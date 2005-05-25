« previous next »
Offline thejbs

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2600 on: March 1, 2023, 11:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Iska on March  1, 2023, 09:00:14 am
religion brings with it a code-for-living that you accept and dont need to prove for yourself. 

And that is terribly problematic. Using the christian bible as a basis for your moral code without doing any of your own rational thought is a terrible idea. Most of it falls between fallacious and outright nonsense. The Ten Commandments are a shocking moral guide for a start, as Hitchens has pointed out. Most of Leviticus has been conveniently sidestepped (except the cherry picked parts they like to keep to discriminate against minorities) because it's absolutely bonkers.

What is usable as a code-for-living is pretty self-evident, in that it existed independently in other non-christian cultures. All religion has done is coerced people into accepting a code of living based on the carrot of heaven and stick of hell.
Offline Chakan

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2601 on: March 2, 2023, 12:50:01 am »
Quote from: thejbs on March  1, 2023, 11:41:47 pm
And that is terribly problematic. Using the christian bible as a basis for your moral code without doing any of your own rational thought is a terrible idea. Most of it falls between fallacious and outright nonsense. The Ten Commandments are a shocking moral guide for a start, as Hitchens has pointed out. Most of Leviticus has been conveniently sidestepped (except the cherry picked parts they like to keep to discriminate against minorities) because it's absolutely bonkers.

What is usable as a code-for-living is pretty self-evident, in that it existed independently in other non-christian cultures. All religion has done is coerced people into accepting a code of living based on the carrot of heaven and stick of hell.

The bible not only condones slavery it has guidelines for it.

Moral code my ass.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2602 on: March 2, 2023, 04:22:25 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  1, 2023, 04:36:09 pm

As do I & for the record I never once singled out a specific religion,that's on you.


They're all equally mockable and repugnant imo.

A strangle contradictory reply
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2603 on: March 2, 2023, 12:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March  2, 2023, 12:50:01 am
The bible not only condones slavery it has guidelines for it.

Moral code my ass.



The sense of morality we have is now ingrained into society that I'd say whether people are Christian or not, they largely hold similar core values... And those are largely Christian values, with or without the magic part depending on whether a person is atheist or not... When you look the big picture, rather than just some of the more reactionary stuff, it had a huge and generally positive influence on morality in the West over the past 2000 years, when compared to the rather more brutal ancient world that it was born in. With regards to your example of slavery, the Christian idea that all human life has value was a big factor in the arguments against slavery throughout the colonial era. It didn't prevent the slave trade but squaring the slave trade with the idea that God created all men was an argument throughout that period.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2604 on: March 2, 2023, 12:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 12:39:00 pm
The sense of morality we have is now ingrained into society that I'd say whether people are Christian or not, they largely hold similar core values... And those are largely Christian values, with or without the magic part depending on whether a person is atheist or not... When you look the big picture, rather than just some of the more reactionary stuff, it had a huge and generally positive influence on morality in the West over the past 2000 years, when compared to the rather more brutal ancient world that it was born in. With regards to your example of slavery, the Christian idea that all human life has value was a big factor in the arguments against slavery throughout the colonial era. It didn't prevent the slave trade but squaring the slave trade with the idea that God created all men was an argument throughout that period.

Could you expand on those Christian values a little please?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2605 on: March 2, 2023, 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  2, 2023, 04:22:25 am
A strangle contradictory reply

Was it really,people are treated equally as are all the religions.

Are you one of those that think all opinions and religious excuse clubs should be respected ?
Offline Chakan

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2606 on: March 2, 2023, 01:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 12:39:00 pm
The sense of morality we have is now ingrained into society that I'd say whether people are Christian or not, they largely hold similar core values... And those are largely Christian values, with or without the magic part depending on whether a person is atheist or not... When you look the big picture, rather than just some of the more reactionary stuff, it had a huge and generally positive influence on morality in the West over the past 2000 years, when compared to the rather more brutal ancient world that it was born in. With regards to your example of slavery, the Christian idea that all human life has value was a big factor in the arguments against slavery throughout the colonial era. It didn't prevent the slave trade but squaring the slave trade with the idea that God created all men was an argument throughout that period.

