I think he is quality. Great at carrying the ball and covers a lot of ground. Only weak point is that he lacks the final ball similar to Wijnaldum. But he is part of a 2 man midfield so it works for Milan.



However I hope we go for Rodrigo De Paul who is set to leave and will be cheaper. His stats are good and will add some productivity to our midfield. We have been vaguely linked.



This just gets back to my point with midfielders. To me he looks busy without accomplishing anything and if not for his PK's nobody would talk about him at all. I think Benacer is much more important to the team and their form when he got injured reflects that. But that's just my opinion. Probably others out that that would disagree with that and I think for midfielders stats really can be so detached from team results that it's impossible to prove one way or another.