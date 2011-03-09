If you don't actively believe in a god (or similar concept) then you're an atheist by definition. Atheist and Agnostic aren't mutually exclusive terms.



Any intellectually honest Atheist should describe themselves as 'generally' agnostic also - it's impossible to know there isn't any sort of deity at all, although we can easily dismiss a lot of specific claims as clearly and unarguably wrong.



This is just plain wrong. Atheism is just rejecting claims, faith has nothing to do with it.



Exactly. I'm 100% sure I don't believe in a Cristian God, or any of the 5,000 other gods because there is 0% evidence that God exists. However, if someone produced that evidence I'd happily reconsider my position.I'm pretty sure I understand what religion is. There are threads on here where it's been discussed ad infinitum. It's the basic impulse we have as humans to understand explain the world around us, even on the most limited evidence. Story-telling is part of the human make-up, it allows us to spread information in a memorable way.At it's most basic it's a verbalisation of cause and effect, an impulse to assign 'agency' to things that happen. The sun comes up and goes down every day. Why? Something must be making it do that. We are born, grow old and eventually die. What's that all about? Where do the babies come from and where does the 'life' in a person go?That's what religion is - it's just a good story to answer thenknown questions. If I'd been alive a thousand years ago I'd probably have believed in God because it was the best story around back then in the Christian world. In other cultures at the same time, or in earlier cultures I would have believed the best story available there or then.In the twenty-firsts century, I don't need to believe in stories because critical thinking and the scientific method allow us to 1) investigate and understand the world and the universe in a far better way and 2) allow us to accept that there are things that we don't yet understand.And point 2 is the one that religious people don't get. A critical thinker doesn't claim to 'know everything'. On the contrary, I am clear that I know very little but I there are know lots of people who know lots of detail about many things and are constantly pushing and asking questions.It's Christians who are stuck with a two-thousand year old belief that everything can be explained by 'God did it' and anything tricky is explained by 'God has his reasons and we just have to have faith'.