Topic: Atheism

Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
Reply #1720 on: Today at 10:47:21 am
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
Absence of belief is not a belief!

You know, if you show me hard evidence for a pixie, Im prepared to re-evaluate not believing in them.  Right now I think theyre a bit unlikely.

Perhaps Im getting Liverbloke wrong, but I think what hes saying is that Atheism requires you to take a position,  pick a side.

Here is the internet meaning of belief
an acceptance that something exists or is true, especially one without proof.
"his belief in extraterrestrial life"
2.
trust, faith, or confidence in (someone or something).

Based on that of course hes wrong as the word belief is very similar to faith, but I don't think that was what he was trying to say.




The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1721 on: Today at 11:06:11 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 10:47:21 am
Perhaps Im getting Liverbloke wrong, but I think what hes saying is that Atheism requires you to take a position,  pick a side.

Here is the internet meaning of belief
an acceptance that something exists or is true, especially one without proof.
"his belief in extraterrestrial life"
2.
trust, faith, or confidence in (someone or something).

Based on that of course hes wrong as the word belief is very similar to faith, but I don't think that was what he was trying to say.







I found this article quite interesting (From a Religious point of view): https://www.gotquestions.org/faith-vs-belief.html

On one hand, there is no difference between faith and belief. The two terms are often used interchangeably. The Gospel of John was written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name (John 20:31). The Gospel of John does not even use the word faith, although the concept of faith is thoroughly woven into John. Throughout Scripture, there is no distinction between faith and belief.

On the other hand, in popular English usage, the word faith often has a deeper meaning. Belief often refers to an intellectual acceptance of facts. If you ask the average person on the street if he believes in Alexander the Great or Abraham Lincoln, he would probably interpret the question to mean, Do you believe that such a person existed? Most, no doubt, would answer in the affirmative. However, faith, in modern usage, has the added idea of trust and commitment.

Many people believe that Alexander the Great existed. When he was alive, many had faith in him as well, trusting him to protect them, lead them into battle, and expand the Greek Empire. However, it would be safe to assume that no one alive today is trusting him to do anything for them. They believe in his existence, but they do not have faith in him.

Most people believe it is important to eat healthy foods and exercise regularly; however, most people do not personally eat healthy food and exercise regularly. They believe that a certain set of facts is true, but they have not committed themselves to the implications of the facts. They have belief but not faith, in the modern sense.

Likewise, many people today believe a certain set of facts about God, and in some cases their facts may be completely orthodox. However, if they have never committed themselves to God, if they have not trusted Him, then they do not have faith or biblical belief in Him. Biblical faith (biblical belief) is never simply giving assent to a certain set of facts. Biblical faith is trust and commitment that result in a change of behavior. James 2:19 puts it this way: You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe thatand shudder. The demons believe that God exists, and they may even know more about God than people do, but they do not have faith in Him. Unfortunately, many people have the same kind of belief that the demons have, but that it is not sufficient for their salvation.

This concept can be illustrated another way: three people board a commercial airliner to travel to a distant city. The first is an engineer who designs and builds airplanes. He is also a pilot. He knows how everything works. Furthermore, he is a personal friend of the pilot who will be flying that afternoon, and he knows him to be very competent. He boards the plane with full confidence. The second person is just the average business traveler. He knows a little bit about airplanes but just doesnt think about it too much. He takes his seat and starts reading a magazine. The third is deathly afraid of flying. He breaks out in a cold sweat. It takes all he can do not to turn and flee down the gangway. With much fear and trembling, he gets on the plane, sits down, and hopes he can fall asleep and not wake up until they land. So the question is, who has more faith in the plane? The answer is that they all have the same amount of faith. All of them have boarded the plane and committed their safety to the plane and the crew. They will only arrive at their destination if the plane arrives. If the plane goes down, they will go down, too. All the people who got on the plane were committing themselves to the planethey believed (or had faith) in the plane. Those who stayed at the airport, even if they had complete confidence that the plane would arrive as scheduled, did not exercise faith in the plane. They did not commit themselves to it.

In summary, faith and belief are used interchangeably. However, the New Testament does recognize that people can have false faith or incomplete belief, which is inadequate. The difference is not between the two words but between the concepts of mental agreement and wholehearted commitment. In modern usage, belief often refers to mental agreement, and faith refers to wholehearted commitment. As long as that distinction is maintained, it doesnt matter which words are used. However, we need to be careful not to import the modern usage back into specific New Testament passages.
thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #1722 on: Today at 11:15:03 am
A lot of words. A lot of nonsense.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1723 on: Today at 11:21:04 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:15:03 am
A lot of words. A lot of nonsense.

