Atheism

Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 02:14:39 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:52:23 pm
When I was about 9 or 10, the headmaster at my primary school grabbed by the arm and shook me around like a rag doll for something which was not even my fault. I punched him in the solar plexus and winded him - he stopped. He did not do it again. And he did not even tell my parents. I think he did not fancy the prospect of having to explain to my Dad why I punched him.

Jiminy Kangaroo, as it were...
Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 02:22:43 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:52:23 pm
When I was about 9 or 10, the headmaster at my primary school grabbed by the arm and shook me around like a rag doll for something which was not even my fault. I punched him in the solar plexus and winded him - he stopped. He did not do it again. And he did not even tell my parents. I think he did not fancy the prospect of having to explain to my Dad why I punched him.

If you'd done that to some of the pyschos in the schools I went to, they'd have hospitalised you and then done your dad when he complained.

One of them called himself 'pyscho' and liked it when the kids called him the same. Grade A nutter that fella. Had a few dust ups with parents.

The 70s was a very different place than the world now.
Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 03:30:31 pm
We had a vicar turn up at our school, Anfield Comp', one morning. We all thought wtf is he doing here?. He didn't manage to reach dinner time before the ambulance took him away?!
Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 05:27:20 pm
Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:22:43 pm
If you'd done that to some of the pyschos in the schools I went to, they'd have hospitalised you and then done your dad when he complained.

One of them called himself 'pyscho' and liked it when the kids called him the same. Grade A nutter that fella. Had a few dust ups with parents.

The 70s was a very different place than the world now.
This was the mid 70s, a Catholic primary school, with a secular teaching staff. My Dad was a short arse, but built like a brick shit house. No one was going to 'do' my Dad - certainly not the lanky Head. After all, a skinny nine or ten year old kid had just caused him to back off.
Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 06:20:38 pm
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 10:17:55 am

I remember being amazed when I learned about this many years ago. They perloined a lot of ancient Pagan religious sites, too.

Christianity also purloined a lot of moral philosophy that was knocking around the Mediterranean world at the time. The 'Sermon on the Mount' basically codified the good ethical practice that was already there. Plagiarism really, although it is good stuff I suppose.
Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 08:27:23 pm
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:20:38 pm
Christianity also purloined a lot of moral philosophy that was knocking around the Mediterranean world at the time. The 'Sermon on the Mount' basically codified the good ethical practice that was already there. Plagiarism really, although it is good stuff I suppose.
I dont know if youve read Tom Hollands book Dominon.

It argues for the uk and Europe being inherently Christian in their nature.  And that secularism is based on the Pauline writings.

Its quite a compelling argument, because for all it being a pile of hooey, I am as culturally Christian as Woody Allen is culturally Jewish
Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 09:32:54 pm
Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:20:38 pm
Christianity also purloined a lot of moral philosophy that was knocking around the Mediterranean world at the time. The 'Sermon on the Mount' basically codified the good ethical practice that was already there. Plagiarism really, although it is good stuff I suppose.


We all think of Christianity deriving from Judaism, and Christians obviously have the Judaism-based Old Testament as a big chunk of their holy book.

But Judaism itself derived much of its lore and scriptures from earlier Sumerian and Babalonian stories.

It's all fantastical fiction anyway, dreamt up by people with vivid imaginations to try to explain what was then unexplainable.

Personally, I feel one of the most pernicious aspects of all religions is the afterlife stuff. It's almost always conditional on being 'good' and, due to the harnessing of organised religion by the powerful, bring 'good' always seems to be focused on being obedient to those in positions of power.

Certainly the Protestant movement had a zealous approach to working hard and conscientiously - usually to make money for the rich and powerful.

All with the threat of being eternally damned in hell if you didn't comply.

Of course, even going off the gospels (which themselves were carefully chosen for political and power motives out of many scriptures about the life and works of Jesus) the message of Jesus is morally good. Do unto others, etc; easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than a rich man into heaven; that sort of thing. Yet those [rich, powerful] who hijacked early Christianity for their own nefarious ends ignore that core message, and focus on control through fear.

Re: Atheism
Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm
TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:27:23 pm
I dont know if youve read Tom Hollands book Dominon
It's such a great book.  Completely reordered the way I think about these things.  It's hard to take those 'minority identify as Christian' headlines seriously, we're absolutely steeped in it in this country.
Re: Atheism
Today at 08:01:01 am
Iska on Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm
It's hard to take those 'minority identify as Christian' headlines seriously,

They asked everyone in the country, and the headline is based on the responses submitted, it's not speculation.

Or are you saying that people are secretly Christian without knowing it, because they were raised in a society that has long been organised by values drawn from a Church that once had close to total influence?

