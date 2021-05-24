Agreed that Juve will be back at the top within the next couple of years. Next year is probably Napoli and Atalanta's last viable chance to win a title and to be honest I don't think either will - Juve are still the favourites next season I'd wager.



I was reading Pirlo's Tactical Dissertation (I know, I know) that he had to submit for his coaching badges at Coverciano, the federal technical centre of coaching in Italy.



It seems a bit... confused. He wants his teams to be expressive and rely on individual talent whilst also smothering the opposition in a high press and transitioning quickly, but still maintaining a strict shape, tactical discipline and dominance with the ball in possession. It sounds a bit to me like he's just talking out his hoop with a hodge-podge of confused ideas he's heard from Klopp and Guardiola in recent years. It's complicated and doesn't make all that much sense. Rino Gattuso's is much clearer and more decisive, if anyone cared to read up on it.



I think he'll be gone and either Allegri will come back or they'll poach someone else with a good pedigree. Conte's bridges are probably burnt there.



Inter will be selling off the family jewels this summer and they will be lucky to get top 4 next season I'd wager. I like Barella a lot for us, but there's always that caveat of how Italian's fare away from Italy.