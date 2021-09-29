« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 101837 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 12:10:30 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:55:33 am
I'd say death cults are fairly even from the Religious/Non-religious comparison

World War I killed about 22 million, World War II killed about 90 million, The Romans did for about a million, Ghengis Khan killed around 65 million, about another 5 million in the napoleonic wars... and the list goes on and on on..


Humanity doesn't need religion as an excuse for horrific death tolls - seems to have a hard-on for killing ones fellow man regardless.


Not really what my use of the term "death cults" refers to here.
They are cults based on an obsession with what happens after you die. They seek to control through our apprehension and fear of death. Do as we say and it will be paradise, don't and you'll go to hell.
Doesn't work on me. I knew sweet FA before I was born and expect entirely more of the same afterwards. 

As for violence, humans are an apex predator and excel at violence. we exist in a violent predatorial ecosystem and we don't need religion to commit atrocities.

Religion can be a regular handy excuse though as it makes the persecution or massacre of others more palatable to believers if they aren't in your version of a super happy secret friends club and its "gods will"

If there is a sentient creator for the universe/universes we reside in then I am 100% certain no man who has ever lived could comprehend them.
They are most certainly not interested in who we sleep with, what we wear or what we think.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:12 pm by lobsterboy »
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,165
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:10:30 pm
Not really what my use of the term "death cults" refers to here.
They are cults based on an obsession with what happens after you die. They seek to control through our apprehension and fear of death. Do as we say and it will be paradise, don't and you'll go to hell.
Doesn't work on me. I knew sweet FA before I was born and expect entirely more of the same afterwards. 

As for violence, humans are an apex predator and excel at violence. we exist in a violent predatorial ecosystem and we don't need religion to commit atrocities.

Religion can be a regular handy excuse though as it makes the persecution or massacre of others more palatable to believers if they aren't in your version of a super happy secret friends club and its "gods will"

If there is a sentient creator for the universe/universes we reside in then I am 100% certain no man who has ever lived could comprehend them.
They are most certainly not interested in who we sleep with, what we wear or what we think.



Not a fan of the Sims then? :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:16:35 pm

Not a fan of the Sims then? :)


Think Civilisation or Spore would be a more apt comparison...
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 12:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:54:16 am
Here the spectrum doesnt suit (are you a believer, agnostic or an atheist?) so youre proposing a binary (are you a believer or an agnostic atheist?) again with the effect of claiming a bigger share for atheism.

No, they're two separate things. We're not dealing with points on a spectrum at all.

I don't know what else to tell you... I didn't define the words, this is just what they mean. You can argue against it all you like, I'll just start citing the dictionary as a source.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:54:16 am
I dont know how else to interpret this exchange:
 surely you're all just agnostic like me then
 Yep, agnostic atheists, just like you

Previously, that poster had said they didn't believe in god, and tried to paint that as not being atheist.

When they tried to be cute and claim everyone else was actually agnostic and not atheist, as if that was some sort of scored point, I just agreed with them as the two things are, to repeat myself, two separate things that are not mutually exclusive, and at that point we had established both applied to everyone involved.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:34 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,538
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:36:37 pm »
The 'problem' is that agnosticism covers a wide tract of opinion, from "I probably believe in a god, but can't be sure" to "I don't believe in any god and am almost certain there's no god, but can't be 100% certain"

« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:26 pm by Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 12:36:37 pm
The 'problem' is that agnosticism covers a wide tract of opinion, from "I probably believe in a god, but can't be sure" to "I don't believe in any god and am almost certain there's no god, but can't be 100% certain"



but if anybody says that they are 100% certain there isn't a god, one of the arguments is 'prove it' - an argument that simply cant be won.......and in all fairness that works for both sides
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 12:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 12:36:37 pm
The 'problem' is that agnosticism covers a wide tract of opinion, from "I probably believe in a god, but can't be sure" to "I'm almost certain there's no god, but can't be 100% certain"

True

and whilst one could successfully argue agnosticism is the only true position, surely one has to conclude atheism is a more genuine position than faith in a god.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 12:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 12:36:37 pm
The 'problem' is that agnosticism covers a wide tract of opinion, from "I probably believe in a god, but can't be sure" to "I don't believe in any god and am almost certain there's no god, but can't be 100% certain"

True. In many ways it's a totally useless term when it comes to religion as it means very little and, realistically, nobody could ever not be agnostic (regardless of what they say from the pulpit).

