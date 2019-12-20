AC Milan got humiliated today. A once great club, shame to see where they are. They've always been my favourite Italian team.
They remind me of us post Rafa up until 2013.
Except we spent 4 seasons outside the top 4 between when Rafa left and Rodgers qualified us for it. They're going to hit their 7th season outside the top 4 because they sure as hell aren't qualifying for it this season.
Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job at Lazio with what can only be described as a slightly above average squad. Immobile banging them in left, right and centre helps matters.
Oh Milan
Selling Ibrahimovic and Thaigo Silva when they did, was their nail in the coffin as a competitive club. [and Allegri leaving as well]
