« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atheism  (Read 100489 times)

Online iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 10:38:33 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:20:09 am
I thought the central theme if Christian Brothers, certainly in my day and with the odd exception, was unmitigated brutality. ;D

Can't it be both?

I've heard stories about it but, fortunately, it was long before I went to school.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,868
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Nothing worse than seeing somebody say "gods plan" as if some fella is in the sky micro planning their life.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 11:14:35 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 10:37:53 am
You can always spot the person who doesn't understand atheism because they think it claims to provide an explanation as to the nature of our existence. It doesn't. It simply holds that one popular explanation is a load of bollocks.

Well. You think it is. But you can't prove it. Because it's unprovable.

Unless you die and then see it, but unless you believe in ghosts/reincarnation then the living would never know.

(Assuming we are real and actually living which we can't prove either)
Logged
Poor.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,264
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 11:16:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:35 am
Well. You think it is. But you can't prove it. Because it's unprovable.

Unless you die and then see it, but unless you believe in ghosts/reincarnation then the living would never know.

(Assuming we are real and actually living which we can't prove either)

You cant prove that the centre of the earth isn't made of marshmallow either.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 11:17:43 am »
My two go to a Catholic school as it's the only school within walking distance and I have to bite my tongue when they parrot some of the religious stuff they learn.  I don't think either particularly buys into it but I also don't really want them to be the kid calling out the teacher because "my dad says...".

Do C of E schools - the only primary school alternatives in the town - also have to schedule religion for a fixed number of hours each week?

There are some lighter moments like my youngest reading a book about the Titanic and asking why they had lifeboats.  I like questions like that as it's a rarity I can answer anything they ask.  Anyway, when I said that otherwise everyone would have drowned he replied "Not if Jesus was on the ship as he could have walked home".  Touché.  Something about Jesus strolling back across the Atlantic whilst everyone else drowned behind him was a neat depiction of school RE.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 11:19:47 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:16:45 am
You cant prove that the centre of the earth isn't made of marshmallow either.

Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.
Logged
Poor.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,264
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:47 am
Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.

Cant prove it then until someone goes there
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 11:23:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:35 am
Well. You think it is. But you can't prove it. Because it's unprovable.

Unless you die and then see it, but unless you believe in ghosts/reincarnation then the living would never know.

(Assuming we are real and actually living which we can't prove either)

Surely the burden of proof is on the god believers.

You can go into space and see the sphere of earth. Yet this is written in the bible
After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth, that no wind might blow on earth or sea or against any tree.

We have proof that earth has no corners. 
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 11:29:40 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:16:45 am
You cant prove that the centre of the earth isn't made of marshmallow either.
Or there isn't a teapot in orbit around the sun.

Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:21:05 am
Cant prove it then until someone goes there

I'm sure that an expert in the field could prove it right now :)

Logged
Poor.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,264
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:30:56 am
I'm sure that an expert in the field could prove it right now :)

An expert in the field could go to the centre of the earth to prove its not made of marshmallow?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 11:41:52 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:23:37 am
Surely the burden of proof is on the god believers.

You can go into space and see the sphere of earth. Yet this is written in the bible
After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth, that no wind might blow on earth or sea or against any tree.

We have proof that earth has no corners. 

I'd take the 'four corners of the Earth' to mean 'all the Earth'

It's a common phrase and probably one descended from that passage.

I'm sure that in 2,000 years, scientists would likely view our current world-view as 'quaint' or a bit silly.

That's the great thing about science. It marches on and reveals ever greater truths and then when a paradigm shift happens, then everything always changes.

You just have to look at some of them from the past:

Plato talks about forms (As a Techy I love this idea as it's actually OOP)

Copernicus proves the Earth goes around the Sun and isn't the centre of the Universe

Newton on Celestial Mechanics

Dalton and Avogadro (and a lot of others) on the Atomic Theory of matter

Einstein on the Theory of Relativity


And many other avenues explored over many myriad subjects, but each was a world-changing view for humanity.

Given the progress already made and given the exponential improvements in calculating power and things like quantum computers and CUDA then paradigm shifts are likely to be ever further reaching and potentially happening even more often than they did in the past.


The world our future selves 2,000 years hence is likely to be a very different one that we consider ourselves to live in today.



Einstein himself said "The whole of science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking"




Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:35:59 am
An expert in the field could go to the centre of the earth to prove its not made of marshmallow?

He's probably prove that dipping it into some ice cream wouldn't be the best idea and would likely ruin your day
Logged
Poor.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,264
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 11:44:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:44:13 am
He's probably prove that dipping it into some ice cream wouldn't be the best idea and would likely ruin your day

He wouldnt because he can't see it so its not provable
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 11:45:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:41:52 am
Einstein himself said "The whole of science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking"
Exactly. Whereas theology is baseless and is antithetical to research, testing of hypotheses, development, and refinement of ideas.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:36 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,474
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 11:48:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:41:52 am
I'd take the 'four corners of the Earth' to mean 'all the Earth'

It's a common phrase and probably one descended from that passage.

