Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 100639 times)

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 10:38:33 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:20:09 am
I thought the central theme if Christian Brothers, certainly in my day and with the odd exception, was unmitigated brutality. ;D

Can't it be both?

I've heard stories about it but, fortunately, it was long before I went to school.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Nothing worse than seeing somebody say "gods plan" as if some fella is in the sky micro planning their life.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 11:14:35 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:37:53 am
You can always spot the person who doesn't understand atheism because they think it claims to provide an explanation as to the nature of our existence. It doesn't. It simply holds that one popular explanation is a load of bollocks.

Well. You think it is. But you can't prove it. Because it's unprovable.

Unless you die and then see it, but unless you believe in ghosts/reincarnation then the living would never know.

(Assuming we are real and actually living which we can't prove either)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 11:16:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:35 am
Well. You think it is. But you can't prove it. Because it's unprovable.

Unless you die and then see it, but unless you believe in ghosts/reincarnation then the living would never know.

(Assuming we are real and actually living which we can't prove either)

You cant prove that the centre of the earth isn't made of marshmallow either.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 11:17:43 am »
My two go to a Catholic school as it's the only school within walking distance and I have to bite my tongue when they parrot some of the religious stuff they learn.  I don't think either particularly buys into it but I also don't really want them to be the kid calling out the teacher because "my dad says...".

Do C of E schools - the only primary school alternatives in the town - also have to schedule religion for a fixed number of hours each week?

There are some lighter moments like my youngest reading a book about the Titanic and asking why they had lifeboats.  I like questions like that as it's a rarity I can answer anything they ask.  Anyway, when I said that otherwise everyone would have drowned he replied "Not if Jesus was on the ship as he could have walked home".  Touché.  Something about Jesus strolling back across the Atlantic whilst everyone else drowned behind him was a neat depiction of school RE.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 11:19:47 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:16:45 am
You cant prove that the centre of the earth isn't made of marshmallow either.

Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:47 am
Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.

Cant prove it then until someone goes there
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 11:23:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:35 am
Well. You think it is. But you can't prove it. Because it's unprovable.

Unless you die and then see it, but unless you believe in ghosts/reincarnation then the living would never know.

(Assuming we are real and actually living which we can't prove either)

Surely the burden of proof is on the god believers.

You can go into space and see the sphere of earth. Yet this is written in the bible
After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth, that no wind might blow on earth or sea or against any tree.

We have proof that earth has no corners. 
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 11:29:40 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:16:45 am
You cant prove that the centre of the earth isn't made of marshmallow either.
Or there isn't a teapot in orbit around the sun.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:21:05 am
Cant prove it then until someone goes there

I'm sure that an expert in the field could prove it right now :)

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:30:56 am
I'm sure that an expert in the field could prove it right now :)

An expert in the field could go to the centre of the earth to prove its not made of marshmallow?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 11:41:52 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:23:37 am
Surely the burden of proof is on the god believers.

You can go into space and see the sphere of earth. Yet this is written in the bible
After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth, that no wind might blow on earth or sea or against any tree.

We have proof that earth has no corners. 

I'd take the 'four corners of the Earth' to mean 'all the Earth'

It's a common phrase and probably one descended from that passage.

I'm sure that in 2,000 years, scientists would likely view our current world-view as 'quaint' or a bit silly.

That's the great thing about science. It marches on and reveals ever greater truths and then when a paradigm shift happens, then everything always changes.

You just have to look at some of them from the past:

Plato talks about forms (As a Techy I love this idea as it's actually OOP)

Copernicus proves the Earth goes around the Sun and isn't the centre of the Universe

Newton on Celestial Mechanics

Dalton and Avogadro (and a lot of others) on the Atomic Theory of matter

Einstein on the Theory of Relativity


And many other avenues explored over many myriad subjects, but each was a world-changing view for humanity.

Given the progress already made and given the exponential improvements in calculating power and things like quantum computers and CUDA then paradigm shifts are likely to be ever further reaching and potentially happening even more often than they did in the past.


The world our future selves 2,000 years hence is likely to be a very different one that we consider ourselves to live in today.



Einstein himself said "The whole of science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking"




Re: Atheism
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:35:59 am
An expert in the field could go to the centre of the earth to prove its not made of marshmallow?

He's probably prove that dipping it into some ice cream wouldn't be the best idea and would likely ruin your day
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 11:44:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:44:13 am
He's probably prove that dipping it into some ice cream wouldn't be the best idea and would likely ruin your day

He wouldnt because he can't see it so its not provable
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 11:45:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:41:52 am
Einstein himself said "The whole of science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking"
Exactly. Whereas theology is baseless and is antithetical to research, testing of hypotheses, development, and refinement of ideas.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:41:52 am
I'd take the 'four corners of the Earth' to mean 'all the Earth'

It's a common phrase and probably one descended from that passage.

