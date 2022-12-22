« previous next »
Topic: Atheism

Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:37:27 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2022, 05:36:17 pm
What was my original comment? And why was it wrong?


Don't worry about it mate, carry on as you were. Save yourself an essay
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:38:45 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 22, 2022, 05:34:03 pm
Why are you being deliberately obtuse?

I'm not. I'm happily going along with the idea that there is no Cosmic Conciousness.

I'm just exploring the ramifications of that.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:39:47 pm
Quote from: Machae on December 22, 2022, 05:37:27 pm
Don't worry about it mate, carry on as you were

I'll take that as a confession you were wrong. Thanks.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:41:07 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2022, 05:39:47 pm
I'll take that as a confession you were wrong. Thanks.

Yeah if that makes you sleep better. Your dad would beat up my dad too
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:43:47 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 22, 2022, 05:38:45 pm
I'm not. I'm happily going along with the idea that there is no Cosmic Conciousness.

I'm just exploring the ramifications of that.

So you're not gonna answer my question? Righto.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:45:24 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 22, 2022, 05:43:47 pm
So you're not gonna answer my question? Righto.

Well if we're going with what I accepted then your question is irrelevant, clearly.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:46:32 pm
Quote from: Machae on December 22, 2022, 05:41:07 pm
Yeah if that makes you sleep better. Your dad would beat up my dad too

He probably could, but that has nothing to do with the argument we were having. My advice is, don't put words in people's mouths. Especially when there's a written record of what's been said.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:47:30 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 22, 2022, 05:45:24 pm
Well if we're going with what I accepted then your question is irrelevant, clearly.

A simple "I have no idea" would have sufficed.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:48:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2022, 05:46:32 pm
He probably could, but that has nothing to do with the argument we were having. My advice is, don't put words in people's mouths. Especially when there's a written record of what's been said.

Yeah you were wrong and changed direction, then wrote some strawman to justify your original comment,

That's OK, you don't have to win the Internet everyday
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:49:53 pm
Christ. Weve reached the point of a thread where the words straw man are being used

Now I never know what that means as I constantly forget ..

Chuck in the odd bit of gaslighting and Im really fucked

Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:51:37 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 22, 2022, 05:49:53 pm
Christ. Weve reached the point of a thread where the words straw man are being used

Now I never know what that means as I constantly forget ..

Chuck in the odd bit of gaslighting and Im really fucked



Fucking gaslighter
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 05:59:38 pm
Quote from: Machae on December 22, 2022, 05:48:16 pm
Yeah you were wrong and changed direction, then wrote some strawman to justify your original comment,


I talked about the Taliban.

You brought in the Koran, which I didn't mention in the post.

Take another look.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:04:54 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 22, 2022, 05:49:53 pm
Christ. Weve reached the point of a thread where the words straw man are being used

Now I never know what that means as I constantly forget ..

Chuck in the odd bit of gaslighting and Im really fucked
Eh?  Theres no such thing as gaslighting.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:08:06 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2022, 05:59:38 pm
I talked about the Taliban.

You brought in the Koran, which I didn't mention in the post.

Take another look.

In a post talking about Christians and Bibles and then to the Taliban..followed up by...'Taliban have an intelligible take on the Koran'

If that's not what you meant by the Quran, then fair enough
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:14:22 pm
Quote from: Iska on December 22, 2022, 06:04:54 pm
Eh?  Theres no such thing as gaslighting.
Which would explain why I always get totally lost when it gets mentioned
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:17:17 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 22, 2022, 06:14:22 pm
Which would explain why I always get totally lost when it gets mentioned

Not sure what you're going on about, it never gets mentioned here at all, it's all in your head.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:20:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 22, 2022, 06:17:17 pm
Not sure what you're going on about, it never gets mentioned here at all, it's all in your head.
Oh no its isnt ..

(Too early?)

Oh hang on thats gas lighting!

I will now forget this in the next 20 minutes
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:22:41 pm
Quote from: Machae on December 22, 2022, 06:08:06 pm
In a post talking about Christians and Bibles and then to the Taliban..followed up by...'Taliban have an intelligible take on the Koran'

If that's not what you meant by the Quran, then fair enough

You're all over the place lad.

Why not simply quote the offending post and tell me why it's wrong? 

Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:30:55 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2022, 06:22:41 pm
You're all over the place lad.

Why not simply quote the offending post and tell me why it's wrong? 



Yeah this is just circular. You said you never mentioned Koran in your post, which is technically true but in a thread talking about religion and scriptures and your post talks about Christianity and bibles (where iliteracy is key in subjugating women) then the Taliban (who are followers of the Koran?) where women arent allowed to go to universities.

