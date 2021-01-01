« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 155668 times)

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,735
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 am »
Well done to Inter. Nice to see anyone other than Juve winning it.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:53:28 am
Well done to Inter. Nice to see anyone other than Juve winning it.
Definitely. It would be nice to see AC Milan back in the CL also instead of Napoli but looks like that will go right down to the wire.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 11:15:35 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:55:54 am
Definitely. It would be nice to see AC Milan back in the CL also instead of Napoli but looks like that will go right down to the wire.
Milan look mentally fragile to me, yet still have both Juve and Atalanta to play. I can see 2 losses in their next 3 and getting leapfrogged by Napoli and Lazio and not getting European football at all - Lazio have a game in hand and better fixtures. Both sides are in better form than Milan also.

It's a shame because like Keano's said, it would be nice to see Milan back. It's definitely nice to see Juve humbled somewhat. The sooner they get that expensive siege catapult out of their club, the better. He's been brilliant in many ways but just subjugates everything, without being quite good enough or transformative enough a player to warrant it - he's not Mbappe or Messi. He's a bit of a stats black hole for Juve, sucking everything up for himself and limiting those around him, whilst costing the club their future to keep him there.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 12:18:39 pm »
Vlahovic looks like he'll score quite a few going forward, he's only 21 so far from his best years, real breakout season for him. He's the type I could see staying in Serie A, if not with Fiorentina. That being said I doubt any could stump up the money Fiorentina would want. I don't know what the plans with Liverpool are this summer in terms of an attacker, personally I think if we sign one it'll be more in the mould of someone capable of playing through the middle but is generally a wide forward, ala Jota. I think we're crying out for a proper centre forward who'll score a shit load for us going forward, someone like Vlahovic could be a real option. Being young, I think he'd need a little while to settle in properly and find his proper goal-scoring potential as he's done with Firoentina.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 12:47:40 pm »
Bonkers to think Inter finished bottom of their CL group.

That's essentially where Conte will be judged now. His European record is abysmal.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,855
  • The first five yards........
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 01:59:46 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:47:40 pm
Bonkers to think Inter finished bottom of their CL group.

That's essentially where Conte will be judged now. His European record is abysmal.

Is it bonkers? Series A is possibly a very poor league. Roma losing 6-2 to Manchester United? Ashley Young being in a Title-winning team? Italian clubs haven't done well in Europe for many years have they? This is despite Juventus throwing everything they have got at the Champions' league. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,748
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 02:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:59:46 pm
Is it bonkers? Series A is possibly a very poor league. Roma losing 6-2 to Manchester United? Ashley Young being in a Title-winning team? Italian clubs haven't done well in Europe for many years have they? This is despite Juventus throwing everything they have got at the Champions' league.

It is, Roma are a vastly inferior side to Inter. Inter have tons of talent available, and they should have done better in Europe [two consecutive seasons now]. Also they got trashed in EL after they crashed out of the CL last year.

Ashley Young aside, they have Hakimi,Bastoni,barella,Martinez,Lukaku,Skriniar,De Vrij,Brozovic,Sensi and perisic in their side, hardly average by any means.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,933
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 02:26:22 pm »
Seria A is and always will be viewed through the nostalgia filled awesome glasses of the 80's through to the 00's. It's been of a poor standard for the past 15 years or so.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,855
  • The first five yards........
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 02:50:40 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:10:23 pm
Ashley Young aside, they have Hakimi,Bastoni,barella,Martinez,Lukaku,Skriniar,De Vrij,Brozovic,Sensi and perisic in their side, hardly average by any means.

Isn't Darmian playing for them too?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 03:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:50:40 pm
Isn't Darmian playing for them too?
And much like Young, he's a bench player.

