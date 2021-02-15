« previous next »
Author Topic: Serie A  (Read 148436 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Serie A
« Reply #2320 on: February 15, 2021, 12:20:56 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 14, 2021, 09:20:35 pm
Everyone assumes City will sign Haaland. Wouldn't surprise me at all if they went for Lukaku, if only to piss United fans off.
They were vaguely linked. I think he'd do a good job there, though might not be technically well-rounded enough for Pep.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2321 on: February 15, 2021, 12:42:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 14, 2021, 09:20:35 pm
Everyone assumes City will sign Haaland. Wouldn't surprise me at all if they went for Lukaku, if only to piss United fans off.

Neither of them seems like a good fit for Man City. I am afraid that they will go for Lautaro, who would be such a perfect fit in Guardiola's setup ...
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2322 on: February 15, 2021, 01:47:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 15, 2021, 12:42:29 pm
Neither of them seems like a good fit for Man City. I am afraid that they will go for Lautaro, who would be such a perfect fit in Guardiola's setup ...
Seems the most obvious Aguero analogue at present.

Cucho Hernandez, Colombian striker owned by Watford but never having played for them due to an inability to get a work-permit - he always looked to me like he was an Aguero in the making, albeit more physical. Isn't exactly tearing it up at Getafe on loan currently after an average spell at Mallorca prior to that, but he is still only 21.

Maybe one of those who's reputation is above what it should be in reality because he was playing and scoring in senior football aged 15.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2323 on: February 15, 2021, 01:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 15, 2021, 01:47:42 pm
Seems the most obvious Aguero analogue at present.

Cucho Hernandez, Colombian striker owned by Watford but never having played for them due to an inability to get a work-permit - he always looked to me like he was an Aguero in the making, albeit more physical. Isn't exactly tearing it up at Getafe on loan currently after an average spell at Mallorca prior to that, but he is still only 21.

Maybe one of those who's reputation is above what it should be in reality because he was playing and scoring in senior football aged 15.

I wasn't aware that Cucho is owned by the Pozzos, as he has never played for any of their clubs. I watched him agains Real Sociedad yesterday (I was watching Oyarzabal, obviously), and it does seem that Cucho is not progressing as expected, but as you say, he is still only 21, so he might still come good ...
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2324 on: February 15, 2021, 04:33:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 15, 2021, 01:59:09 pm
I wasn't aware that Cucho is owned by the Pozzos, as he has never played for any of their clubs. I watched him agains Real Sociedad yesterday (I was watching Oyarzabal, obviously), and it does seem that Cucho is not progressing as expected, but as you say, he is still only 21, so he might still come good ...
I caught a bit of his spell at Huesca and he looked like a player who could develop towards an Aguero or Arsenal-era Sanchez; small, powerful, low centre of gravity and excellent close control when dribbling. He has a couple more years given his position, if he hasn't put up something on the cusp of elite by the time he's 23, he probably never will.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2325 on: February 15, 2021, 04:56:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 15, 2021, 04:33:28 pm
I caught a bit of his spell at Huesca and he looked like a player who could develop towards an Aguero or Arsenal-era Sanchez; small, powerful, low centre of gravity and excellent close control when dribbling. He has a couple more years given his position, if he hasn't put up something on the cusp of elite by the time he's 23, he probably never will.

Talking about young South American strikers, I've noticed this kid Kaio playing for Santos in the Copa Libertadores. Obviously, I haven't seen enough of him to make a proper judgement, but he looks very promising ...
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2326 on: February 15, 2021, 09:33:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 15, 2021, 04:56:44 pm
Talking about young South American strikers, I've noticed this kid Kaio playing for Santos in the Copa Libertadores. Obviously, I haven't seen enough of him to make a proper judgement, but he looks very promising ...
Interesting, seems a lot of young forwards in Brazil currently linked with big moves away. On this lad specifically, I cant say Ive ever seen him play, my viewing of South American football is restricted to the Libertadores final and some of the more fiery derbys.

