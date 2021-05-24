« previous next »
Online Dave McCoy

« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 09:26:19 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 24, 2021, 05:45:02 pm
I think he is quality. Great at carrying the ball and covers a lot of ground. Only weak point is that he lacks the final ball similar to Wijnaldum. But he is part of a 2 man midfield so it works for Milan.

However I hope we go for Rodrigo De Paul who is set to leave and will be cheaper. His stats are good and will add some productivity to our midfield. We have been vaguely linked.

This just gets back to my point with midfielders.  To me he looks busy without accomplishing anything and if not for his PK's nobody would talk about him at all.  I think Benacer is much more important to the team and their form when he got injured reflects that.  But that's just my opinion.  Probably others out that that would disagree with that and I think for midfielders stats really can be so detached from team results that it's impossible to prove one way or another.
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #2561 on: Today at 02:08:16 am »
Looks like Conte could be on his way out of Inter
Offline Caligula?

« Reply #2562 on: Today at 03:23:55 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:08:16 am
Looks like Conte could be on his way out of Inter

Leaving a sinking ship. You can't blame him though. Instead of some investment to push on it looks as though they'll be forced to sell to raise money and lower the wage bill.

He'll have his pick of clubs.
Offline Dull Tools

« Reply #2563 on: Today at 10:59:27 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:23:55 am
Leaving a sinking ship. You can't blame him though. Instead of some investment to push on it looks as though they'll be forced to sell to raise money and lower the wage bill.

He'll have his pick of clubs.
Every team in Europe with a manager not called Pep or Jurgen should be after him. He is a top top manager.

Wonder where he will end up. Real? Can't see his style working there.

I am not sure why they need to sell when they are getting CL money?
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #2564 on: Today at 11:04:23 am »
Conte will win you trophies and he looks like he will pretty much always win you a domestic title - his tactical switch at Chelsea a few seasons back was impressive and turned a squad with less talent than it has now into a winning machine.

He was always leaving Inter once he'd won the league - he's been fractious and divisive since day one. I knew it wouldn't last ever since the early weeks of his reign, when the club had just got him Lukaku for £70m or so, he was vocally complaining in the press at a lack of financial backing for his plans.

He's starting to resemble a younger Mourinho in some way - gets you winning, gets you trophies, but needs big investment and will not be quiet if something isn't to his liking.
Offline Dull Tools

« Reply #2565 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:04:23 am
Conte will win you trophies and he looks like he will pretty much always win you a domestic title - his tactical switch at Chelsea a few seasons back was impressive and turned a squad with less talent than it has now into a winning machine.

He was always leaving Inter once he'd won the league - he's been fractious and divisive since day one. I knew it wouldn't last ever since the early weeks of his reign, when the club had just got him Lukaku for £70m or so, he was vocally complaining in the press at a lack of financial backing for his plans.

He's starting to resemble a younger Mourinho in some way - gets you winning, gets you trophies, but needs big investment and will not be quiet if something isn't to his liking.
Agreed. I don't really see what his issues are. Inter have massively backed him and probably gone a bit too far.

He is a proper diva.

United and Arsenal should be very keen but they won't and can't see him wanting to go to Spurs.
Offline disgraced cake

« Reply #2566 on: Today at 11:32:39 am »
Can see Inter waiting another decade for a title after this if Conte goes and there's turmoil at the club. With the state of football over the last year the won they've won anyway is only half a title IMO, everything has changed without fans and it just isn't the same.

Juventus won't be on the floor for too long. If they don't win the next one I think they'll win the one after, they'll rectify their mistakes in the market and come again. Interesting to see if any new challengers can emerge. Will Atalanta go a step further and really compete until the death? I can't see AC Milan winning one either to be honest.
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #2567 on: Today at 11:53:22 am »
Agreed that Juve will be back at the top within the next couple of years. Next year is probably Napoli and Atalanta's last viable chance to win a title and to be honest I don't think either will - Juve are still the favourites next season I'd wager.

I was reading Pirlo's Tactical Dissertation (I know, I know) that he had to submit for his coaching badges at Coverciano, the federal technical centre of coaching in Italy.