They're a very good team, probably lack of quality depth holding them back from being more successful in Europe. If they can keep their key players and add a strong left back, forward and midfielder they'll probably do well next season.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:26:22 pm
Seria A is and always will be viewed through the nostalgia filled awesome glasses of the 80's through to the 00's. It's been of a poor standard for the past 15 years or so.
Its one of the more entertaining leagues going nowadays but Id agree with Samie here, the last great Serie A side was the faded remnants of Milan back in 2007. Theres not been one close to that quality since, and they were past their peak by then (2003-2006).
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 05:06:02 pm
Its one of the more entertaining leagues going nowadays but Id agree with Samie here, the last great Serie A side was the faded remnants of Milan back in 2007. Theres not been one close to that quality since, and they were past their peak by then (2003-2006).
Inter 2010. Far from pretty, but still a treble winning side. They were better than Milan 07 imo
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:37:39 pm
Inter 2010. Far from pretty, but still a treble winning side. They were better than Milan 07 imo
True - I think Id managed to erase them from existence in my memory because they were so bad to watch  ;D

That dominance came post Calciopoli, which admittedly weakened the league in general and gave Inter a few easy titles, though Mancini benefited more than Mourinho from that.

Milan 07 werent what they were a few years before, thats for sure.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,831
  • SPQR
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm »
If Conte jumps ship when Inter are skint there will obviously be no shortage of takers for him. He has an appalling European record but guarantees a league title in 1-2 seasons max.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,748
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm »
Milan should have never been in the CL in 2007 to begin with. They were initially banned but were reinstated
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 09:44:16 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:55:47 pm
Milan should have never been in the CL in 2007 to begin with. They were initially banned but were reinstated
Very true actually. They got lucky with having their points deduction decreased as well, even though their cheating seemed to have been of a similar ilk to that of Juve's. It's almost like the authorities wanted to make Luciano Moggi the true example and all others were somewhat allowed to escape. A few sides had relegations overturned on second appeal.

Similar to City this year, should be banned and are on the cusp of the final.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,473
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 10:37:32 am »
could've been even sweeter if Juve failed to make the CL
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,473
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 10:44:15 am »
Vlahovic is young and talented but only had one good year. We know what happened when we got his countryman Markovic after one year (or likes of Pepe) so I'd be cautious to approach.
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 11:00:51 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm
If Conte jumps ship when Inter are skint there will obviously be no shortage of takers for him. He has an appalling European record but guarantees a league title in 1-2 seasons max.
His league record is up there with the best of them. The Chelsea squad and this Inter squad were nowhere near favorites either.

Is he the 3rd best manager at the moment?
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 11:04:45 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:00:51 am
His league record is up there with the best of them. The Chelsea squad and this Inter squad were nowhere near favorites either.

Is he the 3rd best manager at the moment?
I would say he is 2nd at the moment. Much like the #1, he never had unlimited funds or inherited a world class squad when he took over.

The only thing he lacks to be on par is a CL win.
Logged

Online Phil M

  • LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,723
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 12:02:53 pm »
Atalanta would seem favourites for 2nd spot now with their momentum and their remaining oppo:

Parma A
Benevento H
Genoa A
Milan H


Juve :

Milan H
Sass A
Inter H
Bologna A

Napoli:

Spezia A
Udinese H
Fiorent  A
Verona H

Milan:

Juve A
Torino A
Cagliari H
Atalanta A

Lazio there too with a game at hand 3 pts behind Napoli
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:26 pm by Phil M »
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,528
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 12:05:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:44:15 am
Vlahovic is young and talented but only had one good year. We know what happened when we got his countryman Markovic after one year (or likes of Pepe) so I'd be cautious to approach.
Probably not the best comparison when the only similarity they share is nationality - Vlahovic now has 2 x 2000 + minute seasons under his belt, his first promising, this one excellent and is a good age profile compared to the rest of our attackers. He also plays in a much higher standard league than the Portuguese league from where we got Markovic, in a dreadful team as opposed to a dominant one like Benfica were. Markovic was also younger, with less than 30 appearances for Benfica at the point which we signed him.

I understand where you're coming from, because the risk is there - I'd never seen Markovic play beyond some highlight reel stuff before we signed him, but I've seen pretty much all of Vlahovic's game time in Italy and I really do back him to be a brilliant striker for some years. I can unfortunately see him being the player Juve hang their hat on if they can move Ronaldo on this summer, which would be a real shame because I'd like to see him test himself with us, if we're indeed interested.