It lives on mainly as a way people feel they can offer their opinions on religious subjects without sticking their head above the parapet.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 12:45:02 pm »
Alright, time for this again.



I think he describes himself as a 6.9 because, being intellectually honest, he can't say with absolute certainty.

Now, substitute "14 invisible leprechauns dancing on my head" for "god".
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,457
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 12:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:23:47 pm
I'll just start citing the dictionary as a source.
Please do, because I did check myself and as far as I can tell it doesnt help you.  I cant find my OED but heres how Merriam-Webster defines the words (omitting the archaic):
Quote
atheism
noun athe·​ism ˈā-thē-ˌi-zəm
a: a lack of belief or a strong disbelief in the existence of a god or any gods
b: a philosophical or religious position characterized by disbelief in the existence of a god or any gods

agnosticism
noun ag·​nos·​ti·​cism ag-ˈnä-stə-ˌsi-zəm
a: the view that any ultimate reality (such as a deity) is unknown and probably unknowable: a philosophical or religious position characterized by uncertainty about the existence of a god or any gods
b: an attitude of doubt or uncertainty about something
That doesnt match your claim for what atheism is, and since the context of that discussion was whether atheism and agnosticism can coexist, then you have to use definition a. for agnosticism.  None of us here have direct knowledge of a deity, so definition b. wouldnt be at all useful.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 12:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:45:02 pm
Now, substitute "14 invisible leprechauns dancing on my head" for "god".

I don't believe there's a god but you can prove the leprechauns, just throw paint over your head and you'd see their outlines.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 12:50:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:48:27 pm
I don't believe there's a god but you can prove the leprechauns, just throw paint over your head and you'd see their outlines.

Goddammit, Tubby.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 12:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:45:05 pm
None of us here have direct knowledge of a deity, so definition b. wouldnt be at all useful.

Repeat that bit back to yourself, try to work out the disconnect we're having.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:50:05 pm
Goddammit, Tubby.

I just really want to throw paint over someone.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,457
  • The only club that matters
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 12:58:18 pm »
I know what the disconnect is, its that youre treating the existence of god like its a question of reason; but it isnt, its a matter of faith.  You cant win one argument by being good at the other.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 01:05:03 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 12:58:18 pm
I know what the disconnect is, its that youre treating the existence of god like its a question of reason; but it isnt, its a matter of faith.  You cant win one argument by being good at the other.

Surely belief without knowledge or evidence can be classed as lacking in reason
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm »
For what is worth, I'll chip in my tuppenny's worth.

'Atheist' is a problematic term for me for two reasons: it is a term invented by theists to describe non-believers; it is generally used to describe people who assert there is no God ('strong atheism').

Having said that, linguistically, 'atheist' is the correct word to describe my position - that is, I am without theistic belief. 'Without' being the keyword, denoted by the inclusion of the prefix a in atheist.

But given that 'atheist' is used by theists in a manner not totally dissimilar (and sometimes as a direct substitute) to 'heathen' or 'infidel' - and because of its etymology and its general use/meaning - I try to avoid its use when talking or writing about my position.

'Agnostic', too, is misused. But its true meaning (that the existence of God is unknowable) best describes my position. I assert that agnosticism is the correct, logical, scientific position to take when the question is non-testable and, ultimately, the answer is unknowable. However, because people tend to take agnosticism as indicating indifference or fence siting on the matter, I will instead tend to nuance its use with the term 'strong agnostic'. I recall that Dawkins is dismissive of the my take on agnosticism, because he see no functional difference between it and his use of atheist. Well, that's all well and good, but the use of 'atheism' is not defined by how Dawkins alone uses the word.

If I write, I am an atheist in exactly the same way as I am an afairyist, you might begin to understand why the term 'atheist' seems silly and moot to me. Of course I am an 'atheist'; why should I need to declare this?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:15:03 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 01:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:05:03 pm
Surely belief without knowledge or evidence can be classed as lacking in reason

nah man - that is faith

when you reason you immediately question and that is a no no
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 01:16:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:07:28 pm
For what is worth, I'll chip in my tuppenny's worth.