It seems a bit... confused. He wants his teams to be expressive and rely on individual talent whilst also smothering the opposition in a high press and transitioning quickly, but still maintaining a strict shape, tactical discipline and dominance with the ball in possession. It sounds a bit to me like he's just talking out his hoop with a hodge-podge of confused ideas he's heard from Klopp and Guardiola in recent years. It's complicated and doesn't make all that much sense. Rino Gattuso's is much clearer and more decisive, if anyone cared to read up on it.

I think he'll be gone and either Allegri will come back or they'll poach someone else with a good pedigree. Conte's bridges are probably burnt there.

Inter will be selling off the family jewels this summer and they will be lucky to get top 4 next season I'd wager. I like Barella a lot for us, but there's always that caveat of how Italian's fare away from Italy.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

« Reply #2568 on: Today at 12:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:53:22 am
Agreed that Juve will be back at the top within the next couple of years. Next year is probably Napoli and Atalanta's last viable chance to win a title and to be honest I don't think either will - Juve are still the favourites next season I'd wager.

I was reading Pirlo's Tactical Dissertation (I know, I know) that he had to submit for his coaching badges at Coverciano, the federal technical centre of coaching in Italy.

It seems a bit... confused. He wants his teams to be expressive and rely on individual talent whilst also smothering the opposition in a high press and transitioning quickly, but still maintaining a strict shape, tactical discipline and dominance with the ball in possession. It sounds a bit to me like he's just talking out his hoop with a hodge-podge of confused ideas he's heard from Klopp and Guardiola in recent years. It's complicated and doesn't make all that much sense. Rino Gattuso's is much clearer and more decisive, if anyone cared to read up on it.

I think he'll be gone and either Allegri will come back or they'll poach someone else with a good pedigree. Conte's bridges are probably burnt there.

Inter will be selling off the family jewels this summer and they will be lucky to get top 4 next season I'd wager. I like Barella a lot for us, but there's always that caveat of how Italian's fare away from Italy.

I want Hakimi. He's the only fullback in the world that can play football like Trent in said position, and what's better he can play on either side and can play in multiple positions. Will never happen but immense talent.

Offline afc turkish

« Reply #2569 on: Today at 12:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:53:22 am


I was reading Pirlo's Tactical Dissertation (I know, I know) that he had to submit for his coaching badges at Coverciano, the federal technical centre of coaching in Italy.

It seems a bit... confused. He wants his teams to be expressive and rely on individual talent whilst also smothering the opposition in a high press and transitioning quickly, but still maintaining a strict shape, tactical discipline and dominance with the ball in possession. It sounds a bit to me like he's just talking out his hoop with a hodge-podge of confused ideas he's heard from Klopp and Guardiola in recent years. It's complicated and doesn't make all that much sense. Rino Gattuso's is much clearer and more decisive, if anyone cared to read up on it.



How does one come into possession of said documents? Are they in Italian only? I'd be very interested in reading...
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #2570 on: Today at 12:34:47 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:03:00 pm
I want Hakimi. He's the only fullback in the world that can play football like Trent in said position, and what's better he can play on either side and can play in multiple positions. Will never happen but immense talent.
Yeah brilliant footballer, I found it bizarre when Real Madrid chose to cash in on him (probably undervalued) rather than keep him. There was a reason Dortmund were willing to spend most of their summer budget on him alone.

Absolute electric dribbler who's almost as good as a wide midfielder. He'll be one of the crown jewels if Inter are forced to sell this summer. I'd hate to see him go there but you could imagine Man City reimbursing them the fee they paid last summer with interest, Guardiola loves a £50m+ full back. PSG are reportedly very keen, that also makes sense.

Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:34:14 pm
How does one come into possession of said documents? Are they in Italian only? I'd be very interested in reading...
Here's an abridged version with third party notes in English - the version I read was on WhyScout who'd handily translated it. I'm trying to learn Italian and have been for about a year now but I'm dogshit at it  ;D I have a great memory for nouns and zero ability to grasp structure.

https://www.torofoot.com/post/andrea-pirlo-coverciano-thesis-2019-2020
Offline Simplexity

« Reply #2571 on: Today at 12:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:53:22 am
I was reading Pirlo's Tactical Dissertation (I know, I know) that he had to submit for his coaching badges at Coverciano, the federal technical centre of coaching in Italy.

