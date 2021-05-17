« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 162462 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2520 on: May 17, 2021, 06:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on May 17, 2021, 12:14:53 pm
Nothing definite about it to be honest. It's not in their hands. A draw will do Milan. Napoli just need to win at home where their form has been excellent and v a team with nothing to play for.

Coppa final on Weds too of course - Atalanta v Juve
  A draw won't do Milan. They are on 76 points. A point gets them to 77 points. Juve get 78 points with a win.

Milan have to win.
Logged

Online arthur sarnoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,111
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2521 on: May 17, 2021, 06:59:58 pm »
I'm not saying it would be funny if everyone collaborated to fuck Juve over.

No, sorry, I am.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2522 on: May 18, 2021, 07:43:31 am »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on May 17, 2021, 06:59:58 pm
I'm not saying it would be funny if everyone collaborated to fuck Juve over.

No, sorry, I am.
exactly, and i am pretty sure they will do just that.
chelsea-juve in europa league should be fun.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,811
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2523 on: May 18, 2021, 09:23:30 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 17, 2021, 06:05:23 pm
  A draw won't do Milan. They are on 76 points. A point gets them to 77 points. Juve get 78 points with a win.

Milan have to win.

Yeah a draw will do if Juve don't win their game obvs but yeah looks like they'll need to win or hope othe results go their way if they don't.

A lot may depend on the Coppa final. If that goes to extra time and one team celebrating for a couple of days etc although with Pirlo's job on the line I doubt they'll be doing much regardless.

Gattuso has done a great job with his side, unbeaten in 8 now.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,803
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2524 on: May 20, 2021, 08:10:49 am »
Not entirely a barren season for Juve and Pirlo then - a Coppa Italia title with a 2-1 win over Atalanta. A shame, but Atalanta didnt take their chances and had a lot of benign possession in the final third. Juve soaked up the pressure well. Lovely finish by Kulusevski for their first and Chiesa is just a gun, really lit up Juves attack when he came on. Hes the one they should be building around for the future.

I always thought he could do a Bobby job in our set up.

Hopefully now see them miss out on CL.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,811
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2525 on: May 20, 2021, 11:14:39 am »
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,417
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2526 on: May 23, 2021, 08:54:11 am »
Got up super early this morning and decided to watch the Totti doc on Sky. What a player.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2527 on: May 23, 2021, 10:25:12 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 23, 2021, 08:54:11 am
Got up super early this morning and decided to watch the Totti doc on Sky. What a player.

The trailer wasn't as appealing.

https://twitter.com/asromaen/status/984846132999311360?lang=en
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2528 on: May 23, 2021, 07:57:56 pm »
2 CL places at stake today.

Juve take an early lead (Cheisa) to put pressure on Milan and Napoli. Ronaldo on the bench.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2529 on: May 23, 2021, 08:38:08 pm »
Napoli need to wake up here.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2530 on: May 23, 2021, 08:47:55 pm »
AC Milan beating Atalanta.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2531 on: May 23, 2021, 09:10:30 pm »
Napoli score.

Juventus currently 5th.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,466
  • Legacy fan
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2532 on: May 23, 2021, 09:15:28 pm »
Hoorah. Got a link to any of the games?
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2533 on: May 23, 2021, 09:18:43 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 23, 2021, 09:10:30 pm
Napoli score.

Juventus currently 5th.
4-0 up in the 68th minute
If they won 9-0 they'd finish 4th
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2534 on: May 23, 2021, 09:20:30 pm »
Juve just gone into 4th due to score in one of the other games
Verona scored against Napoli 1-1 at the moment
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,147
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2535 on: May 23, 2021, 09:25:38 pm »
Trust Napoli to bottle it. At least we wouldn't have to draw them again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2536 on: May 23, 2021, 09:28:37 pm »
Napoli is gonna Leicester it
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2537 on: May 23, 2021, 09:38:17 pm »
Bologna 1 - Juve 4
Logged

Offline Butter Keks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2538 on: May 23, 2021, 09:40:09 pm »
Napoli have utterly blown it. Verona have one win in their last 10 games ffs.

