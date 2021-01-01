I'd say death cults are fairly even from the Religious/Non-religious comparison



World War I killed about 22 million, World War II killed about 90 million, The Romans did for about a million, Ghengis Khan killed around 65 million, about another 5 million in the napoleonic wars... and the list goes on and on on..





Humanity doesn't need religion as an excuse for horrific death tolls - seems to have a hard-on for killing ones fellow man regardless.





Not really what my use of the term "death cults" refers to here.They are cults based on an obsession with what happens after you die. They seek to control through our apprehension and fear of death. Do as we say and it will be paradise, don't and you'll go to hell.Doesn't work on me. I knew sweet FA before I was born and expect entirely more of the same afterwards.As for violence, humans are an apex predator and excel at violence. we exist in a violent predatorial ecosystem and we don't need religion to commit atrocities.Religion can be a regular handy excuse though as it makes the persecution or massacre of others more palatable to believers if they aren't in your version of a super happy secret friends club and its "gods will"If there is a sentient creator for the universe/universes we reside in then I am 100% certain no man who has ever lived could comprehend them.They are most certainly not interested in who we sleep with, what we wear or what we think.