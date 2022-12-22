You're all over the place lad.



Why not simply quote the offending post and tell me why it's wrong?







Yeah this is just circular. You said you never mentioned Koran in your post, which is technically true but in a thread talking about religion and scriptures and your post talks about Christianity and bibles (where iliteracy is key in subjugating women) then the Taliban (who are followers of the Koran?) where women arent allowed to go to universities.Then your next post you mentioned 'Taliban have an intelligible take on the Koran'It's a logical leap to make