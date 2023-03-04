Been watching science vs religion debates on YouTube with people like Krause, Hitchens, William Craig, Dawkins, Tyson and Peterson.
Honestly dont know why scientists want to debate religious people. Never mind the fact that theyre never going to convince each other or people from the opposing viewpoint; religious people always argue from a philosophical perspective and scientists, from a scientific one. Its actually quite pointless, l feel.
Most of the time, its almost as if theyre talking past each other. Any debate about the existence of god requires there to be a common language on the subject. Science and religion approach this in very different ways. Metaphysics is NOT science.
Very unfortunately, religionists want to impose their religion on the teaching of science. Science doesnt do that deliberately. It goes on its merry way as a candle in the dark, to quote Sagan, bringing an end to ignorance about the natural world. I guess thats why religion feels so threatened by science.
While there is scientific inquiry, there is no such thing as a religious one. If nobody can know the mind of god, why bother discovering anything? Just accept the boundaries of knowledge and say god is responsible for everything. Religionists have been moving the goal posts with every discovery that science has made about the cosmos and quantum physics. Its completely ridiculous. Why do you NEED a divine, all powerful, all knowing entity in your lives?