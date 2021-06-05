« previous next »
Sarri to Lazio close,  various sources.  It's funny,  the phrase 'fumo bianco'   meaning white smoke is commonly used in these situations,  a reference to the new pope appointing tradition. Sarri's notorious for his smoking,  so the phrase gets a topical twist...

#Sarri summit in corso come previsto per la 🚬 bianca. Avevamo detto in serata ✅. Terminato nuovo colloquio con #Tare

Be great to see his team in action again,  a proper one this time where he's the main man hopefully,   rather than riddled with compromises to keep over the hill superstars happy and you end up not at your full potential anyway.

Sarri to Lazio should be tied up by today or tomorrow,  barring any major clubs making a last minute move.  Maksimovic and Hysaj linked (free agents),   also Loftus Cheek if he fancies an Italian sojourn.

He'll love Luis Alberto imo.  The player has operated slightly higher up the pitch,  but can see him try the Jorginho role now,   the playmaker, with more physical players positioned ahead  in centre mid.