Then your next post you mentioned 'Taliban have an intelligible take on the Koran'

It's a logical leap to make
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:54:20 pm
Quote from: Machae on December 22, 2022, 06:30:55 pm
Yeah this is just circular. You said you never mentioned Koran in your post, which is technically true but in a thread talking about religion and scriptures and your post talks about Christianity and bibles (where iliteracy is key in subjugating women) then the Taliban (who are followers of the Koran?) where women arent allowed to go to universities.

Then your next post you mentioned 'Taliban have an intelligible take on the Koran'

It's a logical leap to make

RAWK at its worst. It's a small thing perhaps. But if posters quoted things they object to rather than - as this lad does - simply invent conversations, then we'd all benefit.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 06:57:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 22, 2022, 06:54:20 pm
RAWK at its worst. It's a small thing perhaps. But if posters quoted things they object to rather than - as this lad does - simply invent conversations, then we'd all benefit.

Yeah you're just gaslighting me now (Tepid!). You asked me to check your original post, so you should be able to find what you've posted yourself including your follow up

Thanks
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 07:38:07 pm
Quote from: Machae on December 22, 2022, 03:31:08 pm
Taliban might, but what's that got to do with the Quran? Does the Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia stop women from studying?

We need to stop lumping all Muslims, or followers of Islam are Talibans.

There's some very progressive countries, there's some very not progressive countries. Culture and religion are often intertwined but are separate

Indonesia has just banned sex outside of marriage. Though to be fair to them it doesnt just discriminate against women.
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 07:41:04 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 22, 2022, 07:38:07 pm
Indonesia has just banned sex outside of marriage. Though to be fair to them it doesnt just discriminate against women.

The context in this case was education I.e taliban banning women from Universities, but I agree with your point
Re: Atheism
December 22, 2022, 11:06:21 pm
Equating all Muslims with the Taliban is certainly wrong, but there is evidence of Islam in general enforcing pretty bigoted ideology. A survey of UK Muslims a few years back (by Channel 4) showed over 50% thought homosexuality should be illegal in the UK (the figure is 5% for non-Muslims). Only 18% thought it should be legal. 39% believed wives should obey their husbands.

Religion is playing a massive part in these opinions and it should be challenged. Thankfully a lot of younger Muslims are abandoning and challenging these beliefs.
Re: Atheism
December 24, 2022, 10:41:49 am
Quote from: thejbs on December 22, 2022, 11:06:21 pm
Equating all Muslims with the Taliban is certainly wrong, but there is evidence of Islam in general enforcing pretty bigoted ideology. A survey of UK Muslims a few years back (by Channel 4) showed over 50% thought homosexuality should be illegal in the UK (the figure is 5% for non-Muslims). Only 18% thought it should be legal. 39% believed wives should obey their husbands.

Religion is playing a massive part in these opinions and it should be challenged. Thankfully a lot of younger Muslims are abandoning and challenging these beliefs.

Matches up with what I have seen on LinkedIn following the WC Final - number of people from the Middle Eastern/Muslim background complaining about the BBC highlighting issues around LGBT, women's, migrant worker's rights, calling Western Media out for not respecting their culture etc

They were saying to be proud of the chaste and reserved nature of the finals - and to be fair, people not pissing in the streets and so on it good - but it is not a religion/culture that really promotes a live and let live approach
Re: Atheism
December 24, 2022, 04:54:32 pm
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on December 24, 2022, 10:41:49 am
Matches up with what I have seen on LinkedIn following the WC Final - number of people from the Middle Eastern/Muslim background complaining about the BBC highlighting issues around LGBT, women's, migrant worker's rights, calling Western Media out for not respecting their culture etc

They were saying to be proud of the chaste and reserved nature of the finals - and to be fair, people not pissing in the streets and so on it good - but it is not a religion/culture that really promotes a live and let live approach

The Quran is full of what they call abrogations. Contradictory verses.  It enables followers to pick which verses they follow and which they leave.

There is nothing written that limits womens access to education, however there are verses which tells them to be home makers.
Its almost like god didnt think it through
Re: Atheism
December 24, 2022, 05:18:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 24, 2022, 04:54:32 pm
The Quran is full of what they call abrogations. Contradictory verses.  It enables followers to pick which verses they follow and which they leave.

There is nothing written that limits womens access to education, however there are verses which tells them to be home makers.
Its almost like god didnt think it through

it's ironic isn't it that all these 'men' of religion came from...

you guessed it - the womb of a woman

maybe they should think of that first
Re: Atheism
Today at 08:22:32 am