Can you seperate a religion from its spiritual beliefs and still consider it a religion?
Re: Atheism
Today at 08:32:36 am
Its a good question. My guess is that the Christian/no religion responders are treating it as that kind of metaphysical question, and that until the last few censuses they werent. Also that the other religions mostly arent. So I dont think the data is very meaningful.
Re: Atheism
Today at 09:38:30 am
maybe i shouldn't jump into this thread as if i did have to offer my position then it would be one of agnostic rather than atheist

to me, just as people who have a faith, atheists too think they are solely correct

but if we as mere human beings can't answer the question on the impossibility of infinity then how can we dismiss anything 100%

just by saying there isn't a god doesn't mean that there isn't - same the other way round - so it may be impossible, just as it is for infinity to exist, for us to comprehend a 'god' as our minds just aren't developed enough or are, as with you atheists, so prejudiced against the comprehension of a god that you just do not 'believe' because the 'other' outcome is anathema to you

mankind's evolution hasn't helped the god question and if anything it has ironically prejudiced it as man (woman/mankind/womankind/personkind etc) has manipulated the people and its cultures for its own benefit

if you were to ask me today do i believe in god i'd say no, but do i believe that it is possibility i'd say probably - i just don't know but i think there isn't

if we look again at infinity then there must be the possibility of infinite answers and infinite other worlds, infinite solar systems, infinite universes - a infinite multiverse if you will - and if there is an infinite multiverse then there must be other infinite multiverses ad infinitum (literally)

so within at least one of these infinite worlds there has to be the chance that a 1000 monkeys would write the works of shakespeare - so therefore there must be the chance of the existence too of a god

of course if you don't believe in infinity nor the theory of multiverses then you must believe that infinity is an end - and that in itself seems impossible within our own understanding

so, for me, i hope i've tried to explain myself in my own cack-handed way, that if infinity is possible then anything is possible

and therefore as we can neither prove nor dismiss it then ironically that determination in your own particular faith (atheism) drives your thinking that you are correct based only on theory and philosophising and not evidential truths - so ironically the same as religious faiths

to me you are both the opposite sides of an improbable coin flip - hence my agnostic stance
Re: Atheism
Today at 09:42:55 am
If you don't actively believe in a god (or similar concept) then you're an atheist by definition. Atheist and Agnostic aren't mutually exclusive terms.

Any intellectually honest Atheist should describe themselves as 'generally' agnostic also - it's impossible to know there isn't any sort of deity at all, although we can easily dismiss a lot of specific claims as clearly and unarguably wrong.

giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:38:30 am
and therefore as we can neither prove nor dismiss it then ironically that determination in your own particular faith (atheism) drives your thinking that you are correct based only on theory and philosophising and not evidential truths - so ironically the same as religious faiths

This is just plain wrong. Atheism is just rejecting claims, faith has nothing to do with it.
Re: Atheism
Today at 09:54:13 am
giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:38:30 am
maybe i shouldn't jump into this thread as if i did have to offer my position then it would be one of agnostic rather than atheist

to me, just as people who have a faith, atheists too think they are solely correct

but if we as mere human beings can't answer the question on the impossibility of infinity then how can we dismiss anything 100%

just by saying there isn't a god doesn't mean that there isn't - same the other way round - so it may be impossible, just as it is for infinity to exist, for us to comprehend a 'god' as our minds just aren't developed enough or are, as with you atheists, so prejudiced against the comprehension of a god that you just do not 'believe' because the 'other' outcome is anathema to you

mankind's evolution hasn't helped the god question and if anything it has ironically prejudiced it as man (woman/mankind/womankind/personkind etc) has manipulated the people and its cultures for its own benefit

if you were to ask me today do i believe in god i'd say no, but do i believe that it is possibility i'd say probably - i just don't know but i think there isn't

if we look again at infinity then there must be the possibility of infinite answers and infinite other worlds, infinite solar systems, infinite universes - a infinite multiverse if you will - and if there is an infinite multiverse then there must be other infinite multiverses ad infinitum (literally)

so within at least one of these infinite worlds there has to be the chance that a 1000 monkeys would write the works of shakespeare - so therefore there must be the chance of the existence too of a god

of course if you don't believe in infinity nor the theory of multiverses then you must believe that infinity is an end - and that in itself seems impossible within our own understanding

so, for me, i hope i've tried to explain myself in my own cack-handed way, that if infinity is possible then anything is possible

and therefore as we can neither prove nor dismiss it then ironically that determination in your own particular faith (atheism) drives your thinking that you are correct based only on theory and philosophising and not evidential truths - so ironically the same as religious faiths

to me you are both the opposite sides of an improbable coin flip - hence my agnostic stance
I see this kind of thing repeated a lot and it's based on a false premise.  No one says they are 100% sure that there is no God, just that there is no evidence for one.  Even Richard Dawkins doesn't claim to be 100% sure and he's built his entire personality around this stuff.
Re: Atheism
Today at 09:55:18 am
Riquende on Today at 09:42:55 am
If you don't actively believe in a god (or similar concept) then you're an atheist by definition. Atheist and Agnostic aren't mutually exclusive terms.

