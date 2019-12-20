« previous next »
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 20, 2019, 09:49:35 PM
Dzeko aging like fine wine, a goal and two assists. His stint at Roma has been fantastic. 96 goals, and 41 assists in 200 appearances.

Gerry Attrick

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 01:03:09 PM
Atalanta are handing out the kicking of a lifetime to Milan here.
Samie

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 02:35:00 PM
AC Milan got humiliated today. A once great club, shame to see where they are. They've always been my favourite Italian team.  >:( :(
Samie

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 02:40:57 PM
Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 03:30:41 PM
AC Milan got humiliated today. A once great club, shame to see where they are. They've always been my favourite Italian team.  >:( :(

I thought this was the Man Utd thread until I read the bit about being an Italian team.
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 03:53:40 PM
They remind me of us post Rafa up until 2013.
Caligula?

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 04:42:21 PM
They remind me of us post Rafa up until 2013.

Except we spent 4 seasons outside the top 4 between when Rafa left and Rodgers qualified us for it. They're going to hit their 7th season outside the top 4 because they sure as hell aren't qualifying for it this season.
T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 05:06:40 PM
Bloody hell 5-0.....
deFacto

Re: Serie A
December 22, 2019, 05:21:51 PM
Except we spent 4 seasons outside the top 4 between when Rafa left and Rodgers qualified us for it. They're going to hit their 7th season outside the top 4 because they sure as hell aren't qualifying for it this season.

thats why I said up until 2013  ;D. They were close to getting back into it last year, but that's as close as they're going to get anytime soon.

oojason

Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 03:01:03 PM
Gerry Attrick

Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 03:24:40 PM
Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job at Lazio with what can only be described as a slightly above average squad. Immobile banging them in left, right and centre helps matters.
GinKop

Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 03:29:17 PM
Oh Milan :(
deFacto

Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 03:33:34 PM
Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job at Lazio with what can only be described as a slightly above average squad. Immobile banging them in left, right and centre helps matters.

Luis Alberto is doing well for them as well.
The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 04:02:47 PM
Yeah seeing AC Milan in their current predicament is sad. Hope the new stadium brings them good fortunes
OOS

Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 09:13:10 PM
Oh Milan :(

They've been shite for just under a decade now.
deFacto

Re: Serie A
Yesterday at 09:31:25 PM
Selling Ibrahimovic and Thaigo Silva when they did, was their nail in the coffin as a competitive club. [and Allegri leaving as well]
BobPaisley3

Re: Serie A
Today at 08:09:43 AM
And a string of completely mediocre managerial appointments. In a world where Everton can get Ancelotti you have to wonder what the vision is at Milan. Despite their current state they could still attract near enough anyone. They need to look at the bigger picture as their last few coaches have either been ex players or Italians lacking any experience of winning.