One to watch. A lot of these young lads dont take the route of decent European side as a stepping stone anymore, a la Fenomeno, but take the big move immediately - Jesus, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Reinier etc. Maybe a more tempered approach would do their careers better. Look at a Ronaldo or a Firmino as an example.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2327 on: February 17, 2021, 09:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on February 13, 2021, 06:34:20 pm
What do the most knowledgeable Serie A heads over here make of Zielinski? Ive been thinking lately that he could be a very nice addition for our midfield, giving us something different than what he already have. Does he have the endurance and aggression for a Klopp midfield? How much would he cost, etc?
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2328 on: February 17, 2021, 10:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on February 17, 2021, 09:28:02 pm

  ;D Sorry Lastro, had I seen your post I wouldve engaged. I like Zielinski, though probably more as a ten than deeper - he transitions the ball and passes well but hes not robust enough to play DM in our set up, nor do I think he has a broad enough skillset to replicate a Wijnaldums presence. I say hes better as a ten - stylistically because he certainly doesnt produce enough key passes or assists to say hes elite there.

I kind of think hes good enough for our level, but wouldnt quite suit our system unless we evolved - he certainly offers a goal threat and is talented, but I have reservations about him, that I cant quite put my finger on. Maybe its the way very few seem to blossom-post Napoli, in a similar way to those leavi by ourselves. I think he signed a new deal last year too.

If were dropping a big fee on a midfielder from Serie A, Id rather try and test the waters with Juve for Bentancur.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2329 on: February 17, 2021, 10:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 17, 2021, 10:03:39 pm
  ;D Sorry Lastro, had I seen your post I wouldve engaged. I like Zielinski, though probably more as a ten than deeper - he transitions the ball and passes well but hes not robust enough to play DM in our set up, nor do I think he has a broad enough skillset to replicate a Wijnaldums presence. I say hes better as a ten - stylistically because he certainly doesnt produce enough key passes or assists to say hes elite there.

I kind of think hes good enough for our level, but wouldnt quite suit our system unless we evolved - he certainly offers a goal threat and is talented, but I have reservations about him, that I cant quite put my finger on. Maybe its the way very few seem to blossom-post Napoli, in a similar way to those leavi by ourselves. I think he signed a new deal last year too.

If were dropping a big fee on a midfielder from Serie A, Id rather try and test the waters with Juve for Bentancur.
I know you would, I forgive you.  ;D

I've always been intrigued by him since we showed interest some years ago, was it the year we got Gini? And I've liked the kind of player he is. Good speed when carrying the ball close to his feet, good passer, and good shot. But it is true that he seems to lack a certain something. Maybe is a lack of aggression or a lack of physical streght for imposing himself into games, a bit like Taki. His lack of assist and key passes would be a bit concerning if we go for him, as I feel we really need a player that can create good goalscoring chances for us, like a De Bruyne or a Grealish. And while I think Zielinski is a good passer, maybe he's not the incisive passer that we need.

I quite like Bentancur, but with Fabinho and Thiago I don't feel we have the need for a player of his ilk. Did an Alisson today too.  ;D
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2330 on: February 18, 2021, 03:02:08 am »

Quote from: jonkrux on January 26, 2021, 08:38:34 pm
Something has just happened with ibra and Lukaku in the Milan derby. scenes. Not sure what happened though. -. Just handbags apparently.


Re: Serie A
« Reply #2331 on: February 28, 2021, 11:39:33 am »
Piro will be sacked soon imo. Inter looks like they will walk the league.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2332 on: February 28, 2021, 09:31:45 pm »
Watching second half of Roma-Milan and Kessie looks one hell of a player. Basically a one man midfield at times. He has massively stepped up this season.

Inter should win it from here, they are out of Europe so should have no excuses.

Juve will likely wait and see how far they get in the CL. If Pirlo can take them to semis and further, they might stick with him. Although like Lampard and Ole, he does look out of his depth there.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2333 on: March 14, 2021, 09:40:07 pm »
Switched to Napoli/Milan and its been some glorious shithousery.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2334 on: March 15, 2021, 10:57:50 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on February 28, 2021, 09:31:45 pm
Watching second half of Roma-Milan and Kessie looks one hell of a player. Basically a one man midfield at times. He has massively stepped up this season.

