It's intriguing this season. Proper title race again after years of Juve pissing it (and Inter ran away with it in the end last year).



Serie A needs a strong AC Milan and they seem to be getting back on track. A shame Inter lost key players and Conte, but in a way it opens up the title race this season. Then there's the likes of Roma, Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio who are all capable of a top 4 push.



At this stage I don't think Napoli will get a better chance. Juventus don't look like they have the capabilities this season but may improve under Allegri. AC Milan don't look ready to go all the way. Inter probably have a decent chance of retaining but probably won't be as consistent as last season. Good start for Dzeko in Milan though, he might have a big couple of years there, which could be his last at the stage of his career.



Good to see AC Milan back at the top table to an extent, it's good for the league as you say. Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli have all made failed title pushes in recent years, none getting particularly close in the end. Lazio and the boys from Bergamo will be more inconsistent than ever this season I reckon, reacting to losing key players, management and the change in the league. It's competitive for sure. Mourinho may improve Roma.It really is now or never. Juve won't falter for too much longer, they're far too big a club. Inter have been weakened and will probably continue to get weaker given their financial constraints, but still have a reasonable side. Napoli came so close for years, they need to win it now or maybe at a push next season, but I really think this is the year if they're going to do it. Looked very good in thumping Udinese away from home 4-0 last night.Dzeko is an interesting striker. He was good in England but perhaps not glamourous enough for the City ego, but had a good record there, and now has a near 1 in 2 in Italy in around 200 games, joining Roma at 30 and now 35 and going strong. I'd be unsurprised if he kept it up for the rest of this season and even next.