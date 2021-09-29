For what is worth, I'll chip in my tuppenny's worth.



'Atheist' is a problematic term for me for two reasons: it is a term invented by theists to describe non-believers; it is generally used to describe people who assert there is no God ('strong atheism').



Having said that, linguistically, 'atheist' is the correct word to describe my position - that is, I am without theistic belief. 'Without' being the keyword, denoted by the inclusion of the prefix a in atheist.



But given that 'atheist' is used by theists in a manner not totally dissimilar (and sometimes as a direct substitute) to 'heathen' or 'infidel' - and because of its etymology and its general use/meaning - I try to avoid its use when talking or writing about my position.



'Agnostic', too, is misused. But its true meaning (that the existence of God is unknowable) best describes my position. I assert that agnosticism is the correct, logical, scientific position to take when the question is non-testable and, ultimately, the answer is unknowable. However, because people tend to take agnosticism as indicating indifference or fence siting on the matter, I will instead tend to nuance its use with the term 'strong agnostic'. I recall that Dawkins is dismissive of the my take on agnosticism, because he see no functional difference between it and his use of atheist. Well, that's all well and good, but the use of 'atheism' is not defined by how Dawkins alone uses the word.



If I write, I am an atheist in exactly the same way as I am an afairyist, you might begin to understand why the term 'atheist' seems silly and moot to me. Of course I am an 'atheist'; why should I need to declare this?