Inter should win it from here, they are out of Europe so should have no excuses.

Juve will likely wait and see how far they get in the CL. If Pirlo can take them to semis and further, they might stick with him. Although like Lampard and Ole, he does look out of his depth there.
Yeah Kessie is fantastic isn't he? Looks made for the Premier League.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 14, 2021, 09:40:07 pm
Switched to Napoli/Milan and its been some glorious shithousery.
I feel like a sacking might be imminent. They've collapsed of late and all of a sudden they're 9 points behind Inter, with a faltering Juve about to overtake them. Napoli are well back in it too, I'd say, for now anyway.

Ronaldo scored a 'perfect' hattrick inside 22 minutes in the first half as Juve won at Cagliari 1-3 to start building up a head of steam - they're now undefeated in 5.

Lukaku scored again and showing why he's actually so underrated - he doesn't have top level technique but his movement is good, he's an improved finisher and physically he's so dominant - 19 goals and 8 assists is sensational. Luis Muriel also has 16 goals and 7 assists, finally looking like the player many earmarked him to become in his early 20s - he's 30 next month.

Inter winning with a late Lautaro winner at Torino. I think Lautaro is great, 17 G+A in 25 matches this season, only 23 so now in the typical 'pre-peak' phase for forwards but putting up elite numbers, presses hard from the front, dribbles beautifully, shoots powerfully and finishes well. He sometimes dwells on the ball a moment too long - this I'm sure would soon be kicked out of him if he were to move to somewhere like the Premier League. I'd hate to see him at City or somewhere of that ilk. Having said that, if Inter do win Serie A would he even look to move?
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2335 on: March 15, 2021, 11:12:45 am »
A question for Serie-A followers and historians.

I've often wondered why Torino have never been able to recover after the Superga disaster. At that stage of course they were the most successful football club in Italy. I know they won the Title again once more in the 70s but - unlike Man United after Munich - they never recaptured their prestige, their status or their competitiveness. They seem to be constantly fighting relegation and playing in front of paltry crowds. They share a city with Juventus of course, but other big cities in Italy (and Europe) often host two great clubs. Not Turin though. Not anymore. Any theories? 
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2336 on: March 15, 2021, 12:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 15, 2021, 11:12:45 am
A question for Serie-A followers and historians.

I've often wondered why Torino have never been able to recover after the Superga disaster. At that stage of course they were the most successful football club in Italy. I know they won the Title again once more in the 70s but - unlike Man United after Munich - they never recaptured their prestige, their status or their competitiveness. They seem to be constantly fighting relegation and playing in front of paltry crowds. They share a city with Juventus of course, but other big cities in Italy (and Europe) often host two great clubs. Not Turin though. Not anymore. Any theories?
It's an interesting one, for sure. I think really, when you look at Torino's history, I think you could look at them more like a City to Utd or an Everton to us, sharing a city but massively in their shadow (barring oil takeover like City).

Of course, the Agnelli's bought Juve in the 20s, so it's not like they suddenly started injecting money (they did this big time in the 50s and 60s before increasing that spending astronomically in the 70s and 80s through to the modern era) but they've always been a bigger draw, and honestly, in the last 30 years, the Seven Sisters (Juve, Milan, Inter, Parma, Roma, Fiorentina and Lazio have all been bigger draws, leaving Torino to battle with the smaller Italian clubs for players - Napoli, Atalanta, Udinese and Genoa have all at times also represented a better move for players) have had the pick of players in Italy and bringing stars from abroad into the league.

