Its all a bit bonkers, isnt it.
The UK is such a contradictory country, in many ways. As a people overall, we're far more secular than many European states that are full-on Republics, despite being a technical theocracy with a proper God-appointed Monarch, and a state religion (albeit a laughably weak one that's more about tea & biscuits than fire & brimstone).
Yet support for said Monarchy never seems to waver down to the 'danger' level.
Hilarious, really. Anyway, Chuck Rex has probably 'annointed' Camilla already, more than once. A crown is pretty kinky though, most settle for a necklace.
Now try to scrub that
image of the septuagenarian head of our state church out of your brain.