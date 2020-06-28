« previous next »
Author Topic: Serie A

sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
June 28, 2020, 08:18:19 PM
Atalanta games are just mad. They're like us in 2013/14. Score and concede for fun.
kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
June 28, 2020, 10:28:24 PM
Atalanta gonna end up finishing 3rd again at this rate as Inter are currently losing 1-0 to Parma.

Inter turned it around 2-1 now
PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
June 29, 2020, 01:27:09 AM
Quote from: deFacto on June 28, 2020, 03:23:48 AM
I agree, but they've dropped some silly points. They should be at least keeping pace with Lazio

They should be. Agreed. They're 4 points behind Lazio who're in turn 4 points behind Juve.

Hope we have a good title race.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Serie A
June 29, 2020, 01:32:04 AM
Quote from: kloppagetime on June 28, 2020, 07:40:17 AM
I am with defacto on this Conte should be getting Inter to challenge if Lazio can and for me it just goes to show that Inzaghi is a superior coach to Conte. Hopefully Inzaghi stays at Lazio for a long long time as I don't want him anywhere near the Premier League.

You have to keep in mind that this is the 4th season for Simeone Inzaghi at Lazio, so he has a set team and this is Conte's 1st season with Inter. Inzaghi is really good to have brought them this far, but how can you conclude that he is better than Conte, who has won titles in two different top leagues already and is much more proven?

Btw, Conte won the League and the FA Cup in two seasons at Chelsea, if Klopp did the same in the next two seasons, we'd be calling those two seasons as a success. Trigger happy Chelsea sacked him straight away, but then they keep hiring and sacking managers, even those that won them League titles. I know Sarri is not loved that much in England, but he took Napoli to 91 points and still finished 2nd - it would've won the league in most Serie-A seasons. He is under-rated. He wins the Europa League, finishes 3rd behind 98 and 97 point scoring teams and still gets sacked at Chelsea in 1 season without having a chance to implement his philosophy. Lampard is doing a good job, but he won't get them near a title how much ever they spend.
sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
June 29, 2020, 07:18:21 PM
I see Buffon's signed for another year.

Haha.

https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1277617483638288389
RedForeverTT

Re: Serie A
June 29, 2020, 08:30:13 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on June 29, 2020, 07:18:21 PM
I see Buffon's signed for another year.

Haha.

https://twitter.com/RichJolly/status/1277617483638288389
Longevity as its finest.

Maybe he has lost a bit of agility but his positional sense is one of the best ever.

Ill have him over Jordan Pickford any day.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53224872
sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
June 30, 2020, 08:11:14 PM
Lazio turn it around from 1-0 down again.
kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
June 30, 2020, 08:33:26 PM
Backing them to win at half time when they are 1-0 down has been a gold mine this season, they are the Serie A version of the mentality monsters
Dynasty

Re: Serie A
July 1, 2020, 12:15:50 AM
Ronaldo is going to score 20 plus league goals into his 40's isn't he?   :o
Dull Tools

Re: Serie A
July 2, 2020, 06:05:33 PM
Amazing signing by Inter getting Hakimi. God knows why no one in Prem has gone for him. His numbers are right up there with Trent's. He will work perfectly as s right wing back for a Conte team.
kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
July 2, 2020, 07:48:54 PM
These boys from Bergamo are magic  8)
Dynasty

Re: Serie A
July 4, 2020, 05:42:48 PM
Ronaldo proving why he's the GOAT for me 35 fucking years old and people say Mane and Salah are old  ;D
kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
July 4, 2020, 10:04:48 PM
Lazio been terrible today title race over now, getting torn apart by Milan.
Iska

Re: Serie A
July 4, 2020, 11:37:31 PM
Ah shame. I was looking at the fixtures and saw Juve had Milan next - thought that might be the last chance for them to drop big points, but unfortunately Milan turned up a game early.
BarryCrocker

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 07:47:37 AM
Now official.

Ralf Rangnick agrees to become Milan manager for start of 2020-21 season

Milan have reached a deal with Ralf Rangnick to become the clubs new manager for the 2020-21 season. The German will replace Stefano Pioli, who has been in charge since October last year.

The 62-year-old Rangnick has already agreed to become the clubs new manager but will also hold discussions with the Milan hierarchy to combine that role with that of sporting director, a position currently held by Paolo Maldini.

Rangnick made his name as a manager of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in Germany and has also been sporting director for Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg. He has been working as head of sport and development at Red Bull since the summer of 2019.

The 62-year-old has been linked with several high-profile jobs in the past year, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich. He has now agreed a deal, expected to be for three years, to take over the Rossoneri after the current season.