Because of the above, they've then struggled to attract talent consistently - look at Torino's teams since their last great one, and it's often some two or three good players on their way to bigger things, surrounded by journeymen. That trauma from Superga can't be dimished either, and that it links to their glory days seems to indelibly stain all happy memories of what Torino once were - they are very much pre and post disaster as far as their history goes. These days, they have a fervent support but struggle to even get 20,000 through the gate. As such, the support and the money isn't really their to make them great again and they're not massively commercially viable either, compared to their neighbours or the other big Italian clubs. They had that magnificent Scudetto in the 70s alongside some impressive placings, but the team declined as more foreign stars reinforced the teams around them and after a promising start to the 90s, they were soon in Serie B and insolvent. They recovered back to Serie A and even Europe but were being relegated again in the early 2000s (maybe 2004?) and then upon reemergence were denied reentry to Serie A due to bankruptcy.

Essentially, I wouldn't say they were ever big or rich enough to be able to preserve things when they did have a great team. They have been to the Europa League a few times since the turn of the century, but financial mismanagement, nutter owners, poor squad decisions and waning interest in the team from locals (imagine young fans in Turin choosing who to support in the late 90s through to present day from their city) all combined to make them one of those sides who have past glories that may never be repeated. The Italian media also has it out for them - the typical hard left-leaning sensibilities of the fanbase (they've been known to fly Cuba flags) has meant that they've been an easy target for the Italian media and a lot of Northern and Southern sides now dislike Torino as a result. They're seen as anti-establishment, but the wrong sort of anti-establishment - they've had links to hardline Basque separatist groups like ETA and have at times been painted as a near-terrorist organisation in the more frenzied Italian magazines.   

Look at their record fees - they've never exceeded £16m for a transfer (Simone Verdi, where they paid I think roughly £2m for a loan, then £12m further structured over 4 seasons of his contract) and where they have 'splached out' by their standards, it's been for younger players with resale value to fatten them up for sale (Immobile, Niang etc). They have massive squad churn every year nearly and every time they have an exciting property - they're sold. Zappacosta, Maksimovic, Immobile, Darmian, Niang, Ogbonna, Bonfazi, Glik, Benassi etc the list goes on. All decent level players sold either prematurely or for average fees. They don't know how to do a deal and they reinvest poorly too. Barring Zappacosta I think you have to go back to the great Gigi Lentini in the early 90s to pick out the last time you'd say Torino did brilliantly fee-wise on a sale.

As with many clubs malaise, it's a cocktail of legacy issues and longstanding problems with a lack of financial muscle that has held them back and means that at present, they'd likely snap your hand off to just stay in Serie A this season. It's sad because in my eyes they're properly iconic, but Il Grande Torino seem no more. Their own City doesn't seem to love them, most of Italy dislikes them (other than when it comes to the Derby v Juve) and Cairo doesn't seem to be the ideal owner at present.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2337 on: March 15, 2021, 01:01:37 pm »
What a fantastic answer. I learnt a lot from that. Much appreciated.

I'd always assumed that Torino were traditionally the bigger club in the city and that Juventus drew their support from all over Italy. I'd no idea at all that they were unpopular because of their 'anti-establishment' reputation.

There are other great clubs in European football who seem in permanent eclipse of course. St Etienne is an obvious one for us Reds. Nottingham Forest over here. Even BMG to an extent. But Torino appear to stand out alone in my mind. They seem to be a special case. Hadn't they won the Italian Title seven times in a row before they were annihilated in the plane crash? Didn't they supply all eleven players for the national team? You'd have thought it would be a matter of national honour in Italian football to restore them to at least a semblance of their greatness. Instead of which they yo-yo between Series A and B with average attendances below 20,000. 
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2338 on: March 15, 2021, 01:24:44 pm »
No problem - love Italian Football History so I could talk about it all day.

It's a sad state of affairs, no doubt, but unfortunately there is no national appetite to help Torino in any form.

Interesting point on Turin - I think nowadays you'd argue that Juve are the City's club, but that wasn't always the case pre-Superga. Now though, Juve get more than double Torino's attendance, but it's worth saying despite the availability, Turin isn't in love with football in the same way Rome or Milan is, and certainly not like Naples.