I'm sure that in 2,000 years, scientists would likely view our current world-view as 'quaint' or a bit silly.


Back then the world was thought to be flat though, so it's not really just a "common phrase", it's meaning would have been literal.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 11:49:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:41:52 am
I'd take the 'four corners of the Earth' to mean 'all the Earth'


It does mean all the earth, and its pretty evident that the author had no idea the earth was spherical, which given the claim of the rest of the passage, shows the author to be a liar.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:45:59 am
Exactly. Whereas theology is baseless and is antithetical to research, test hypotheses, development, and refinement of ideas.

Is it baseless though?

A lot of it was about trying to understand 'stuff' and to explain why things happened. What people wrote 2,000 years ago might seem crazy now, but it was 2,000 years ago.

Would science exist without religion and the things that arose around it? Maybe. Maybe not.

Churches built schools and the first universities and were patrons of science over the years. They built hospitals and promoted medical advancement. With even just the Catholic church you have names like Copernicus, Descartes, Grosseteste, Bacon and Aquinas who helped establish scientific method.

And the list goes on and on. Funnily enough as a little side project at home over the last six months over encylopedias (That came to me after my mum and dad have passed away) and the history of the Church, Science and Humanity is an incredible subject.

Progression of humanity from the very basics of settlements, agriculture, calendar (from the egyptions to predict the Niles movements), architecture, maths, philsophy, religion and everything else is a journey not a destination and it's not stopped yet, nor ever will I think.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:59:03 am
Is it baseless though?

A lot of it was about trying to understand 'stuff' and to explain why things happened. What people wrote 2,000 years ago might seem crazy now, but it was 2,000 years ago.

Would science exist without religion and the things that arose around it? Maybe. Maybe not.

Churches built schools and the first universities and were patrons of science over the years. They built hospitals and promoted medical advancement. With even just the Catholic church you have names like Copernicus, Descartes, Grosseteste, Bacon and Aquinas who helped establish scientific method.

And the list goes on and on. Funnily enough as a little side project at home over the last six months over encylopedias (That came to me after my mum and dad have passed away) and the history of the Church, Science and Humanity is an incredible subject.

Progression of humanity from the very basics of settlements, agriculture, calendar (from the egyptions to predict the Niles movements), architecture, maths, philsophy, religion and everything else is a journey not a destination and it's not stopped yet, nor ever will I think.
Money to build schools and churches is not 'theology' and scripture.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:20:09 am
I thought the central theme if Christian Brothers, certainly in my day and with the odd exception, was unmitigated brutality. ;D

If its some consolation Howard, it wasnt just the Christian Brothers, or the Jesuits, or any other RC order. I attended a boys Grammar in Wrexham, where staff wore gowns in which were placed canes. We even had league tables - some for the most active masters, others for boys and different year groups.

And of course we had religion - not just services at the local Parish Church - St. Giles, but compulsory R.E. St. Giles incidentally, has the tomb of Elihuh Yale, founder of Yale University.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 12:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:47 am
Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.

Why not? This marshmellow is made of mysterious dough that seems to be fine even at those temperatures.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:03:52 pm
Why not? This marshmellow is made of mysterious dough that seems to be fine even at those temperatures.

Well no its not, I believe that its actually flumps. But there's a ring of biscuit around it (well, jaffa cakes) that protects it from any heat thus maintaining its integrity. Because jaffa cakes famously can withstand heat of 5430 degrees (prove me wrong).
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
There are 5,000 gods being worshipped around the world. Christians dont believe in 4,999 of them. Atheists dont believe in one more than that.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:02:09 pm
Money to build schools and churches is not 'theology' and scripture.

If you think that 'The Church' just provided money and absolutely nothing else culturally, scientifically and to the advancement of humanity then that's fine. We can stop this discussion now.

It quite surprised me just how much 'The Church/Religion' had to do with so much of human advancement. As I said, it's a fascinating subject and one that's much deeper than I first thought.

Anyway. Back to sticking my nose back into books which is great fun and really interesting :)
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 12:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:07:16 pm
There are 5,000 gods being worshipped around the world. Christians dont believe in 4,999 of them. Atheists dont believe in one more than that.

This is it. This is the facts.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:47 am
Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.

The foundation of religion is a belief in the supernatural. Gods are by their nature outside of science. If God is real he/she can make the centre of the earth marshmallow.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 12:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:09:42 pm
If you think that 'The Church' just provided money and absolutely nothing else culturally, scientifically and to the advancement of humanity then that's fine. We can stop this discussion now.