It seems a bit... confused. He wants his teams to be expressive and rely on individual talent whilst also smothering the opposition in a high press and transitioning quickly, but still maintaining a strict shape, tactical discipline and dominance with the ball in possession.

Sounds like what some bloke that plays FM poorly would say. Incredible that he has gotten the Juve job on the back of absolutely nothing.
Offline afc turkish

« Reply #2572 on: Today at 12:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:34:47 pm

Here's an abridged version with third party notes in English - the version I read was on WhyScout who'd handily translated it. I'm trying to learn Italian and have been for about a year now but I'm dogshit at it  ;D I have a great memory for nouns and zero ability to grasp structure.

https://www.torofoot.com/post/andrea-pirlo-coverciano-thesis-2019-2020

Great stuff, thanks...
Online sinnermichael

« Reply #2573 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Sounds like Inter are pretty skint, meaning they'll have to sell Lukaku.

Probably end up back at Chelsea.
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #2574 on: Today at 02:00:24 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:57:09 pm
Sounds like Inter are pretty skint, meaning they'll have to sell Lukaku.

Probably end up back at Chelsea.
That seems the most likely landing destination, or PSG if they jettison Icardi and let Kean return without taking up his option, which are the two lively rumours in Paris at the moment.

Man City are vaguely linked but I see them as going for Lautaro or Kane instead.
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #2575 on: Today at 05:22:08 pm »
Conte gone. If you're Arsenal or Utd you should be throwing everything you've got at that.
Online Phineus

« Reply #2576 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm »
Conte and Levy... Id love to see that.
Online Dave McCoy

« Reply #2577 on: Today at 05:28:46 pm »
Not surprising at all.  The writing has been on the wall for Inter as soon as the Chinese government put the brakes on all their investment.  They'll be owned by Oaktree Capital come 2022 which will put both Milan teams at the mercy of US vulture hedge funds.  Pretty terrible situation for Serie A overall.

As far as Conte, the man is a loon.  Wouldn't touch him with a 10ft pole.  He could possibly work at United because they can at least spend  but for Arsenal I doubt he'd last 6 months. 
Online Oskar

« Reply #2578 on: Today at 05:48:00 pm »
And Conte is gone.
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #2579 on: Today at 06:03:04 pm »
Maldini confirms Donnarumma is leaving
Offline Caligula?

« Reply #2580 on: Today at 06:18:30 pm »
What a few weeks for Inter fans. From the high of winning the league just two weeks ago to Conte leaving and knowing they're probably not going to experience that for a long while...

I can see Conte at Real Madrid. I think Zidane is as good as gone there.
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #2581 on: Today at 06:56:21 pm »
If Inter need to sell £80m of players this summer, Lukaku will take up all or the bulk of that. They've also quite a few, older high profile players whose contracts have expired or are expiring within 12 months
Online BobPaisley3

« Reply #2582 on: Today at 07:00:10 pm »
Conte at Inter was always a weird one. Despite the league victory the fans dont like him because of his Juventus past, he was never going to stay long, although surprised its this quick.
Online CalgarianRed

« Reply #2583 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:03:04 pm
Maldini confirms Donnarumma is leaving

They already signed Lille goalkeeper Maignan as replacement. He is quality.

Donnarumma is a good GK but is limited on the ball. Likely to end up at Juve, so still an upgrade on Szcezny.

On Conte, I think he is very overrated coach. Needed a lot of investment at Inter and some of his buys were short term fixes or cast offs and set the club back with a huge wage bill (Young, Sanchez, Eriksen, Vidal, Darmian). He did win the title but the failure in Europe was horrible (finished bottom of the CL group). Most likely end up at Spurs/PSG (once Poch is gone), as I don't see Real Madrid appointing him due to his abject record in Europe.
