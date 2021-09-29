maybe i shouldn't jump into this thread as if i did have to offer my position then it would be one of agnostic rather than atheist



to me, just as people who have a faith, atheists too think they are solely correct



but if we as mere human beings can't answer the question on the impossibility of infinity then how can we dismiss anything 100%



just by saying there isn't a god doesn't mean that there isn't - same the other way round - so it may be impossible, just as it is for infinity to exist, for us to comprehend a 'god' as our minds just aren't developed enough or are, as with you atheists, so prejudiced against the comprehension of a god that you just do not 'believe' because the 'other' outcome is anathema to you



mankind's evolution hasn't helped the god question and if anything it has ironically prejudiced it as man (woman/mankind/womankind/personkind etc) has manipulated the people and its cultures for its own benefit



if you were to ask me today do i believe in god i'd say no, but do i believe that it is possibility i'd say probably - i just don't know but i think there isn't



if we look again at infinity then there must be the possibility of infinite answers and infinite other worlds, infinite solar systems, infinite universes - a infinite multiverse if you will - and if there is an infinite multiverse then there must be other infinite multiverses ad infinitum (literally)



so within at least one of these infinite worlds there has to be the chance that a 1000 monkeys would write the works of shakespeare - so therefore there must be the chance of the existence too of a god



of course if you don't believe in infinity nor the theory of multiverses then you must believe that infinity is an end - and that in itself seems impossible within our own understanding



so, for me, i hope i've tried to explain myself in my own cack-handed way, that if infinity is possible then anything is possible



and therefore as we can neither prove nor dismiss it then ironically that determination in your own particular faith (atheism) drives your thinking that you are correct based only on theory and philosophising and not evidential truths - so ironically the same as religious faiths



to me you are both the opposite sides of an improbable coin flip - hence my agnostic stance