It quite surprised me just how much 'The Church/Religion' had to do with so much of human advancement. As I said, it's a fascinating subject and one that's much deeper than I first thought.

Anyway. Back to sticking my nose back into books which is great fun and really interesting :)
You are strawmanning there, Andy. You conflate funding for schools, etc. with theology. You raised the matter of funding for those things when the discussion was about theology vs science.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:13:56 pm
You are strawmanning there, Andy. You conflate funding for schools, etc. with theology. You raised the matter of funding for those things when the discussion was about theology vs science.

My question was would science as we know it have advanced without 'The Church' - it may have advanced, but not the way it has in our world
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 12:22:35 pm »
I have always been an atheist (or at a minimum an agnostic). I have also never given much credence to the idea of religion as a basis for morality.

I think there is something to be said for the idea of communal spirituality and solidarity that organised religion brings. But I don´t see why we cannot reshape that for the era of atheism.

Bring the Christian festivals back closer to their nature-worshipping pagan roots. Christmas as the middle of winter. Halloween as the changing of the season. Easter as Spring. Get us a public holiday for summer solstice (we already have one in Spain in the form of San Juan - it's like New Year but better). In the time of planetary destruction, the Abrahamic religions elevation of man above the world we live in is disastrous.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:27:28 pm
I would imagine that a good few of those that filled in a religion are non-adherent. Was talking to a mate about this today. He filled in Catholic on the census but doesnt believe in God or go to church. He just sees himself as culturally Catholic.

I think that´s been the case for a long time. Liverpool had for decades consistently reported as one of the most religious cities in England - but that was because people were still reporting Catholic or Protestant based on identity (often in opposition to one another), even though very few of those people could claim to be church goers. I think now the loss of Christianity as an identifier, long after people stopped claiming Christianity as a belief-system, means the census is just catching up to people's actual beliefs. The percentage claiming Christianity still swings wildly depending on the how the question is asked.

I think it's madness that we still have a state religion including Bishops in the lords, and a monarch as head of church. Yet one more area in which our conservative constitutional system has fast become antiquated in a modern age of rapid change.

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:12:58 pm
The foundation of religion is a belief in the supernatural. Gods are by their nature outside of science. If God is real he/she can make the centre of the earth marshmallow.

Does it though?

Take a seed from a game like 'Noita' - you put a seed in that's a few digits long and it creates a world based on that seed

Some Religion talks about creation. If that was a 'input the seed' and off you go reality then the laws of that reality would depend on that first seed. They are the physical constants that make our universe our universe.

There are other theories that there are infinate universes that are lifeless and where matter couldn't even form the way it does here.

What was the first cause? Theology attempted to answer that question, but is it even answerable by science? Humans have a thirst for knowing stuff and it's no surprise that they wanted to know what that was as well.

Other stuff I've been reading makes some very good points that if some civillisation had the ability to model an entire universe then they would and that is possibly the answer to why we are here in this one.

Some interesting stuff here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multiverse

Found this interesting too: https://www.simulation-argument.com/simulation

And here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Physical_constant


If the multiverse truly exists then is there anything behind it? Is it blind chance? Does it matter? Has it ever mattered? If we're a simulation has that got a first cause? Would that change the definition of God?

Re: Atheism
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
The earth sounds delicious.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 12:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:59:03 am
Is it baseless though?

A lot of it was about trying to understand 'stuff' and to explain why things happened. What people wrote 2,000 years ago might seem crazy now, but it was 2,000 years ago.

We know now that it's baseless. At the time, without the scientific knowledge we have now, you can make a case for.

Religion should really have withered away now, especially in parts of the world with decent educational standards. But, through a combination of continuing brainwashing by parents/cultures and possibly the fabled 'god gene' that's reputed to make some/many people instinctively lean toward believing the existence of a deity/deities, it has a long legacy.


Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:59:03 am

Would science exist without religion and the things that arose around it? Maybe. Maybe not.

Churches built schools and the first universities and were patrons of science over the years. They built hospitals and promoted medical advancement. With even just the Catholic church you have names like Copernicus, Descartes, Grosseteste, Bacon and Aquinas who helped establish scientific method.

They lived during a time when it was necessary to [at least publicly] believe in god and the whole Catholic religion. It's more a case that these brilliant minds developed their works despite the church, not because of it.

Remember also that the various churches have for centuries used providing education as a cover for brainwashing young people into their religion, in order to perpetuate it. It wasn't all philanthropy. Still happens to this day with religious schools - of all the major faiths.


Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:59:03 am

Funnily enough as a little side project at home over the last six months over encylopedias (That came to me after my mum and dad have passed away) and the history of the Church, Science and Humanity is an incredible subject.

