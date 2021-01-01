« previous next »
Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2640 on: Today at 03:14:52 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:26:43 pm
the defending in England bar the top quality sides, is hardly at a world class level. I mean it's not like he hasn't played in England before and scored 96 league goals in 207 appearances.

96 in 217 in England
47 in 72 in Italy.

It could be that he's simply got better playing for Inter Milan. My guess is that he's playing against far weaker teams.

Say what you will about Burnley's centre backs or Brighton's. But one thing is for sure. They are not likely to be bullied by a big, strong forward.


deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2641 on: Today at 03:19:42 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:14:52 pm
96 in 217 in England
47 in 72 in Italy.

It could be that he's simply got better playing for Inter Milan. My guess is that he's playing against far weaker teams.

Say what you will about Burnley's centre backs or Brighton's. But one thing is for sure. They are not likely to be bullied by a big, strong forward.

He did get better. Like I said, he's lost all the unnecessary weight that he put on whilst at United, and he's playing better. He's also more experienced, and most of the goals he scored in England was when he was much younger. Even if he didn't get better he's still got practically a 1 in 2 record in England.

He's not scoring goals just because he's big and strong.

Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2642 on: Today at 03:22:19 pm
Lukaku is top class. Hes done it in every team hes played for apart from Mourinho. Feasts on crap teams too.
OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2643 on: Today at 03:41:46 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:14:52 pm
96 in 217 in England
47 in 72 in Italy.

It could be that he's simply got better playing for Inter Milan. My guess is that he's playing against far weaker teams.

Say what you will about Burnley's centre backs or Brighton's. But one thing is for sure. They are not likely to be bullied by a big, strong forward.

That Inter side were ridiculous good. They stunk the place out in Europe, but they knew were the back of the net was domestically.

Agree with the above, he is in better shape. A few players during Lukakus time at United were absolute units, fuck knows what they were feeding em'.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2644 on: Today at 03:51:27 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:19:42 pm

He's not scoring goals just because he's big and strong.

I don't think anyone is making that claim. I certainly aren't. But it's undeniably a big factor when he comes up against certain defences.

(One Liverpool centre back simply couldn't cope with his strength and yielded him the entire field).


deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2645 on: Today at 03:57:37 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:51:27 pm
I don't think anyone is making that claim. I certainly aren't. But it's undeniably a big factor when he comes up against certain defences.

(One Liverpool centre back simply couldn't cope with his strength and yielded him the entire field).

Like I said, his goal-scoring record was good in England before and it will help Chelsea massively as their problem has been scoring goals. he'll score plenty of goals against crap teams
idontknow

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2646 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:51:27 pm
I don't think anyone is making that claim. I certainly aren't. But it's undeniably a big factor when he comes up against certain defences.

(One Liverpool centre back simply couldn't cope with his strength and yielded him the entire field).
:o

As for Lukaku, best in England, 25 in 36 for Everton, last season at Inter 24 in 36, so very comparable.

His international record is just stupid, and at 28, 64 goals in 98 games.

At Chelsea he will be a big danger, little doubt of that.

As for the Liverpool centreback, I remember Hansen saying the forward him and Lawrenson were most wary of was Cyrille Regis, but that fortunately Cyrille was unaware just how much trouble he could cause, so the tactic was to be nice and simply contain without fouling him for the first 20-30 minutes, and after that things tended to get easier.  :)
And that approach could likely be successfully applied to a lot of situations in life, not just football.



please, I have my reasons for it but...

  
  
  
  
Re: Serie A
Reply #2647 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:07:45 pm
That might be a comment on the quality of defences in Serie-A Gerry? (I'm not convinced Lukaku is any better than he was at Manchester United for example. Hoping not certainly, if Chelsea take the plunge).
Conte shored up his game a lot and apparently the Inter nutritionist gave him a special diet that made him way leaner than when he was in England which helped him massively in being a half step quicker off the ball.