Thanks for your valuable input, Poindexter.
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Atheism
Reply #1724 on: Today at 11:28:09 am
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 10:36:29 am
How about someone that doesn't believe they exist, but thinks they exist?
Eh?
Iska

Re: Atheism
Reply #1725 on: Today at 11:29:33 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 10:47:21 am
Perhaps Im getting Liverbloke wrong, but I think what hes saying is that Atheism requires you to take a position,  pick a side.

Here is the internet meaning of belief
an acceptance that something exists or is true, especially one without proof.
"his belief in extraterrestrial life"
2.
trust, faith, or confidence in (someone or something).

Based on that of course hes wrong as the word belief is very similar to faith, but I don't think that was what he was trying to say.
I took it differently, I think his point is that youve got to have some code for life.  Once youve picked one, not only will you come to a different view on the existence of God, but youll also come to a different view of what the questions are.  Thats why a thread like this never really works.  The atheists think its about rational arguments for the existence of an entity, but for theists thats really missing the point - its indivisible from other, bigger questions like how should I live?  Atheism has nothing to say about that, these are questions without a provable answer and you need some other code to fill that gap.

To me it explains much of the turmoil of our times, the overemphasis on winning the rational question hasnt been matched by a recognition of the size of the void that doing so would leave, and the scope for harm that can result.  Thats also why I never had any time for the militant atheists, all those intellectual and rhetorical skills might be impressive  but so what?  Now what?
thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #1726 on: Today at 11:32:35 am
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:21:04 am
Thanks for your valuable input, Poindexter.

It was as valuable as what you posted, but more succinct. I dont see how it makes me a Poindexter, but work away.
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #1727 on: Today at 11:41:30 am
One of the major issues with this topic, especially when it ebbs and flows in a single thread on an off-topic board on forum about something else entirely, is that we never really get to define a lot of the concepts involved. This leads to a lot of argument about how things should be discussed (and what words mean), rather than anything substantive.
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
Reply #1728 on: Today at 11:44:47 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:29:33 am
I took it differently, I think his point is that youve got to have some code for life.  Once youve picked one, not only will you come to a different view on the existence of God, but youll also come to a different view of what the questions are.  Thats why a thread like this never really works.  The atheists think its about rational arguments for the existence of an entity, but for theists thats really missing the point - its indivisible from other, bigger questions like how should I live?  Atheism has nothing to say about that, these are questions without a provable answer and you need some other code to fill that gap.

To me it explains much of the turmoil of our times, the overemphasis on winning the rational question hasnt been matched by a recognition of the size of the void that doing so would leave, and the scope for harm that can result.  Thats also why I never had any time for the militant atheists, all those intellectual and rhetorical skills might be impressive  but so what?  Now what?

Id probably consider myself a militant atheist if I wasnt so lazy, but highly value the work put in by the likes of Hitchens and Dawkins. 

Theists could adopt the code of being kind to each otrher and not trying to impose their unfounded views on others.

More people need to recognise that secularism is vital for the progression of humanity.  The criminalisation of Homosexuality, abortion, sex before marriage etc are horrific and the infestation of religion in politics needs to be stamped out.
That sounds like a good code.





thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #1729 on: Today at 11:45:03 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:41:30 am
One of the major issues with this topic, especially when it ebbs and flows in a single thread on an off-topic board on forum about something else entirely, is that we never really get to define a lot of the concepts involved. This leads to a lot of argument about how things should be discussed (and what words mean), rather than anything substantive.

Absolutely.
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #1730 on: Today at 11:47:33 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:29:33 am
Atheism has nothing to say about that, these are questions without a provable answer and you need some other code to fill that gap.

Why would it? Atheism is simply an absence of belief in deities, not a claim to say anything at all.

You probably need to find a Humanist to talk to instead, there is a big crossover between Humanists and Atheists, but they aren't the same thing.
Iska

Re: Atheism
Reply #1731 on: Today at 12:17:42 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on Today at 11:44:47 am
That sounds like a good code.
Possibly, but its a different code and it would have to be argued for on its own terms. It certainly doesnt follow from atheism.  Quite the contrary to be honest, if the core of atheism is that theres no higher power.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:47:33 am
Why would it? Atheism is simply an absence of belief in deities, not a claim to say anything at all.
No I do understand that view, youve always been very clear, but like I said in that case it seems pointless.  Might as well be arguing about how many angels dont dance on the head of a pin.
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
Reply #1732 on: Today at 12:21:52 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:17:42 pm
Possibly, but its a different code and it would have to be argued for on its own terms. It certainly doesnt follow from atheism.  Quite the contrary to be honest, if the core of atheism is that theres no higher power.

