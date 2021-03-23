« previous next »
Serie A

Re: Serie A
March 23, 2021, 09:35:10 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 23, 2021, 05:45:57 pm
https://www.acffiorentina.com/en/news/all/extra/2021-03-23/letter-from-cesare-prandelli
So so sad. Hes dealt with a personal tragedy before which many would struggle to emerge from. Clearly very troubled, I hope hes getting the support he needs.
Re: Serie A
March 23, 2021, 09:55:04 pm
Prandelli is one of the good guys in football. Hope he sees through it and returns someday.
Re: Serie A
March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Re: Serie A
March 30, 2021, 12:38:12 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Now you've said it, I can't unsee it. No idea why they need to change, they have one of the best and most recognisable logos on the planet. Same with Juve, there was no need for change.
Re: Serie A
March 30, 2021, 01:05:57 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Completely shite.
Re: Serie A
March 30, 2021, 05:56:50 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on March 30, 2021, 12:25:31 pm
So Inter have unveiled their new logo and it doesn't look great. Can't unsee the spelling of tit too which makes it even worse.

https://www.inter.it/en/news/2021/03/30/new-logo-inter.html
Ugh. At least Juventus' new logo looks cool. Inter had one of the prettiest logos ever, this is awful.
Re: Serie A
April 12, 2021, 08:22:42 pm

Today, 16 years ago.


Re: Serie A
April 12, 2021, 08:24:42 pm
Nice. 2004/2005 Champions League quarter final wasn't it?
Re: Serie A
April 13, 2021, 10:24:14 am
What a fantastic job Conte has done, I didn't realise they were that clear at the top, 11 game winning streak as well.

He needs to do better in the CL to cement himself as one of the best coaches today, his CL record is atrocious.
Re: Serie A
April 13, 2021, 10:46:05 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on April 13, 2021, 10:24:14 am
What a fantastic job Conte has done, I didn't realise they were that clear at the top, 11 game winning streak as well.

He needs to do better in the CL to cement himself as one of the best coaches today, his CL record is atrocious.
He possibly doesn't get the praise he deserves, but maybe it's down to him being such a fractious character. He's certainly done his best to fall out with the Inter hierarchy - he was criticising their recruitment within weeks of joining, even after they'd just spent £70m on Lukaku.

I think post- Siena, he's almost been a chequebook manager, but he did cement Juve's return to glory and for a time made Chelsea very formidable with some clever tactical switches. With Serie A, it's very much now or never because of the looming ownership issue with Inter.
Re: Serie A
Today at 02:35:22 pm
Vlahovic has panenkaed Sczezny. Brilliant from the 21 year old. Cheek and confidence, plus skills.
Juve in trouble, and 1-0 down.
