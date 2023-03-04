regarding the bible's stance on homosexuality -



i was reading that the bible doesn't say that homosexuality is wrong but was actually referring to the elders who were sleeping with young boys and that that was wrong and should stop



again, it's just a story to me but because we have so many many many people adhering to that faith then to me it appears to be just another case of a manipulative misinterpretation of 'the word' to justify prejudice and hatred



it's this constant interpretation and misinterpretation and different factions of the same fucking religion that has always made me question christianity



i was 'forced' to go to church when i was a kid - and that didn't help either



i also remember that at my nan's house, she was a devout christian but a lovely lovely woman, she had all the usual signs on the walls with phrases such as 'god is the silent guest at all the meals' and 'wherever you are god is watching you'



now if that doesn't sound like some orwellian dystopia then i don't know what does



after following her faith 'religiously' all her life she died in pain from cancer - if her god did exist then she did not deserve that terrible ending



'it's god's way and we though we don't understand it, we must accept it' was the answer i received from the priest

