good record there, and now has a near 1 in 2 in Italy in around 200 games, joining Roma at 30 and now 35 and going strong. I'd be unsurprised if he kept it up for the rest of this season and even next.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2698 on: Yesterday at 02:38:06 pm »
Dzeko has done a great job prolonging his career, his drop off is expected but he's exceeded expectations given his age. His record in Italy has been great.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2699 on: Yesterday at 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on September 20, 2021, 09:05:17 pm
Napoli looking decent tonight v Udinese. 3 nil up. 60 mins played
Elif Elmas would be such under the radar good signing for us.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2700 on: Yesterday at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:38:06 pm
Dzeko has done a great job prolonging his career, his drop off is expected but he's exceeded expectations given his age. His record in Italy has been great.
It's probably not an equitable example because times have changed and we're so far removed from that era, but Italy is the land of the aged-Capocannoniere. Ibra, Di Natale, Milito, Toni, Maccarone, Del Piero, Totti, Hubner, Pellissier, Lucarelli have all had 20+ goal plus league seasons post 33, with Toni winning it at 38!

When Toni and Hubner were interviewed recently (because Toni broke Hubner's 15 year-old record of being the oldest golden boot winner), they agreed that despite the body aging, they both had the sharpest minds they'd had in their career because in their early careers and primes, the entire league was littered with world class defenders. Every week it would be a Thuram, a Cannavaro, a Nesta, a Vierchowod, a Costacurta or an Aldair to contend with. Year on year, the top teams had sensational defenders and even the lower sides had typically hardy, well-drilled and tactically disciplined defenders. So when the league started to significantly weaken post-Calciopoli (even more so post Mourinho departure) the older experienced strikers were able to still hoover up and be effective even when past their physical primes.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2701 on: Yesterday at 02:51:38 pm »
Dzeko, Ibra, Giroud (it seems he will do fine as well) etc these players deserve praise and credit for playing at that level despite their age but it seems like Italy is now a good spot for players who are at the end of their careers.

I can definitely see Immobile playing up to his late 30's in Serie A.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2702 on: Yesterday at 04:20:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:51:38 pm
Dzeko, Ibra, Giroud (it seems he will do fine as well) etc these players deserve praise and credit for playing at that level despite their age but it seems like Italy is now a good spot for players who are at the end of their careers.

I can definitely see Immobile playing up to his late 30's in Serie A.

Maybe Serie A will eventually become like the Chinese league. A place for players to go in the autumn of their careers?
Online Ray K

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 06:37:10 pm »
Juventus 2-1 down to Spezia. I mean, they're right in a relegation battle now.

Oh well.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 06:45:21 pm »
Rabiot is such an average player.
Online Lastrador

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 06:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:20:11 pm
Maybe Serie A will eventually become like the Chinese league. A place for players to go in the autumn of their careers?
It will help validate your British superiority complex, that's for sure.
Online Hazell

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2706 on: Today at 06:47:31 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:45:21 pm
Rabiot is such an average player.

He always hiding for me and looks so scared of taking the game by the scruff of the neck. Frightened Rabiot, if you will.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2707 on: Today at 06:53:42 pm »
Chiesas boss.