Juve couldn't fill Delle Alpi even with Zidane, Davids, Del Piero etc in the side and whilst they fill their stadium now, that was based on the conscious choice to downsize - their current stadium holds little over 40k and as much as 5,000 of that is considered to be football tourists, non-partisan people their as a one off rather than regular fans. Often, they don't even quite fill their 40,000. Imagine being able to show up at Anfield on the day in the modern era and just pick up tickets - for any match. Juve only sell out if it's decent opposition on a weekend. Coppa Italia, second-rate Serie A opposition? They will get less than 35k. Despite star attractions such as Ronaldo. The Delle Alpi was an awful, ugly concrete bowl that there's little appetite to rehash or return to- and whilst the move has been seen as a success, they are basically the only club in Europe of their size to reduce their stadium size rather than looking to increase capacity. Milan is only 80 miles away, with 1.3 million inhabitants to Turin's 800k, with a much bigger conurbation also. Realistically, Juve are a side that have outgrown their actual physical location, in terms of fan reach and local footprint. The City really probably isn't big enough to fanatically support two big teams at present, which is why Torino have become the butt of it all.

Like you say, Juve is like 90s/00s Man Utd in that they have a lot of fans spread out over the country due to their wealth, success and reach. As such, they don't have a dedicated heart of mass support in their own city, which even clubs like Utd actually can attest to.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2339 on: March 15, 2021, 04:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 01:24:44 pm
Juve couldn't fill Delle Alpi even with Zidane, Davids, Del Piero etc in the side and whilst they fill their stadium now, that was based on the conscious choice to downsize - their current stadium holds little over 40k and as much as 5,000 of that is considered to be football tourists, non-partisan people their as a one off rather than regular fans. Often, they don't even quite fill their 40,000. Imagine being able to show up at Anfield on the day in the modern era and just pick up tickets - for any match. Juve only sell out if it's decent opposition on a weekend. Coppa Italia, second-rate Serie A opposition? They will get less than 35k. Despite star attractions such as Ronaldo. The Delle Alpi was an awful, ugly concrete bowl that there's little appetite to rehash or return to- and whilst the move has been seen as a success, they are basically the only club in Europe of their size to reduce their stadium size rather than looking to increase capacity. Milan is only 80 miles away, with 1.3 million inhabitants to Turin's 800k, with a much bigger conurbation also. Realistically, Juve are a side that have outgrown their actual physical location, in terms of fan reach and local footprint. The City really probably isn't big enough to fanatically support two big teams at present, which is why Torino have become the butt of it all.

Mad how many fans they have all over Italy though. Hard for those outside Italy to really understand it. Crazy to think a club from an alpine city are by far the most supported team in the south. It's even argued that Juve are Milan's second club. I remember them playing a few home games at a sold out San Siro in the 90s while they couldn't fill the Alpi.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2340 on: March 15, 2021, 04:25:51 pm »
Kessie a good midfielder?  Just goes to show how when it comes to midfielders it's all in the eye of the beholder.  Think he looks good as he is mobile so shows a lot on the screen but he basically accomplishes nothing out there.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2341 on: March 15, 2021, 04:39:33 pm »
Quote from: DanJay87 on March 15, 2021, 04:17:20 pm
Mad how many fans they have all over Italy though. Hard for those outside Italy to really understand it. Crazy to think a club from an alpine city are by far the most supported team in the south. It's even argued that Juve are Milan's second club. I remember them playing a few home games at a sold out San Siro in the 90s while they couldn't fill the Alpi.
Looking at some of the stuff I've seen, Juve actually have a lot of season ticket holders for the more expensive seats coming from the Milan suburbs - possibly why they struggle to fill the stadium midweek or for cup games. It is nuts, but I think most in the UK would understand given the amount of Man Utd fans at all corners of the country.

You're dead right though, I suppose in a way given the cultural divide between the North and South, the historical iniquities and the downright animosity, it's strange to see so many Southerners supporting a seat of power in Alpine Turin - a city that clearly doesn't massively value it's football in the way say a Naples does.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 15, 2021, 04:25:51 pm
Kessie a good midfielder?  Just goes to show how when it comes to midfielders it's all in the eye of the beholder.  Think he looks good as he is mobile so shows a lot on the screen but he basically accomplishes nothing out there.
Bit harsh? Perhaps he was more show than product in past years, but he's recently turned 24, so still young and already has 11 combined G+A from 26 domestic starts this season - I'd say that's extremely productive for a box to box midfielder that is not an 8 or 10.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2342 on: March 15, 2021, 04:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 04:39:33 pm
You're dead right though, I suppose in a way given the cultural divide between the North and South, the historical iniquities and the downright animosity, it's strange to see so many Southerners supporting a seat of power in Alpine Turin - a city that clearly doesn't massively value it's football in the way say a Naples does.

