Selling Ibrahimovic and Thaigo Silva when they did, was their nail in the coffin as a competitive club. [and Allegri leaving as well]



And a string of completely mediocre managerial appointments. In a world where Everton can get Ancelotti you have to wonder what the vision is at Milan. Despite their current state they could still attract near enough anyone. They need to look at the bigger picture as their last few coaches have either been ex players or Italians lacking any experience of winning.