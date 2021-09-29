Perhaps Im getting Liverbloke wrong, but I think what hes saying is that Atheism requires you to take a position, pick a side.



Here is the internet meaning of belief

an acceptance that something exists or is true, especially one without proof.

"his belief in extraterrestrial life"

2.

trust, faith, or confidence in (someone or something).



Based on that of course hes wrong as the word belief is very similar to faith, but I don't think that was what he was trying to say.



I took it differently, I think his point is that youve got to have some code for life. Once youve picked one, not only will you come to a different view on the existence of God, but. Thats why a thread like this never really works. The atheists think its about rational arguments for the existence of an entity, but for theists thats really missing the point - its indivisible from other, bigger questions like how should I live? Atheism has nothing to say about that, these are questions without a provable answer and you need some other code to fill that gap.To me it explains much of the turmoil of our times, the overemphasis on winning the rational question hasnt been matched by a recognition of the size of the void that doing so would leave, and the scope for harm that can result. Thats also why I never had any time for the militant atheists, all those intellectual and rhetorical skills might be impressive but so what? Now what?