And? The bible still condones slavery? Surely an all powerful all knowing all seeing god can see past the time when slavery isn't accepted? Or are you saying man interpreted gods word incorrectly by saying that slavery is ok and here's how to buy and govern your slaves?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2607 on: March 2, 2023, 01:37:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  2, 2023, 12:52:00 pm
Was it really,people are treated equally as are all the religions.

Are you one of those that think all opinions and religious excuse clubs should be respected ?

Im not looking for an argument, but youve got completely the wrong impression.




Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2608 on: March 2, 2023, 01:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 12:39:00 pm
The sense of morality we have is now ingrained into society that I'd say whether people are Christian or not, they largely hold similar core values... And those are largely Christian values, with or without the magic part depending on whether a person is atheist or not...

Confucius was spouting his version of 'turn the other cheek' way before JC hit the scene.  So that's not a 'Christian value' any more than the xmas holidays are a christian festival for the majority of people.

So what are 'Christian values'?  Thou shall not open a supermarket later than 4pm on a Sunday?

Quote
When you look the big picture, rather than just some of the more reactionary stuff, it had a huge and generally positive influence on morality in the West over the past 2000 years, when compared to the rather more brutal ancient world that it was born in. With regards to your example of slavery, the Christian idea that all human life has value was a big factor in the arguments against slavery throughout the colonial era. It didn't prevent the slave trade but squaring the slave trade with the idea that God created all men was an argument throughout that period.

Erm, bollocks.
https://time.com/5171819/christianity-slavery-book-excerpt/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_views_on_slavery

JC himself doesn't say a bad word against slavery in the bible.  Seems a bit of an omission if slavery is against christian values?  This is the fella that is meant to be god incarnate.  A god that is meant to have created EVERYTHING, but for some reason forgot to condemn slavery while he was turning water into wine and playing a game of celestial hide and seek, and playing around with some parlour tricks for a handful of his follwers to witness.

God didn't create all mean as equal, otherwise he wouldn't have resorted to genocide, and JC wouldn't have been tacitly complicit with slavery if he considered it wrong. 





Offline Corkboy

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2609 on: March 2, 2023, 01:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 12:39:00 pm
The sense of morality we have is now ingrained into society that I'd say whether people are Christian or not, they largely hold similar core values... And those are largely Christian values

This is largely nonsense.

Take the Golden Rule, also known as "do unto others as they would do unto you". It is found in pretty much every major religion, as well as every major non religious code of ethics.

Quote
the Christian idea that all human life has value

Also nonsense. The concept is prevalent in other religions, including Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2610 on: March 2, 2023, 01:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  2, 2023, 12:50:03 pm
Could you expand on those Christian values a little please?

I'm referring to some of the broader themes such as the idea that all human life has value, that it is more noble to suffer than to inflict suffering, that we should turn the other cheek, patience in affliction...    These are concepts that were not prevelant in the ancient world. That's not to say that Christianity invented all of these concepts because you can see them in some of the ancient philosophies too, but they have become ingrained in our culture because of Christianity


Quote from: Chakan on March  2, 2023, 01:07:06 pm
And? The bible still condones slavery? Surely an all powerful all knowing all seeing god can see past the time when slavery isn't accepted? Or are you saying man interpreted gods word incorrectly by saying that slavery is ok and here's how to buy and govern your slaves?

No, I'm an atheist so the theological argument of how to interpret contradictory passages in the bible is not my thing. I'm coming at this more from the perspective that "on the whole Christianity has been a good moral influence on Civilization". I haven't always felt this way but I have been reading a good book called Dominion by Tom Holland recently and it has given me a different perspective.. would recommend to anyone interested in the subject of how religion influences us
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2611 on: March 2, 2023, 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  2, 2023, 01:37:49 pm
Im not looking for an argument, but youve got completely the wrong impression.


Me neither but how have I got the wrong impression ?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2612 on: March 2, 2023, 02:05:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  2, 2023, 01:51:14 pm

Me neither but how have I got the wrong impression ?

That I was singling out Islam, Muslims were the topic of conversation between Nobby Aand I, BUT i dont treat them any different to others unless thwy give me reason too.

and also that Im tolerant of religion

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2613 on: March 2, 2023, 02:10:11 pm »
Christianity promotes cruelty  to animals.

