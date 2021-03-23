What a fantastic job Conte has done, I didn't realise they were that clear at the top, 11 game winning streak as well.



He needs to do better in the CL to cement himself as one of the best coaches today, his CL record is atrocious.



He possibly doesn't get the praise he deserves, but maybe it's down to him being such a fractious character. He's certainly done his best to fall out with the Inter hierarchy - he was criticising their recruitment within weeks of joining, even after they'd just spent £70m on Lukaku.I think post- Siena, he's almost been a chequebook manager, but he did cement Juve's return to glory and for a time made Chelsea very formidable with some clever tactical switches. With Serie A, it's very much now or never because of the looming ownership issue with Inter.