Pioli has actually overseen an improvement in results in recent weeks but the club are still in seventh, 29 points behind leaders Juventus, who they meet on Tuesday night, and 17 points adrift of Atalanta in fourth.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jul/07/ralf-rangnick-agrees-to-become-milan-manager-for-start-of-2020-21-season
aw1991

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:57:42 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  7, 2020, 07:47:37 AM
Now official.

Ralf Rangnick agrees to become Milan manager for start of 2020-21 season
I'm intrigued by this project. If Ralf is given enough trust he could be their Klopp. It would take time but I genuinely believe he could at the very least kick them in the right direction for the first time since 2012.
kloppismydad

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 10:26:03 AM
Quote from: kloppismydad on October 10, 2019, 07:23:45 PM
Don't know much about Stefano Pioli but he seems another underwhelming appointment. What's with Italian clubs primarily going for Italian managers only? Is it something to do with cultural and language barriers?

I'm just baffled that Milan keep appointing shit managers one after another. Hopefully Man Utd continue down the same path as them. :D

My post when Pioli was appointed. Although he improved them, they're miles off competing against the top teams.

However, I think Milan may have played a blinder with the appointment of Racist Ralf. He knows how to run football clubs and if given the freedom, he can transform their footballing structure to a more modern one and hopefully provide the club with a bit of vision.

Any news on whether he's taking folks from his team at the Red Bull project? That would be a major coup for Milan and one they desperately need to re-establish themselves again.

Genuinely hope this is the start of a positive new era at Milan.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 10:41:31 AM
Quote from: kloppismydad on July  7, 2020, 10:26:03 AM
My post when Pioli was appointed. Although he improved them, they're miles off competing against the top teams.

However, I think Milan may have played a blinder with the appointment of Racist Ralf. He knows how to run football clubs and if given the freedom, he can transform their footballing structure to a more modern one and hopefully provide the club with a bit of vision.

Any news on whether he's taking folks from his team at the Red Bull project? That would be a major coup for Milan and one they desperately need to re-establish themselves again.

Genuinely hope this is the start of a positive new era at Milan.

I'm always surprised by the affection for Milan on here.

Milan are the Man Utd of Italy. Owned by the dodgiest Prime Minister in the modern era, bankrolled by the national broadcaster. Arrogant as f*ck. And now languishing in mid-table after re-drafting all their old players as coaches.

I think their downfall is hilarious, so long may it continue.

(Sorry Kloppismydad, this is not meant as a personal attack on you, I've seen a lot people wishing Milan well on here, and can't quite work out why).
aw1991

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 12:05:52 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on July  7, 2020, 10:41:31 AM
I'm always surprised by the affection for Milan on here.

Milan are the Man Utd of Italy. Owned by the dodgiest Prime Minister in the modern era, bankrolled by the national broadcaster. Arrogant as f*ck. And now languishing in mid-table after re-drafting all their old players as coaches.

I think their downfall is hilarious, so long may it continue.

(Sorry Kloppismydad, this is not meant as a personal attack on you, I've seen a lot people wishing Milan well on here, and can't quite work out why).
They're an historical club that at times had some of the best players and coaches in the world.

Yes, they used to be owned by one of the worst persons on this planet but he left them (and in a pretty bad state) so it's seems silly to hold it over their heads. And languishing in mid-table under the coaching of a former player could be said about us in the 90s as well.
Iska

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 12:11:09 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on July  7, 2020, 10:41:31 AM
(Sorry Kloppismydad, this is not meant as a personal attack on you, I've seen a lot people wishing Milan well on here, and can't quite work out why).
Theyre the classiest of clubs, changed football for the better right in the sweet spot for our generation (basically those who revere Italia 90), and their influence went on forever.  Theres only a few of those mileposts in football history - Ajax twenty years earlier, Barcelona twenty years later - so of course they mean a lot to a lot of neutrals.  Yeah I wish Berlusconi hadnt got his claws into them, but thats not going to be a dealbreaker here like it might be among Italians.
Samie

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 12:11:45 PM
If you want to compare equivalent's it's:

AC Milan - Liverpool
Juventus - Man Utd
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 12:32:53 PM
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2020, 12:11:45 PM
If you want to compare equivalent's it's:

AC Milan - Liverpool
Juventus - Man Utd

Inter - Tranmere
kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 01:18:15 PM
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 01:20:21 PM
I had a fondness for Inter when Ronaldo played for them.
Iska

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 01:45:34 PM
I might be wrong but my understanding was that Inter and Juventus are the two sides with support throughout Italy, whereas the others (even Milan) are all primarily local phenomena.  Hence the Derby dellItalia is Inter-Juve.