'Atheist' is a problematic term for me for two reasons: it is a term invented by theists to describe non-believers; it is generally used to describe people who assert there is no God ('strong atheism').

Having said that, linguistically, 'atheist' is the correct word to describe my position - that is, I am without theistic belief. 'Without' being the keyword, denoted by the inclusion of the prefix a in atheist.

But given that 'atheist' is used by theists in a manner not totally dissimilar (and sometimes as a direct substitute) to 'heathen' or 'infidel' - and because of its etymology and its general use/meaning - I try to avoid its use when talking or writing about my position.

'Agnostic', too, is misused. But its true meaning (that the existence of God is unknowable) best describes my position. I assert that agnosticism is the correct, logical, scientific position to take when the question is non-testable and, ultimately, the answer unknowable. However, because people tend to take agnosticism as indicating indifference or fence siting on the matter, I will instead tend to nuance its use with the term 'strong agnostic'. I recall the Dawkins is dismissive of the my take on agnosticism, because he see no functional difference between it and his use of atheist. Well, that's all well and good, but the use of 'atheism' is not defined by how Dawkins alone uses the word.

If I write, I am an atheist in exactly the same way as I am an afairyist, you might begin to understand why the term 'atheist' seems silly and moot to me. Of course I am an 'atheist'; why should I need to declare this?

i think some people (not naming names here) garner all their beliefs and truisms from people and books and have never sat and thought and came up with an individual personal philosophical thought - the wiki-philosopher if you will
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,538
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 01:30:27 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 01:16:03 pm
i think some people (not naming names here) garner all their beliefs and truisms from people and books and have never sat and thought and came up with an individual personal philosophical thought - the wiki-philosopher if you will


Are you determined to start a fight on here?

 ;D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 01:30:27 pm


Are you determined to start a fight on here?

 ;D

no, not me nobby  ;D

i am a pacifist - now does anyone know what that means  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,093
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 01:37:47 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 01:16:03 pm
i think some people (not naming names here) garner all their beliefs and truisms from people and books and have never sat and thought and came up with an individual personal philosophical thought - the wiki-philosopher if you will


How lucky we are to have you, then.
Logged

Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 01:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 01:37:47 pm
How lucky we are to have you, then.

and we you
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,165
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:05:03 pm
Surely belief without knowledge or evidence can be classed as lacking in reason

If you go down that route and everyone believed and went with it, then we'd have never come up with any of the amazing scientific, engineering, medical and cultural breakthroughs that we did.
Logged
Poor.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,165
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 01:16:03 pm
i think some people (not naming names here) garner all their beliefs and truisms from people and books and have never sat and thought and came up with an individual personal philosophical thought - the wiki-philosopher if you will


I don't believe that wiki exists
Logged
Poor.

Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 01:44:52 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 01:42:54 pm
I don't believe that wiki exists

are you a wikitheist or a wikinostic though?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 01:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:50:05 pm
Goddammit, Tubby.

I 100% believe that Tubby is an argument wrecker... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 01:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 01:30:27 pm
Are you determined to start a fight on here?

 ;D

People like that are best left on ignore lists. Whether they were purposefully trolling earlier or truly couldn't understand what was being said, there's nothing to be gained from reading their content here. Them trying to goad responses like that is beyond pathetic.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 01:14:15 pm
nah man - that is faith

when you reason you immediately question and that is a no no

Exactly and its lacking in reason
Logged

Online giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,040
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 01:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:53:31 pm
People like that are best left on ignore lists. Whether they were purposefully trolling earlier or truly couldn't understand what was being said, there's nothing to be gained from reading their content here. Them trying to goad responses like that is beyond pathetic.

beyond pathetic - is that your self-titled autobiography?

dammit i went to your level of insult - my bad

okay let's stop this and get back on track here as some of the grown ups want a discussion (shit - there i go again)
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 01:59:49 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 01:42:02 pm
If you go down that route and everyone believed and went with it, then we'd have never come up with any of the amazing scientific, engineering, medical and cultural breakthroughs that we did.

What cultural breakthroughs.

Science engineering and medicine test theories.  I must be missing your point.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 