Is it baseless though?



A lot of it was about trying to understand 'stuff' and to explain why things happened. What people wrote 2,000 years ago might seem crazy now, but it was 2,000 years ago.





Would science exist without religion and the things that arose around it? Maybe. Maybe not.



Churches built schools and the first universities and were patrons of science over the years. They built hospitals and promoted medical advancement. With even just the Catholic church you have names like Copernicus, Descartes, Grosseteste, Bacon and Aquinas who helped establish scientific method.





Funnily enough as a little side project at home over the last six months over encylopedias (That came to me after my mum and dad have passed away) and the history of the Church, Science and Humanity is an incredible subject.



Progression of humanity from the very basics of settlements, agriculture, calendar (from the egyptions to predict the Niles movements), architecture, maths, philsophy, religion and everything else is a journey not a destination and it's not stopped yet, nor ever will I think.



We know now that it's baseless. At the time, without the scientific knowledge we have now, you can make a case for.Religion should really have withered away now, especially in parts of the world with decent educational standards. But, through a combination of continuing brainwashing by parents/cultures and possibly the fabled 'god gene' that's reputed to make some/many people instinctively lean toward believing the existence of a deity/deities, it has a long legacy.They lived during a time when it was necessary to [at least publicly] believe in god and the whole Catholic religion. It's more a case that these brilliant minds developed their works despite the church, not because of it.Remember also that the various churches have for centuries used providing education as a cover for brainwashing young people into their religion, in order to perpetuate it. It wasn't all philanthropy. Still happens to this day with religious schools - of all the major faiths.It is a fascinating topic, you're right. History is intertwined with religion and its influence. Largely - and this is one of several major reasons I oppose religion - because for time immemorial, religion in all its forms has been harnessed by those with/seeking power to control 'the masses'. From shamanistic cultures of pre-history and through all cultures to this very day. The interdependency of rulers and religious figures is a tle as old as religion itself. Patronage given by rulers to religious figures; those religious figures extolling their religious followers to support the ruler. Think of 'The Divine Right Of Kings' and how a family of bandits that rose to local prominence called Saud partnered with the mad cleric al-Wahhab to utilise his band crazed, militant followers to help subjugate a wider area of Arabia.Even in more recent times, we have secular movements with followers just as devoted to the movement as religious zealots are to their religions. Think of communist revolutions - and, more pertinently, the adherents who continue to slavishly follow long after the initial promise of a fairer society has dissolved into an oppressive and totalitrianism often accompanied by a cult of prsonality (Moa, Stalin, Castro). Or even, on a much smaller scale, the Brexwits, who have no evidenciary basis for Brexit making their lives better but still belt out the BRexit sermons. Dare I say, football fandom can drift into such a realm of obessive following and excusing of all bad stuff (Abu Dhabi & Saudi fans...).