So strictly those two are probably the Liverpool and Man Utd of italy, good luck picking one of them to identify with.
aw1991

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 01:48:03 PM
Quote from: deFacto on July  7, 2020, 01:20:21 PM
I had a fondness for Inter when Ronaldo played for them.
Same, had Ronaldo and old man Roberto Baggio upfront. Shame it was short-lived and not all that good of a combo.

I think Hodgson was their coach at the time
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 06:50:01 PM
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2020, 12:11:45 PM
If you want to compare equivalent's it's:

AC Milan - Liverpool
Juventus - Man Utd

Eh!

Ask any Italian who the team "everyone loves to hate" is and you'll only get one response. To compare them to Liverpool is weird beyond belief. I mean, Milan - the financial capital of Italy, with a political leaning to (very) right. Whilst not currently owned by Berlusconi (corrupt tax-dodging underage prozi shagging political scumbag), he basically created the behemoth that they became during the 80s and 90s, using the power of his media empire and influence to drag them out of obscurity as the original football-club play-thing.

Quote from: Iska on July  7, 2020, 01:45:34 PM
I might be wrong but my understanding was that Inter and Juventus are the two sides with support throughout Italy, whereas the others (even Milan) are all primarily local phenomena.  Hence the Derby dellItalia is Inter-Juve.

So strictly those two are probably the Liverpool and Man Utd of italy, good luck picking one of them to identify with.

Nah, Milan got all the band-wagoners when they got super-charged by Silvio.

The reality is, due to the geo-political situations in Italy and England (how the North-South divides differ in particular) and the relative success of the football teams, I don't think that kind of comparison works.

For example, Liverpool, as a city, would be far more comparable to Napoli, but obviously Napoli can't really be compared with our results on the pitch.

All the most successful Italian teams have been from the more affluent North.

It has probably changed quite a bit due to Juve's recent dominance, but Milan were always the team everyone loved to hate, and that's why I've always equated them to being "the Man U of Italy". But in reality, the fact that they're the artificially enhanced upstarts, run by an obnoxious wealthy twat, probably makes them more like Chelsea. Liverpool would be Inter. Juve are a bit like Arsenal, just a lot more successful.

Ha! the more I think about it, the more it doesn't work at all!  ;D
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 07:10:01 PM
Juve as Arsenal makes no sense to me, especially given their match fixing fiasco. I had admiration for Milan of old, due to their players, managers and European pedigree. They had 10 scudderto's before Berlusconni's arrival in the mid 80s, and they also had 2 European Cups to their name before him as well. So you can't really compare them to Chelsea or City, they were both nothing clubs before their owners came to power.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 07:49:04 PM
Quote from: deFacto on July  7, 2020, 07:10:01 PM
Juve as Arsenal makes no sense to me, especially given their match fixing fiasco. I had admiration for Milan of old, due to their players, managers and European pedigree. They had 10 scudderto's before Berlusconni's arrival in the mid 80s, and they also had 2 European Cups to their name before him as well. So you can't really compare them to Chelsea or City, they were both nothing clubs before their owners came to power.

Sure, but Milan's only good period prior to Silvio was back in the 60s wasn't it (will go and google it in a mo)? They had been a bit of a mid-table irrelevance for quite some time before Silvio took them on I think.

Plus, Milan were the original "match-fixers" of Italy.

In fact, you'd struggle to find any Italian team with a completely clean history I reckon!
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:01:29 PM
As far as I can tell Milan's golden age (pre-Silvio) was the 1950s, and they only won one Scudetto from 1962 until Silvio took control in 1986, and that was in 1979. Admittedly they did have some success in Europe during this time, but they were certainly not a dominant force.

The Arsenal-Juve comparison was because of the "Old Lady" tag that Juve have - one of the oldest clubs to still be successful, and, generally speaking, not disliked much by the neutrals. But clearly Arsenal have not seen anywhere near as much success as Juve.

It's interesting reading up on all this, I'd never really read up on Italian football before.
Fromola

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:21:20 PM
Milan are the Chelsea of Italy in the sense that they were the original billionaire sugar daddy club when Berlusconi took them over, they were even relegated not long before Berlusconi took them over. Funny how they haven't won a thing since he stopped putting his money in.

Juve definitely the Man United of Italy. It's telling that for all their domestic dominance they've won less European Cups than Inter and AC Milan.