Tomori on load from Chelsea has been superb for Milan. Wonder if they take up the option to buy now they have CL footy next season.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2021, 09:43:04 pm by Butter Keks »
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2539 on: May 23, 2021, 09:43:34 pm »
What a fuck up that was. At least Milan got in though, hopefully we get a trip there.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2540 on: May 23, 2021, 09:44:50 pm »
Horrible from Napoli. They didn't even try hard in the last 10-15 minutes.

Big let off for Juve and Pirlo.
Logged
True North Strong

Online 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2541 on: May 23, 2021, 09:47:16 pm »
Surely that's Sarri back at Napoli next season.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2542 on: May 23, 2021, 10:03:26 pm »
Great to see AC Milan back in the Champions League, feels like it's been ages! Hopefully we draw them
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,050
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2543 on: Yesterday at 06:24:19 am »
Great to have Milan back where they belong. They're European royalty just like us and hopefully we play them soon.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2544 on: Yesterday at 06:48:07 am »
still pissed at Napoli throwing this away but i suppose players are mentally not there and legs tired, Lyon and Leicester did just the same in last day at home.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,986
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2545 on: Yesterday at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:24:19 am
Great to have Milan back where they belong. They're European royalty just like us and hopefully we play them soon.

Back in it in time for a final in Istanbul next year.

Anyone for a reunion?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,803
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2546 on: Yesterday at 10:38:38 am »
Would be great to get Milan again. They're a far cry from what they once were, but they're a young improving side and really they should always be in the Champions League.

Theo Hernandez is a brilliant player. I like Kessie too.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,539
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2547 on: Yesterday at 10:48:04 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:48:07 am
still pissed at Napoli throwing this away but i suppose players are mentally not there and legs tired, Lyon and Leicester did just the same in last day at home.
They did piss it away. Perfect opportunity to send Juve into oblivion.... But it didnt happen.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,803
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2548 on: Yesterday at 12:18:14 pm »
My Serie A Team of the season, for what it's worth -

                                            Donnarumma

                       Romero              Skriniar         De Vrij
Hakimi                                                                       Hernandez
                                                 Kessie
                         De Paul                                  Barella

Berardi                                    Lukaku                             Lautaro

Bench/ Honourable Mentions


Handanovic
Gosens
Zielinski
Malinovskiy
Mertens
Insigne
Muriel
Zapata
Chiesa
Caputo
Vlahovic

Lautaro somewhat out of position but he has to be in there.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2549 on: Yesterday at 12:19:35 pm »
too many players no?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,080
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2550 on: Yesterday at 12:42:12 pm »
Good to see Milan back.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,803
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2551 on: Yesterday at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 12:19:35 pm
too many players no?
Shhh!  ;D

Bad formatting on my part, Berardi should've been part of the honourable mentions.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,811
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2552 on: Yesterday at 02:30:55 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 23, 2021, 10:03:26 pm
Great to see AC Milan back in the Champions League, feels like it's been ages! Hopefully we draw them

40 year old Ibra will be leading the line.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2553 on: Yesterday at 02:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:26:04 pm
Shhh!  ;D

Bad formatting on my part, Berardi should've been part of the honourable mentions.

 ;D ;D Thats fair.
Very neat assessment too
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2554 on: Yesterday at 03:09:11 pm »
Kessie?  Just think what makes a good midfielder is based on whos watching.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2555 on: Yesterday at 05:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 03:09:11 pm
Kessie?  Just think what makes a good midfielder is based on whos watching.

I think he is quality. Great at carrying the ball and covers a lot of ground. Only weak point is that he lacks the final ball similar to Wijnaldum. But he is part of a 2 man midfield so it works for Milan.

However I hope we go for Rodrigo De Paul who is set to leave and will be cheaper. His stats are good and will add some productivity to our midfield. We have been vaguely linked.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2556 on: Today at 07:32:27 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 10:48:04 am
They did piss it away. Perfect opportunity to send Juve into oblivion.... But it didnt happen.
as the great Gennaro would say "sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe shit"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 