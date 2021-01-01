It was a really fun game to watch. Love watching Kessie, he is a one man midfield at times. Top 4 race is heating up and Juve are right in it. Pirlo will stay for another season if they make top4 and think they will simply due to the quality of the squad. They want a long term project with a different style of play, so it will be really stupid to abandon it after one bad season. New signings like Chiesa, McKennie and Kulusevski have done well.



I still hope Inter fuck up just to see Conte meltdown, but its unlikely due to the form of Lukaku and Martinez.



The problem is if Inter fuck up, it becomes very very likely (as AC Milan are not strong enough to really get top spot but should get a top 4 spot) than Juve win, and I hate their team and Ronaldo etc far more than I hate any other team outside of Utd/Chelsea/City (and maybe Real?)