That is a big enough reason for me to hate it.

And lets not even get started on 'halal'.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2614 on: March 2, 2023, 02:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 01:50:43 pm
I'm referring to some of the broader themes such as the idea that all human life has value, that it is more noble to suffer than to inflict suffering, that we should turn the other cheek, patience in affliction...    These are concepts that were not prevelant in the ancient world. That's not to say that Christianity invented all of these concepts because you can see them in some of the ancient philosophies too, but they have become ingrained in our culture because of Christianity

No, I'm an atheist so the theological argument of how to interpret contradictory passages in the bible is not my thing. I'm coming at this more from the perspective that "on the whole Christianity has been a good moral influence on Civilization". I haven't always felt this way but I have been reading a good book called Dominion by Tom Holland recently and it has given me a different perspective.. would recommend to anyone interested in the subject of how religion influences us

They were as prevelant in the 'ancient' world as they are in the present one.

Christianity in the modern world is largely homophobic and misogynistic. Many attitudes relating to homosexuality and women's rights are ingrained in our culture because of christianty.  Look at the law on abortion in Northern Ireland, for example, as well as in the USA (of course).  Look at the the RC church's view on gays, look at the official COE view.  Bigotry through christianity.

A lot of the so-called christian values pre-date christianity, and are actually present in most religions - including those that came before christianity as well as those that came after.  Intolerance is a christian value, the bible (new and old testaments) is riddled with it. Genocide for other races/nations, slavery as acceptable for non-neighbours, eternal damnation for non-believers, etc.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2615 on: March 2, 2023, 02:52:13 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on March  2, 2023, 02:25:23 pm
Christianity in the modern world is largely homophobic and misogynistic.

The basic tenet of christianity is, do as your god says or you will suffer for eternity. That's way beyond homophobic or misogynistic. It's fucking sadistic. Can you imagine what kind of twisted fuck you would have to be to dream up a punishment as cruel and evil as *eternal suffering*?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2616 on: March 2, 2023, 02:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  2, 2023, 02:05:36 pm
That I was singling out Islam, Muslims were the topic of conversation between Nobby Aand I, BUT i dont treat them any different to others unless thwy give me reason too.

and also that Im tolerant of religion

Got you,was more of a return poke on my part  :)
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2617 on: March 2, 2023, 03:35:13 pm »
Not disputing that religion is used as an excuse for homophobia and misogyny. My point is that on balance, over the last two millennia, its influence has been a positive one , but -

Quote from: JC the Messiah on March  2, 2023, 02:25:23 pm
They were as prevelant in the 'ancient' world as they are in the present one.

If we can't agree that life in antiquity was cruel and brutal compared to the modern era, then me trying to argue to you that Christianity played a fundamental role in changing that in western civilization is going to fall flat I guess
Offline Chakan

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2618 on: March 2, 2023, 03:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 03:35:13 pm
Not disputing that religion is used as an excuse for homophobia and misogyny. My point is that on balance, over the last two millennia, its influence has been a positive one , but -

If we can't agree that life in antiquity was cruel and brutal compared to the modern era, then me trying to argue to you that Christianity played a fundamental role in changing that in western civilization is going to fall flat I guess

According to who?
Offline Riquende

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2619 on: March 2, 2023, 03:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 03:35:13 pm
If we can't agree that life in antiquity was cruel and brutal compared to the modern era, then me trying to argue to you that Christianity played a fundamental role in changing that in western civilization is going to fall flat I guess

That's a very simplistic and arbitrary way of putting though. Life in the middle ages was 'cruel and brutal' compared to the modern era (in the West, largely), and that was with 1000 years or more of the Christian church (in various flavours) dominating Western society and culture.

When were the appreciable decreases in cruelty and brutality observed between antiquity and now, and what were the drivers for them?
Offline Corkboy

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2620 on: March 2, 2023, 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 03:35:13 pm
If we can't agree that life in antiquity was cruel and brutal compared to the modern era, then me trying to argue to you that Christianity played a fundamental role in changing that in western civilization is going to fall flat I guess

"If you don't totally accept this free standing assertion I just made with no back up, then we're never going to agree."
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2621 on: March 2, 2023, 04:14:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  2, 2023, 02:53:21 pm
Got you,was more of a return poke on my part  :)

Fair enough Honey x
Offline Slick_Beef

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2622 on: March 2, 2023, 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  2, 2023, 03:44:06 pm
"If you don't totally accept this free standing assertion I just made with no back up, then we're never going to agree."