Any intellectually honest Atheist should describe themselves as 'generally' agnostic also - it's impossible to know there isn't any sort of deity at all, although we can easily dismiss a lot of specific claims as clearly and unarguably wrong.

This is just plain wrong. Atheism is just rejecting claims, faith has nothing to do with it.

i was using the term as you must have faith in your own way of thinking (not as a religious terminology) - or don't you have faith in your own beliefs?
Re: Atheism
Today at 09:57:19 am
Lusty on Today at 09:54:13 am
I see this kind of thing repeated a lot and it's based on a false premise.  No one says they are 100% sure that there is no God, just that there is no evidence for one.  Even Richard Dawkins doesn't claim to be 100% sure and he's built his entire personality around this stuff.

but i believed that atheism was just that? 100% no god.

no? then what's the point of it if it isn't?

surely you're all just agnostic like me then
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:21:48 am
Lusty on Today at 09:54:13 am
Even Richard Dawkins doesn't claim to be 100% sure and he's built his entire personality around this stuff.

You know he has written more than one book, right?
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:22:21 am
giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:57:19 am
but i believed that atheism was just that? 100% no god.

no? then what's the point of it if it isn't?

surely you're all just agnostic like me then
I do not believe there is no God.  At the same time, I cannot be 100% sure.  I don't see the contradiction there.  As Riquende says, atheist and agnostic are not mutually exclusive terms.

What I can do is look at the world around me and consider the available evidence and say that it seems to have developed and evolved from natural forces, and so I don't believe it was created by a super natural being.  That makes me an atheist, because I do not believe in a creator.  I am also a (very weak) agnostic because I admit that there is no such thing as 100% certainty.  But maybe I'm at 99%.
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:24:36 am
Corkboy on Today at 10:21:48 am
You know he has written more than one book, right?
It was a bit of a light hearted piss take mate, I have read more than one of his books, yes.  I've also bumped into him a couple of time for what it's worth.
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:43:27 am
giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:55:18 am
don't you have faith in your own beliefs?

Weird question - of course I don't. They exist by definition as emergent properties of my mind and thus don't require any faith to suppose they exist.

It looks like you're using 'faith' in two different ways (belief in convictions vs belief in unsupported concepts) and then using the fact it's same word to draw parallels between believers and atheists (for want of better terms).

This is dishonest at best.
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:45:24 am
giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:57:19 am
but i believed that atheism was just that? 100% no god.

It's a rejection of existing claims of deities. It's not the assertion that there is no deity.

giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:57:19 am
surely you're all just agnostic like me then

Yep, agnostic atheists, just like you.
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:52:56 am
giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 09:57:19 am
but i believed that atheism was just that? 100% no god.

no? then what's the point of it if it isn't?

surely you're all just agnostic like me then

Why does it matter? You're arguing over the difference between 99% certainty and 100% certainty. I'm not 100% certain of anything, if you want to get really technical about it.

God is the proposition, but because so many people do believe in a god, the burden gets flipped so that atheists suddenly become the ones who don't believe, rather than believers being the ones who do.

Say I believe that I have fourteen invisible leprechauns who are permanently dancing on my head. I presume you don't believe me. Are you 100% sure, though? Are you atheist or agnostic on the proposition?
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:55:20 am
Riquende on Today at 10:43:27 am
Weird question - of course I don't. They exist by definition as emergent properties of my mind and thus don't require any faith to suppose they exist.

It looks like you're using 'faith' in two different ways (belief in convictions vs belief in unsupported concepts) and then using the fact it's same word to draw parallels between believers and atheists (for want of better terms).

This is dishonest at best.

calling me dishonest - really when i've been nothing but truthful

i find it weird that you don't have faith in your own beliefs so i can ignore what you have to say without hurting your feelings then as if you don't have faith then why should i? emergent properties of the mind or not
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:57:00 am
Riquende on Today at 10:45:24 am
It's a rejection of existing claims of deities. It's not the assertion that there is no deity.

Yep, agnostic atheists, just like you.

then please change the title of this thread as i was looking for a good theological debate and i've just found fellow (well most) almost-non-belivers like me  :wave
Re: Atheism
Today at 10:59:02 am
Riquende on Today at 10:45:24 am
It's a rejection of existing claims of deities. It's not the assertion that there is no deity.
That cant be right.  Even the root of the word is literally an absence of god.  On a quick search, wikipedia is the only place that offers a definition like yours.  Agnosticism is not atheism.
Re: Atheism
Today at 11:01:13 am
Iska on Today at 10:59:02 am
That cant be right.  Even the root of the word is literally an absence of god.  On a quick search, wikipedia is the only place that offers a definition like yours.  Agnosticism is not atheism.

don't you start confusing me  ;)