Progression of humanity from the very basics of settlements, agriculture, calendar (from the egyptions to predict the Niles movements), architecture, maths, philsophy, religion and everything else is a journey not a destination and it's not stopped yet, nor ever will I think.

It is a fascinating topic, you're right. History is intertwined with religion and its influence. Largely - and this is one of several major reasons I oppose religion - because for time immemorial, religion in all its forms has been harnessed by those with/seeking power to control 'the masses'. From shamanistic cultures of pre-history and through all cultures to this very day. The interdependency of rulers and religious figures is a tle as old as religion itself. Patronage given by rulers to religious figures; those religious figures extolling their religious followers to support the ruler. Think of 'The Divine Right Of Kings' and how a family of bandits that rose to local prominence called Saud partnered with the mad cleric al-Wahhab to utilise his band crazed, militant followers to help subjugate a wider area of Arabia.

Even in more recent times, we have secular movements with followers just as devoted to the movement as religious zealots are to their religions. Think of communist revolutions - and, more pertinently, the adherents who continue to slavishly follow long after the initial promise of a fairer society has dissolved into an oppressive and totalitrianism often accompanied by a cult of prsonality (Moa, Stalin, Castro). Or even, on a much smaller scale, the Brexwits, who have no evidenciary basis for Brexit making their lives better but still belt out the BRexit sermons. Dare I say, football fandom can drift into such a realm of obessive following and excusing of all bad stuff (Abu Dhabi & Saudi fans...).
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 12:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 12:29:10 pm
The earth sounds delicious.

I hate marshmallows. Minging. They had the right idea burning them in fires, best thing for them.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 12:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:34:56 pm
I hate marshmallows. Minging. They had the right idea burning them in fires, best thing for them.

Heretic marshmallows?

She's a marshmallow, burn her burn her!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 12:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 12:29:19 pm
We know now that it's baseless. At the time, without the scientific knowledge we have now, you can make a case for.

Religion should really have withered away now, especially in parts of the world with decent educational standards. But, through a combination of continuing brainwashing by parents/cultures and possibly the fabled 'god gene' that's reputed to make some/many people instinctively lean toward believing the existence of a deity/deities, it has a long legacy.


They lived during a time when it was necessary to [at least publicly] believe in god and the whole Catholic religion. It's more a case that these brilliant minds developed their works despite the church, not because of it.

Remember also that the various churches have for centuries used providing education as a cover for brainwashing young people into their religion, in order to perpetuate it. It wasn't all philanthropy. Still happens to this day with religious schools - of all the major faiths.


It is a fascinating topic, you're right. History is intertwined with religion and its influence. Largely - and this is one of several major reasons I oppose religion - because for time immemorial, religion in all its forms has been harnessed by those with/seeking power to control 'the masses'. From shamanistic cultures of pre-history and through all cultures to this very day. The interdependency of rulers and religious figures is a tle as old as religion itself. Patronage given by rulers to religious figures; those religious figures extolling their religious followers to support the ruler. Think of 'The Divine Right Of Kings' and how a family of bandits that rose to local prominence called Saud partnered with the mad cleric al-Wahhab to utilise his band crazed, militant followers to help subjugate a wider area of Arabia.

Even in more recent times, we have secular movements with followers just as devoted to the movement as religious zealots are to their religions. Think of communist revolutions - and, more pertinently, the adherents who continue to slavishly follow long after the initial promise of a fairer society has dissolved into an oppressive and totalitrianism often accompanied by a cult of prsonality (Moa, Stalin, Castro). Or even, on a much smaller scale, the Brexwits, who have no evidenciary basis for Brexit making their lives better but still belt out the BRexit sermons. Dare I say, football fandom can drift into such a realm of obessive following and excusing of all bad stuff (Abu Dhabi & Saudi fans...).


All very good points mate and I think you're right. Without Religion, there are still means and ways (that you have seen today and in the past) of controlling, brainwashing and oppressing people.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 01:05:52 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Today at 10:38:33 am
Can't it be both?

I've heard stories about it but, fortunately, it was long before I went to school.

To be fair the secular staff were as keen on using the strap as the Brothers.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 01:05:52 pm
To be fair the secular staff were as keen on using the strap as the Brothers.


But were less likely to give a sneaky reach-round?
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 01:07:51 pm

But were less likely to give a sneaky reach-round?

There was none of that sorta thing, certainly towards the Council estate scholarship boys.

Cant speak for the fee payers though.
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1598 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 01:07:51 pm

But were less likely to give a sneaky reach-round?

Didn't happen in the schools I was in - a fair few around the country - but I was caned and strapped fairly badly a few times. I think if you're in a childrens or foster home then they seem a bit more ready to batter you .

Violence was very much a thing when I went to school by the 'hard teachers' that loved to knock shite out of kids.
