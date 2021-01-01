Vlahovic is young and talented but only had one good year. We know what happened when we got his countryman Markovic after one year (or likes of Pepe) so I'd be cautious to approach.



Probably not the best comparison when the only similarity they share is nationality - Vlahovic now has 2 x 2000 + minute seasons under his belt, his first promising, this one excellent and is a good age profile compared to the rest of our attackers. He also plays in a much higher standard league than the Portuguese league from where we got Markovic, in a dreadful team as opposed to a dominant one like Benfica were. Markovic was also younger, with less than 30 appearances for Benfica at the point which we signed him.I understand where you're coming from, because the risk is there - I'd never seen Markovic play beyond some highlight reel stuff before we signed him, but I've seen pretty much all of Vlahovic's game time in Italy and I really do back him to be a brilliant striker for some years. I can unfortunately see him being the player Juve hang their hat on if they can move Ronaldo on this summer, which would be a real shame because I'd like to see him test himself with us, if we're indeed interested.I could also see him as a Lewandowski replacement at Bayern - Nagelsmann likes a tall, strong centre forward, though it might be a timing issue, given Lewandowski seems as effective as ever and Vlahovic will almost certainly move this summer.