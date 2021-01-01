« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 101503 times)

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 12:10:30 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:55:33 am
I'd say death cults are fairly even from the Religious/Non-religious comparison

World War I killed about 22 million, World War II killed about 90 million, The Romans did for about a million, Ghengis Khan killed around 65 million, about another 5 million in the napoleonic wars... and the list goes on and on on..


Humanity doesn't need religion as an excuse for horrific death tolls - seems to have a hard-on for killing ones fellow man regardless.


Not really what my use of the term "death cults" refers to here.
They are cults based on an obsession with what happens after you die. They seek to control through our apprehension and fear of death. Do as we say and it will be paradise, don't and you'll go to hell.
Doesn't work on me. I knew sweet FA before I was born and expect entirely more of the same afterwards. 

As for violence, humans are an apex predator and excel at violence. we exist in a violent predatorial ecosystem and we don't need religion to commit atrocities.

Religion can be a regular handy excuse though as it makes the persecution or massacre of others more palatable to believers if they aren't in your version of a super happy secret friends club and its "gods will"

If there is a sentient creator for the universe/universes we reside in then I am 100% certain no man who has ever lived could comprehend them.
They are most certainly not interested in who we sleep with, what we wear or what we think.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:12 pm by lobsterboy »
Logged

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,163
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:10:30 pm
Not really what my use of the term "death cults" refers to here.
They are cults based on an obsession with what happens after you die. They seek to control through our apprehension and fear of death. Do as we say and it will be paradise, don't and you'll go to hell.
Doesn't work on me. I knew sweet FA before I was born and expect entirely more of the same afterwards. 

As for violence, humans are an apex predator and excel at violence. we exist in a violent predatorial ecosystem and we don't need religion to commit atrocities.

Religion can be a regular handy excuse though as it makes the persecution or massacre of others more palatable to believers if they aren't in your version of a super happy secret friends club and its "gods will"

If there is a sentient creator for the universe/universes we reside in then I am 100% certain no man who has ever lived could comprehend them.
They are most certainly not interested in who we sleep with, what we wear or what we think.



Not a fan of the Sims then? :)
Logged
Poor.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,141
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 12:16:35 pm

Not a fan of the Sims then? :)


Think Civilisation or Spore would be a more apt comparison...
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,617
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 12:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:54:16 am
Here the spectrum doesnt suit (are you a believer, agnostic or an atheist?) so youre proposing a binary (are you a believer or an agnostic atheist?) again with the effect of claiming a bigger share for atheism.

No, they're two separate things. We're not dealing with points on a spectrum at all.

I don't know what else to tell you... I didn't define the words, this is just what they mean. You can argue against it all you like, I'll just start citing the dictionary as a source.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,617
  • Klopptimist
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 11:54:16 am
I dont know how else to interpret this exchange:
 surely you're all just agnostic like me then
 Yep, agnostic atheists, just like you

Previously, that poster had said they didn't believe in god, and tried to paint that as not being atheist.

When they tried to be cute and claim everyone else was actually agnostic and not atheist, as if that was some sort of scored point, I just agreed with them as the two things are, to repeat myself, two separate things that are not mutually exclusive, and at that point we had established both applied to everyone involved.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:34 pm by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,535
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:36:37 pm »
The 'problem' is that agnosticism covers a wide tract of opinion, from "I probably believe in a god, but can't be sure" to "I'm almost certain there's no god, but can't be 100% certain"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 