Christianity also purloined a lot of moral philosophy that was knocking around the Mediterranean world at the time. The 'Sermon on the Mount' basically codified the good ethical practice that was already there. Plagiarism really, although it is good stuff I suppose.
We all think of Christianity deriving from Judaism, and Christians obviously have the Judaism-based Old Testament as a big chunk of their holy book.
But Judaism itself derived much of its lore and scriptures from earlier Sumerian and Babalonian stories.
It's all fantastical fiction anyway, dreamt up by people with vivid imaginations to try to explain what was then unexplainable.
Personally, I feel one of the most pernicious aspects of all religions is the afterlife stuff. It's almost always conditional on being 'good' and, due to the harnessing of organised religion by the powerful, bring 'good' always seems to be focused on being obedient to those in positions of power.
Certainly the Protestant movement had a zealous approach to working hard and conscientiously - usually to make money for the rich and powerful.
All with the threat of being eternally damned in hell if you didn't comply.
Of course, even going off the gospels (which themselves were carefully chosen for political and power motives out of many scriptures about the life and works of Jesus) the message of Jesus is morally good. Do unto others, etc; easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than a rich man into heaven; that sort of thing. Yet those [rich, powerful] who hijacked early Christianity for their own nefarious ends ignore that core message, and focus on control through fear.