I could also see him as a Lewandowski replacement at Bayern - Nagelsmann likes a tall, strong centre forward, though it might be a timing issue, given Lewandowski seems as effective as ever and Vlahovic will almost certainly move this summer.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,748
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:05:35 pm
Probably not the best comparison when the only similarity they share is nationality - Vlahovic now has 2 x 2000 + minute seasons under his belt, his first promising, this one excellent and is a good age profile compared to the rest of our attackers. He also plays in a much higher standard league than the Portuguese league from where we got Markovic, in a dreadful team as opposed to a dominant one like Benfica were. Markovic was also younger, with less than 30 appearances for Benfica at the point which we signed him.

I understand where you're coming from, because the risk is there - I'd never seen Markovic play beyond some highlight reel stuff before we signed him, but I've seen pretty much all of Vlahovic's game time in Italy and I really do back him to be a brilliant striker for some years. I can unfortunately see him being the player Juve hang their hat on if they can move Ronaldo on this summer, which would be a real shame because I'd like to see him test himself with us, if we're indeed interested.

I could also see him as a Lewandowski replacement at Bayern - Nagelsmann likes a tall, strong centre forward, though it might be a timing issue, given Lewandowski seems as effective as ever and Vlahovic will almost certainly move this summer.

I agree. Markovic played in an inferior league as well. Vlahovic has already massively improved his output in a years time, [in a horrible side], last year he scored 8 in 34, this season he already has 19 in 36.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
Plus all of Markovic's issues were mental and confidence based by all accounts, rather than down to his ability. Not helped by how Rodgers treated him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,093
  • Truthiness
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2424 on: Today at 02:15:41 pm »
Mourinho confirmed as Roma coach for next season.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,933
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 02:16:59 pm »
https://twitter.com/ASRomaEN/status/1389567974097530881

Quote
The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.
 
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,473
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2426 on: Today at 02:17:40 pm »
Mourinho just signed for Roma according to Fabrizio Romano. Surprising but it may work well for him as expectations are lower (Top 4) and he can build from there.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2427 on: Today at 02:18:40 pm »
Hahaha, enjoy him you horrible bastards  :wave
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,748
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2428 on: Today at 02:18:51 pm »
That might be good for them.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2429 on: Today at 02:22:02 pm »
Out of the blue that, seems they have a billionaire owner so he's been promised some cash no doubt.

He'd be a God over there winning a title at Roma, build a decent squad and with his know how, like Conte's just done he could win a title.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,473
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:05:35 pm
Probably not the best comparison when the only similarity they share is nationality - Vlahovic now has 2 x 2000 + minute seasons under his belt, his first promising, this one excellent and is a good age profile compared to the rest of our attackers. He also plays in a much higher standard league than the Portuguese league from where we got Markovic, in a dreadful team as opposed to a dominant one like Benfica were. Markovic was also younger, with less than 30 appearances for Benfica at the point which we signed him.

I understand where you're coming from, because the risk is there - I'd never seen Markovic play beyond some highlight reel stuff before we signed him, but I've seen pretty much all of Vlahovic's game time in Italy and I really do back him to be a brilliant striker for some years. I can unfortunately see him being the player Juve hang their hat on if they can move Ronaldo on this summer, which would be a real shame because I'd like to see him test himself with us, if we're indeed interested.

I could also see him as a Lewandowski replacement at Bayern - Nagelsmann likes a tall, strong centre forward, though it might be a timing issue, given Lewandowski seems as effective as ever and Vlahovic will almost certainly move this summer.
Maybe I should've given Luka Jovic as the example  ;)
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,473
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 02:25:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:22:02 pm
Out of the blue that, seems they have a billionaire owner so he's been promised some cash no doubt.

He'd be a God over there winning a title at Roma, build a decent squad and with his know how, like Conte's just done he could win a title.
7th in the league and thrashed by Utd, best time for him. He starts at end of the season though.
I can see his side sneaking a Top 4 spot ahead of Atalanta, Milan, Napoli with the right transfers.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,569
  • Seis Veces
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 02:30:47 pm »
They've only ever won 12 trophies, 3 Serie A and 9 Copa's. Really low number for a big club.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 