Democracy isnt a higher power.
kavah

Re: Atheism
Reply #1733 on: Today at 12:31:34 pm
Ha ha - I'm lost with this thread   ::)

Merry Christmas  ;D
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1734 on: Today at 12:38:28 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 11:47:33 am
Why would it? Atheism is simply an absence of belief in deities, not a claim to say anything at all.

And yet Atheists do say quite a lot.

I'd say it's the third most mentioned thing after "I'm a Vegan" and "I'm a Vegetarian"

I've yet to come across someone at a party that says to me "I'm a Christian" or "I'm a Muslim" whereas I've had many over the years that say "I'm Agnostic" or "I'm an Atheist"

I think people that are Atheists quite like telling people they are. Unless they pick on me for some reason.

I'm like ffs here we go, like meeting a Jehovah's witness at a party, this :)
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Atheism
Reply #1735 on: Today at 12:38:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:17:53 am
I'm new to the debate so uncertain about what your position is.

Are you talking about the Bible, or maybe the Koran?
Recent discussion has been about atheism and 'belief', not about any religion (or religious texts) in particular.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1736 on: Today at 12:40:36 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:32:35 am
It was as valuable as what you posted, but more succinct. I dont see how it makes me a Poindexter, but work away.

"A lot of words. A lot of nonsense"

Yeah really valuable that. I can see you sitting in your Study with reams of papers, books and histories of culture across the known spectrum of discovery and time. With thousands and thousands of discarded pages of insight, prose and mental gargantuan stuggle, you push all that knowledge and time and effort and come out with

"A lot of words. A lot of nonsense"
Yorkykopite

Re: Atheism
Reply #1737 on: Today at 12:48:10 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:38:35 pm
Recent discussion has been about atheism and 'belief', not about any religion (or religious texts) in particular.

Ok. I was just wondering about whose 'side' of the debate that particular poster was on. Given his derision for people who take all their opinions from books I imagined he was an atheist criticising those individuals who derive evidence for God from books only - and usually only a single book (whether it be the Bible or the Koran).

It's a fair point I think.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1738 on: Today at 12:53:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:48:10 pm
Ok. I was just wondering about whose 'side' of the debate that particular poster was on. Given his derision for people who take all their opinions from books I imagined he was an atheist criticising those individuals who derive evidence for God from books only - and usually only a single book (whether it be the Bible or the Koran).

It's a fair point I think.

A lot of people over a lot of time (Most of mankind's time actually) either took knowledge from books or from word of mouth.

The idea of people through much of history being able to read or own a book or gasp! a library was pretty much unheard of except for a very select few.

Books rock! Is what I'm saying.

Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #1739 on: Today at 01:01:12 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:38:28 pm
And yet Atheists do say quite a lot.

I'd say it's the third most mentioned thing after "I'm a Vegan" and "I'm a Vegetarian"

Two completely different things.

One is a person saying they're an atheist.

The other is atheism itself making claims about things.

Yorkykopite

Re: Atheism
Reply #1740 on: Today at 01:01:16 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:53:29 pm
A lot of people over a lot of time (Most of mankind's time actually) either took knowledge from books or from word of mouth.

The idea of people through much of history being able to read or own a book or gasp! a library was pretty much unheard of except for a very select few.

Books rock! Is what I'm saying.



Sure, the more you read the better equipped you will be to throw out bad ideas. The original poster seemed to disagree though (although I think he exempted the Holy Texts).

The main reason, of course, why people were unnecessarily illiterate for so long (and still are in some parts of the world) was the Church and the Mosque. The idea that people, even Christians, might read the Bible themselves was anathema to the Church hierarchy of course. Better it was read to them in a language they didn't understand.

Even today - I mean literally TODAY -  we see the Taliban forcibly closing down the last girls' schools in Afghanistan. How to keep women devout and subservient? Stop 'em reading.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1741 on: Today at 01:04:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:01:16 pm
Sure, the more you read the better equipped you will be to throw out bad ideas. The original poster seemed to disagree though (although I think he exempted the Holy Texts).

The main reason, of course, why people were unnecessarily illiterate for so long (and still are in some parts of the world) was the Church and the Mosque. The idea that people, even Christians, might read the Bible themselves was anathema to the Church hierarchy of course. Better it was read to them in a language they didn't understand.

Even today - I mean literally TODAY -  we see the Taliban forcibly closing down the last girls' schools in Afghanistan. How to keep women devout and subservient? Stop 'em reading.

But you also have to look back in history. Without Arabia spreading maths and philosophy and useful ideas around the world, could the West have sent Adelard of Bath in to nick it all and pass it off as their own?

