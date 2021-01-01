Youre really strawmanning here. Religions recognise this, they are ways of reconciling people with their flaws to live in the best way possible in an imperfect world. Im not aware of any which treat mankind as cogs in an ordered machine where everything is supposed to be good or god is supposed to be all-tinkering, which is what would be required were the contradiction you identify to be a serious philosophical obstacle.



That said, its a difficult thing to accept, of course it is. I can only speak for Christianity here, but the bridge is the unknowable plan where things will work out for the best or that these are things sent to test us  and so we get back to questions of faith again. Perhaps think about it this way - in the face of a cruel world, this is how religion does offer a way to reconcile that dichotomy that is far from desperate. Obviously thats not likely to persuade you any, but it does you no credit to try to portray believers as floundering simpletons.Im not sure I follow? What ignorance do you mean, things like the Garden of Eden vs evolution? Its perfectly possible to understand and take meaning from stories as metaphors. I imagine you do that yourself in other contexts. Like I said, I think theres a gap in discussions like this that cant really ever be bridged, where one side sees something that has an answer that can be resolved by evidence but the other does not. Theyre basically seeing two different questions.This makes no sense. Pagan morality wasnt like this. Hitler, Stalin or Mao didnt establish systems like this. You cant ascribe goodness to an atheist system, its (at least) equally capable of producing domination by the strongest.



I understand the evolutionary biology-type argument that the co-operation required to live in groups allows the good in human nature to flourish. But surely on that view youd also recognise, even if only in mechanical terms, religion as an important element in producing and sustaining such a high-trust society? In an atheistic society, whats to stop people defecting from high-trust when circumstances make it seem advantageous to do so, for example if it looks like the society faces issues that make it unlikely to survive?



The whole notion of an omniscient God having to test anyone is a logical fallacy. Omniscience surely requires predestination. An all knowing God should know the outcome of absolutely everything from the beginning of creation until the end of time. To that extent, is it not excessive cruelty to inflict suffering on people when you already know how they will respond to it?To argue for free will that can be tested by the trials of life is to say that God isn't all knowing.And while I welcome the softening of the bible from literal to metaphorical is welcome in a progressive sense, doesn't it blow the entire fabric of Christianity apart? Reading parts as metaphor can lead to conflict with doctrines of faith. For example, if the fall of Eden is a metaphor, then original sin doesn't exist. Catholic baptism is therefore unnecessary.Metaphorical readings of the bible are for those who cannot square the obvious and understandable flaws of a 2000+ year old text with reality. A la carte readings of the bible are an admission that it's not the infallible word of a God, but the very fallible word of man.When it comes to morality, it's worth listening to or reading Hitchens' take on the ten commandments. Held as a bastion of morality, they are absolutely ludicrous - painting God as a vain dictator who craves and demands attention and loyalty. And some of the moral laws of the Old Testament are absolutely bonkers - Leviticus, I'm looking at you.While the bible does contain some good ethical teachings, it's often inconsistent, occasionally preposterous and sometimes downright evil (genocide, ethnic cleansing, slavery, rape, human sacrifice etc). And a lot of the good stuff wasn't exactly unique to the bible - much of it was taken from the social code that allowed society and civilisation to evolve.