Inter more like the Arsenal of Italy.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:24:29 PM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on July  7, 2020, 08:01:29 PM
As far as I can tell Milan's golden age (pre-Silvio) was the 1950s, and they only won one Scudetto from 1962 until Silvio took control in 1986, and that was in 1979. Admittedly they did have some success in Europe during this time, but they were certainly not a dominant force.

The Arsenal-Juve comparison was because of the "Old Lady" tag that Juve have - one of the oldest clubs to still be successful, and, generally speaking, not disliked much by the neutrals. But clearly Arsenal have not seen anywhere near as much success as Juve.

It's interesting reading up on all this, I'd never really read up on Italian football before.

No of course they weren't a dominant force, I'm not disputing that he didn't help propel them to what they became, but they clearly had pedigree prior to that, where as chelsea and city did not.

Juventus dominated the league where as Arsenal never did [from '71 to '86 they won 9 league titles]They've had at least 3 different time periods where they've dominated the league for a long period of time.

I think overall you are right, it's not possible to compare any of the clubs to the ones here.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:26:44 PM
Quote
Milan are the Chelsea of Italy in the sense that they were the original billionaire sugar daddy club when Berlusconi took them over

Except Milan as already said, had won numerous league titles and 2 European cups before any of that took place. Chelsea never had such a history

Can't even compare Inter to Arsenal as Inter have won the league 18 times, and have 3 European Cups to their name.
sinnermichael

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:34:38 PM
Imagine biting someone with VAR around.
kloppagetime

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:40:40 PM
Milan would be Liverpool and Juve would be Man United because Milan used to dominate Italian football under Sacchi and Cappelo and then under Lippi Juve knocked them off their perch. Inter would be Chelsea as they have usually won their trophies under defensive managers like Chelsea have.
Fromola

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:42:06 PM
Quote from: deFacto on July  7, 2020, 08:26:44 PM
Except Milan as already said, had won numerous league titles and 2 European cups before any of that took place. Chelsea never had such a history

Milan were very much in the doldrums though in the 80s, they'd recently been relegated twice. They'd won their share of titles but they were more a Torino or Genoa in terms of a team who'd had a good spell in history but had faded, whereas Juve were very much the main force and Inter had won more and Roma were a force at the time and then Napoli with Diego.

European Cups are the pinnacle but past eras are different to now. Nottingham Forest have 2 European Cups and haven't been in the top flight since the 90s. Hamburg won the European Cup in the 80s and haven't won a thing since. Same with Villa apart from a League Cup or two in 40 years.

Quote from: deFacto on July  7, 2020, 08:26:44 PM
Can't even compare Inter to Arsenal as Inter have won the league 18 times, and have 3 European Cups to their name.

There's parallels. Both been in the top flight the longest amount of time and never been relegated. If you take away the few years immediately after Calciopoli Inter haven't won a title since the 80s.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:45:59 PM
Quote
Milan were very much in the doldrums though in the 80s, they'd recently been relegated twice. They'd won their share of titles but they were more a Torino or Genoa in terms of a team who'd had a good spell in history but had faded, whereas Juve were very much the main force and Inter had won more and Roma were a force at the time and then Napoli with Diego.

All that stands, but my point ultimately is that Milan had pedigree and sucess prior to Berlosconi taking charge. They won 2 European cups , which was more than anything Chelsea or City did before their owners.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:52:54 PM
Quote from: kloppagetime on July  7, 2020, 08:40:40 PM
Milan would be Liverpool and Juve would be Man United because Milan used to dominate Italian football under Sacchi and Cappelo and then under Lippi Juve knocked them off their perch. Inter would be Chelsea as they have usually won their trophies under defensive managers like Chelsea have.


Milan won 6 league titles between 1987 and 1999. Juventus in that same period won 4, so Milan didn't knock off Juventus off their perch, like United did to us. They competed against one  another, where we were miles behind United for much of their period. What Milan did do, is cement themselves in Europe more.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 08:57:55 PM
I can see I was coming at this from quite a geo-political point of view, compared to most of you focusing on the number and sequencing of titles. I guess there's a few different ways of looking at it. 

Going back to the original point, I've come to the conclusion that Milan are a Chelsea-Everton hybrid.  :puke2

I'll get out here before it all kicks off  ;D
Iska

Re: Serie A
July 7, 2020, 09:19:01 PM
Quote from: deFacto on July  7, 2020, 08:24:29 PM
Juventus dominated the league where as Arsenal never did
Arsenal did dominate the 1930s to be fair to them.
Quote
I think overall you are right, it's not possible to compare any of the clubs to the ones here.
I agree.  Roma are Tottenham though.
