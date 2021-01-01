Unless Suning can find a buyer for Inter willing to pay 900m for a club losing 100m a year then they better win it this year. Figure the team will get broken up to some extent and probably not as good.



It was a really fun game to watch. Love watching Kessie, he is a one man midfield at times. Top 4 race is heating up and Juve are right in it. Pirlo will stay for another season if they make top4 and think they will simply due to the quality of the squad. They want a long term project with a different style of play, so it will be really stupid to abandon it after one bad season. New signings like Chiesa, McKennie and Kulusevski have done well.



I still hope Inter fuck up just to see Conte meltdown, but its unlikely due to the form of Lukaku and Martinez.



They've come out saying Inter won't be affected but I think we all know that to be nonsense. They literally shut down operations with Jiangsu and released the entire squad. This isn't the work of a company who then wants to back a loss-making foreign entity in an area that has massively declined in domestic prestige in the Chinese market due to the government's new stance on it.Like you say, it's now or never. They need to win the league to fatten up for sale and have the guaranteed CL spot to make sure they keep enough of the squad together. Would take a fair few of their squad at LFC in a heartbeat (Lautaro, Hakimi, Bastoni etc).Chiesa has been very good - he, along with Van De Beek were players I think could've been repurposed to be Firmino replacements.