Serie A

PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
Reply #2680 on: September 12, 2021, 02:08:26 pm
Inter held to a 2-2 draw against Sampdoria. Milan are facing Lazio later in the day.
disgraced cake

Re: Serie A
Reply #2681 on: September 12, 2021, 03:04:54 pm
Another nice goal for Martinez. His tallies have been respectable for Inter and there's a lot to his game, can see him scoring even more with Lukaku gone and him being the main man. Think this will be his final season with Inter though before looking for a new challenge. Wonder if he's someone we'd be interested in. Problem is he'd cost a big fee.
TSC

Re: Serie A
Reply #2682 on: September 12, 2021, 09:42:33 pm
Roma just scored a last minute winner and Mourinho went off on one of his sprints down the touch line to celebrate in front of fans.  Tool.
Fromola

Re: Serie A
Reply #2683 on: September 12, 2021, 09:51:54 pm
Quote from: TSC on September 12, 2021, 09:42:33 pm
Roma just scored a last minute winner and Mourinho went off on one of his sprints down the touch line to celebrate in front of fans.  Tool.

Fuck Roma.
Roopy

Re: Serie A
Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 03:26:51 am
Rui Patricio had an absolute blinder for Roma.

Tough loss for Sassuolo - on another day they'd have won that by a couple.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Serie A
Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm
Milan -  Lazio was a team still trying to get to grips with a new coach's ideas versus a sharper,  more cohesive side ( Milan).  Leao had a lot of joy down his flank,  deserved win for Milan. 
Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
Reply #2686 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 03:34:55 pm
Milan -  Lazio was a team still trying to get to grips with a new coach's ideas versus a sharper,  more cohesive side ( Milan).  Leao had a lot of joy down his flank,  deserved win for Milan.
Agree with this and Leao always looks better wide rather than central, he needs space. Nuts to see Ibrahimovic still doing it at his age.

Genoa Cagliari was a fun game, Genoa coming from 2-0 down with just over half an hour left to win it 3-2. Always good to see Juve lose and my favourite Italian team, Fiorentina, surprised most by winning at an Atalanta side that's looking way off their usual clinical standard after 3 games played. Maybe a few too many key players have been allowed to leave. I'm sure they'll pull themselves together but can't see them being the threat in Europe that they were last season.

Vlahovic bagging another 2 for La Viola, to take his tally to 3 in 3 for this season, 2 of those penalties though.
