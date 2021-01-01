« previous next »
Re: Atheism
I personally believe that God exists. But in all likelihood not the God that you might consider.

I am not an expert on the Bible, a book that was written thousands of years ago and still brings insight into the human condition and is treasured and helps millions of people through their lives.

I have had the odd conversation with actual Bible experts and it's a fascinating subject. If you are actually interested then pop to your local church and speak to the Priest or Minister. They should be able to give you some interesting answers and at least make you think about stuff.

I'm just a novice as far as the Bible goes. You probably know as much about it as I do.

But you can't decide whether Jesus walked on water or not because you don't have enough knowledge of the bible, yet you can decide that god exists.  What is that based on, what has convinced you that there is a god?
Re: Atheism
But you can't decide whether Jesus walked on water or not because you don't have enough knowledge of the bible, yet you can decide that god exists.  What is that based on, what has convinced you that there is a god?

Did you read that article I posted?

I didn't decide that God exists. I believe that God exists.

What led to that? Fifty years+ of my existence and too many events to name here.
Re: Atheism
Did you read that article I posted?

I didn't decide that God exists. I believe that God exists.

What led to that? Fifty years+ of my existence and too many events to name here.

I read it before you posted it, actually, because I don't really know Christian miracles and wanted to look a few up.

Fair enough if your life has led you to believe there's a god, I'm not going to pooh-pooh that.  You do you.
Re: Atheism
You want 'yes' or 'no' but many elements of life aren't binary choices

The question isn't "Did Jesus walk on water", it's whether you believe he did.

Whether you believe a specific thing or not IS a binary choice. You either believe the claim/statement is true, or you do not. Sure, you might believe some parts are true, or that something very similar is true, but when dealing with a specific claim, then it is a binary choice. Belief in it, or not.

The fact you're continually dancing around this rather than answering indicates you know that the truth puts you in an indefensible position.
Re: Atheism
Whether you believe a specific thing or not IS a binary choice. You either believe the claim/statement is true, or you do not. Sure, you might believe some parts are true, or that something very similar is true, but when dealing with a specific claim, then it is a binary choice. Belief in it, or not.

The fact you're continually dancing around this rather than answering indicates you know that the truth puts you in an indefensible position.

Not really. You can see that short article goes into some discussion of the event recorded.

Having met people that are genuine experts on the teachings in the Bible, I would never put myself forward as an expert in the subject. You should really try to talk to some - if you haven't already - it's a very deep and interesting subject. Well I found it so.

The difference is that I respect people that have beliefs that differ from mine and I wouldn't be arrogant enough to dismiss their beliefs and the things they've learned.

But everyone is different, I suppose.
Re: Atheism
Not really.

Yes, really. Find me a third answer to whether you believe a specific claim is true.

And you're trying to change the subject again because you're still unable to give a truthful answer.