Religion has been part of many bad things throughout history, but to pretend that they have never been part of anything good isn't just stupid, it's laughable.

As I said, I've been on a reading kick for several months reading about science, history, religion, expansion, philosophy and everything around that - again - another topic that the more you learn, the less you know.
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #1742 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:17:42 pm
No I do understand that view, youve always been very clear, but like I said in that case it seems pointless.  Might as well be arguing about how many angels dont dance on the head of a pin.

Right, but what you keep trying to do is insist that there's inherently more to atheism, apparently just so that you can have the debate you want against it.

You said elsewhere on this point "Where do we go from there". Why do we have to go anywhere? What you need to do is find another belief/value system with positive claims (like Humanism) and then go have that discussion with them.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1743 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:06:22 pm
Right, but what you keep trying to do is insist that there's inherently more to atheism, apparently just so that you can have the debate you want against it.

You said elsewhere on this point "Where do we go from there". Why do we have to go anywhere? What you need to do is find another belief/value system with positive claims (like Humanism) and then go have that discussion with them.

Humanism is a bit stupid though.

I was going to say you might as well have "Coachroachism" - makes a lot more sense to be honest.

Cockroaches arrived something like 320 million years before humans and will be around hundreds of millions/billions of years after Humans are dead and gone. If we send some into space on different spacecraft then when they hatch, they could be outlasting us by trillions of years.

Being a Cockroachist seems a much more worthwhile pursuit.
Iska

Re: Atheism
Reply #1744 on: Today at 01:17:52 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:06:22 pm
Right, but what you keep trying to do is insist that there's inherently more to atheism, apparently just so that you can have the debate you want against it.

You said elsewhere on this point "Where do we go from there". Why do we have to go anywhere? What you need to do is find another belief/value system with positive claims (like Humanism) and then go have that discussion with them.
No, Im saying theres more to theism.  Your view of atheism is fine for you, but its pointless hoping for a discussion because its just another assertion of belief that nobody can gainsay, its so limited that theres no argument to be had with it.  We cant have the discussion but its not because Im not hearing you, its because were not talking about the same thing.
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #1745 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 01:12:58 pm
Being a Cockroachist seems a much more worthwhile pursuit.

You're welcome to be one. If can come up with a workable belief/value system around it, you might even get fellow adherents one day.
Riquende

Re: Atheism
Reply #1746 on: Today at 01:29:13 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:17:52 pm
Your view of atheism is fine for you, but its pointless hoping for a discussion because its just another assertion of belief that nobody can gainsay,

It's not "my view" and it's not an assertion of a belief, by definition. Complaining that you can't then have the discussion you want doesn't mean anything if there's just inherently no discussion to be had.

This is why serious debates around theology etc. tend to have more defined subjects or questions, such as looking at the "basis for morality" or some such.
Iska

Re: Atheism
Reply #1747 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:29:13 pm
It's not "my view" and it's not an assertion of a belief, by definition. Complaining that you can't then have the discussion you want doesn't mean anything if there's just inherently no discussion to be had.
Thats fair, though Im not complaining, just pointing it out. But surely you agree? Are you looking for a discussion of atheism, and if so, what is it?
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: Atheism
Reply #1748 on: Today at 01:41:58 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 01:37:19 pm
Thats fair, though Im not complaining, just pointing it out. But surely you agree? Are you looking for a discussion of atheism, and if so, what is it?

You could argue its a force for good v evil (religion)
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Atheism
Reply #1749 on: Today at 01:45:34 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:29:13 pm
It's not "my view" and it's not an assertion of a belief, by definition. Complaining that you can't then have the discussion you want doesn't mean anything if there's just inherently no discussion to be had.

This is why serious debates around theology etc. tend to have more defined subjects or questions, such as looking at the "basis for morality" or some such.

Well there is no basis for morality. It's a sham.

If there is nothing outside the human condition then any 'morality' is whatever humans have decided to enact at any particular time or in any particular place.

If this is all there is and there is no model to base it on then 'good' or 'evil' or 'right' or 'wrong' doesn't exist, has never existed and never will exist.
thejbs

Re: Atheism
Reply #1750 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:40:36 pm
"A lot of words. A lot of nonsense"

Yeah really valuable that. I can see you sitting in your Study with reams of papers, books and histories of culture across the known spectrum of discovery and time. With thousands and thousands of discarded pages of insight, prose and mental gargantuan stuggle, you push all that knowledge and time and effort and come out with

"A lot of words. A lot of nonsense"

What a very strange comment and (second)needless attack. You dont know a single thing about me.
