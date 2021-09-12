Milan - Lazio was a team still trying to get to grips with a new coach's ideas versus a sharper, more cohesive side ( Milan). Leao had a lot of joy down his flank, deserved win for Milan.



Agree with this and Leao always looks better wide rather than central, he needs space. Nuts to see Ibrahimovic still doing it at his age.Genoa Cagliari was a fun game, Genoa coming from 2-0 down with just over half an hour left to win it 3-2. Always good to see Juve lose and my favourite Italian team, Fiorentina, surprised most by winning at an Atalanta side that's looking way off their usual clinical standard after 3 games played. Maybe a few too many key players have been allowed to leave. I'm sure they'll pull themselves together but can't see them being the threat in Europe that they were last season.Vlahovic bagging another 2 for La Viola, to take his tally to 3 in 3 for this season, 2 of those penalties though.