A theory I heard is during the economic boom of the fifties+, huge swathes of southerners migrated to the northern manufacturing hubs (Agnelli's Fiat in Turin being the prime example), this coincided with the Agnelli's Juve being heavily invested in and sweeping all before them. Juve became the 'company' team.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2343 on: March 15, 2021, 04:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 04:39:33 pm
Bit harsh? Perhaps he was more show than product in past years, but he's recently turned 24, so still young and already has 11 combined G+A from 26 domestic starts this season - I'd say that's extremely productive for a box to box midfielder that is not an 8 or 10.

He's the penalty taker.  8 of his 9 league goals are from the spot.  He doesn't shoot, he doesn't win the ball, he doesn't pass the ball aggressively, he doesn't assist others shots.  I would hazard you could sit him for any other Milan midfielder and assuming someone else could take PK's just as well you wouldn't have any noticeable difference.  If we were credibly linked with him for anything over £15m I would think Edwards has finally lost it.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2344 on: March 15, 2021, 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 04:39:33 pm
Looking at some of the stuff I've seen, Juve actually have a lot of season ticket holders for the more expensive seats coming from the Milan suburbs - possibly why they struggle to fill the stadium midweek or for cup games. It is nuts, but I think most in the UK would understand given the amount of Man Utd fans at all corners of the country.
I really couldnt get my head around this when I was living in Milan. A city with two of Europes top ten clubs and huge portion of the population support Juve, its insane.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2345 on: Yesterday at 02:02:25 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 01:24:44 pm
No problem - love Italian Football History so I could talk about it all day.

The Delle Alpi was an awful, ugly concrete bowl that there's little appetite to rehash or return to- and whilst the move has been seen as a success, they are basically the only club in Europe of their size to reduce their stadium size rather than looking to increase capacity. Milan is only 80 miles away, with 1.3 million inhabitants to Turin's 800k, with a much bigger conurbation also. Realistically, Juve are a side that have outgrown their actual physical location, in terms of fan reach and local footprint. The City really probably isn't big enough to fanatically support two big teams at present, which is why Torino have become the butt of it all.

Like you say, Juve is like 90s/00s Man Utd in that they have a lot of fans spread out over the country due to their wealth, success and reach. As such, they don't have a dedicated heart of mass support in their own city, which even clubs like Utd actually can attest to.

The other thing to take into consideration with the decision to make their stadium 40k capacity is that all Serie A matches are show live on TV in Italy.

If the broadcasting was limited, similar to England, then fans would be more inclined to go to the stadium and so they would have built larger.

And yes, Juventus fans are spread all over Italy.

They are a constant in all my travels across the country - originally a Southern club until they relocated up north, and they never seemed to lose that fan base.
Re: Serie A
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 11:24:08 am »
When you look at the Serie A table, the team that depresses me most is Fiorentina - one of the Seven Sisters, a storied, historic club with a grand legacy of brilliant players, now with a below average squad, no real hint of investment or of much hope for the future. They could have a Torino-like season soon if they don't arrest this mediocrity.

They've a few to keep an eye on - Vlahovic, Milenkovic, Dragowski - but by and large that is a lacklustre, journeyman-packed squad. They're third top scorer is a centre half and only one player in their squad has more than 5 goals. Chiesa, who played one game for them before his move to Juve, is their 5th highest goalscorer and 5th highest assister this season with 1 in each.

Vlahovic will be poached in the summer - top scorer with 12, though that was pumped up by a hat-trick this weekend against woeful opposition - and then I'm not sure where they go. Milenkovic will leave too, for sure.