It's fine to not agree with my assertion, it's just a tangential argument that I'm not prepared to get into  :wave
Offline Corkboy

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2623 on: March 2, 2023, 05:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on March  2, 2023, 04:41:12 pm
It's fine to not agree with my assertion, it's just a tangential argument that I'm not prepared to get into  :wave

I mean, you literally picked the "tangential argument" and started posting about it but ok.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2624 on: March 2, 2023, 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on March  2, 2023, 03:44:06 pm
"If you don't totally accept this free standing assertion I just made with no back up, then we're never going to agree."

 ;D
Offline Bullet500

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2625 on: March 2, 2023, 06:25:28 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March  2, 2023, 02:10:11 pm
Christianity promotes cruelty  to animals.

That is a big enough reason for me to hate it.

And lets not even get started on 'halal'.
I don't know much about it. If it's just meat consumption in principle, then it isn't animal cruelty. Modern meat industry? Yes, but that's a different topic.

Halal can be termed as animal cruelty, yes.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2626 on: March 2, 2023, 07:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on March  2, 2023, 06:25:28 pm
I don't know much about it. If it's just meat consumption in principle, then it isn't animal cruelty. Modern meat industry? Yes, but that's a different topic.

Halal can be termed as animal cruelty, yes.

Animal sacrifice in the bible? Beasts of burden?

As an animal lover, the cruelty towards animals in Islam sickens me. Bakrid is just one example. And dogs are treated as 'unclean' animals. Fuck that.

Anyway, this is moving away from the topic.  ;)
Offline Bullet500

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2627 on: March 2, 2023, 07:49:03 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March  2, 2023, 07:12:59 pm
Animal sacrifice in the bible? Beasts of burden?

As an animal lover, the cruelty towards animals in Islam sickens me. Bakrid is just one example. And dogs are treated as 'unclean' animals. Fuck that.

Anyway, this is moving away from the topic.  ;)
Present day Christian doctrines don't mandate animal sacrifice. Quite disingenuous to associate it with present day Christianity. It's a similar thing with Hinduism too. Vedas mention animal sacrifice, but most other texts and most doctrines don't mandate it. Contrarily, most doctrines abhor it. There are few exceptions like Shaktism (e.g., Kamakhya temple).

Ritualistic animal sacrifice (Eid al-Adha/Bakreid) is barbaric.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2628 on: March 2, 2023, 09:20:03 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March  2, 2023, 02:10:11 pm
Christianity promotes cruelty  to animals.

That is a big enough reason for me to hate it.

And lets not even get started on 'halal'.

Or Kosher
Offline thejbs

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2629 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm »
Quote
The fragrant chrism oil that will be used to anoint King Charles during his coronation in May was made sacred in Jerusalem on Friday.

A ceremony took place in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where the holy oil was consecrated by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, and the Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem, Hosam Naoum.

It has been created using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension.

The olives were pressed just outside Bethlehem and the oil has been perfumed with sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin, amber and orange blossom.

The king will receive the sovereigns orb, sceptre and coronation ring and will be crowned and blessed during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned.

Its all a bit bonkers, isnt it.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2630 on: Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm »
Offline Riquende

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 12:15:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm
Its all a bit bonkers, isnt it.

The UK is such a contradictory country, in many ways. As a people overall, we're far more secular than many European states that are full-on Republics, despite being a technical theocracy with a proper God-appointed Monarch, and a state religion (albeit a laughably weak one that's more about tea & biscuits than fire & brimstone).

Yet support for said Monarchy never seems to waver down to the 'danger' level.

Hilarious, really. Anyway, Chuck Rex has probably 'annointed' Camilla already, more than once. A crown is pretty kinky though, most settle for a necklace.

Now try to scrub that image of the septuagenarian head of our state church out of your brain.
Online GreatEx

Re: Atheism
« Reply #2632 on: Today at 04:49:37 am »
Meh, it's nothing compared to what the heads offer other churches get up to