I'm sure that in 2,000 years, scientists would likely view our current world-view as 'quaint' or a bit silly.


Back then the world was thought to be flat though, so it's not really just a "common phrase", it's meaning would have been literal.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 11:49:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:41:52 am
I'd take the 'four corners of the Earth' to mean 'all the Earth'


It does mean all the earth, and its pretty evident that the author had no idea the earth was spherical, which given the claim of the rest of the passage, shows the author to be a liar.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:45:59 am
Exactly. Whereas theology is baseless and is antithetical to research, test hypotheses, development, and refinement of ideas.

Is it baseless though?

A lot of it was about trying to understand 'stuff' and to explain why things happened. What people wrote 2,000 years ago might seem crazy now, but it was 2,000 years ago.

Would science exist without religion and the things that arose around it? Maybe. Maybe not.

Churches built schools and the first universities and were patrons of science over the years. They built hospitals and promoted medical advancement. With even just the Catholic church you have names like Copernicus, Descartes, Grosseteste, Bacon and Aquinas who helped establish scientific method.

And the list goes on and on. Funnily enough as a little side project at home over the last six months over encylopedias (That came to me after my mum and dad have passed away) and the history of the Church, Science and Humanity is an incredible subject.

Progression of humanity from the very basics of settlements, agriculture, calendar (from the egyptions to predict the Niles movements), architecture, maths, philsophy, religion and everything else is a journey not a destination and it's not stopped yet, nor ever will I think.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:59:03 am
Is it baseless though?

A lot of it was about trying to understand 'stuff' and to explain why things happened. What people wrote 2,000 years ago might seem crazy now, but it was 2,000 years ago.

Would science exist without religion and the things that arose around it? Maybe. Maybe not.

Churches built schools and the first universities and were patrons of science over the years. They built hospitals and promoted medical advancement. With even just the Catholic church you have names like Copernicus, Descartes, Grosseteste, Bacon and Aquinas who helped establish scientific method.

And the list goes on and on. Funnily enough as a little side project at home over the last six months over encylopedias (That came to me after my mum and dad have passed away) and the history of the Church, Science and Humanity is an incredible subject.

Progression of humanity from the very basics of settlements, agriculture, calendar (from the egyptions to predict the Niles movements), architecture, maths, philsophy, religion and everything else is a journey not a destination and it's not stopped yet, nor ever will I think.
Money to build schools and churches is not 'theology' and scripture.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,100
  • Red since '64
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 12:03:45 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:20:09 am
I thought the central theme if Christian Brothers, certainly in my day and with the odd exception, was unmitigated brutality. ;D

If its some consolation Howard, it wasnt just the Christian Brothers, or the Jesuits, or any other RC order. I attended a boys Grammar in Wrexham, where staff wore gowns in which were placed canes. We even had league tables - some for the most active masters, others for boys and different year groups.

And of course we had religion - not just services at the local Parish Church - St. Giles, but compulsory R.E. St. Giles incidentally, has the tomb of Elihuh Yale, founder of Yale University.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,528
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 12:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:47 am
Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.

Why not? This marshmellow is made of mysterious dough that seems to be fine even at those temperatures.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,264
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:03:52 pm
Why not? This marshmellow is made of mysterious dough that seems to be fine even at those temperatures.

Well no its not, I believe that its actually flumps. But there's a ring of biscuit around it (well, jaffa cakes) that protects it from any heat thus maintaining its integrity. Because jaffa cakes famously can withstand heat of 5430 degrees (prove me wrong).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
There are 5,000 gods being worshipped around the world. Christians dont believe in 4,999 of them. Atheists dont believe in one more than that.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,152
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 12:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:02:09 pm
Money to build schools and churches is not 'theology' and scripture.

If you think that 'The Church' just provided money and absolutely nothing else culturally, scientifically and to the advancement of humanity then that's fine. We can stop this discussion now.

It quite surprised me just how much 'The Church/Religion' had to do with so much of human advancement. As I said, it's a fascinating subject and one that's much deeper than I first thought.

Anyway. Back to sticking my nose back into books which is great fun and really interesting :)
Logged
Poor.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,868
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 12:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:07:16 pm
There are 5,000 gods being worshipped around the world. Christians dont believe in 4,999 of them. Atheists dont believe in one more than that.

This is it. This is the facts.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:19:47 am
Well you can because.. science

If it was marshmallow then it would be at incredible pressure and temperature (from the studies that have been done)

Is marshmallow at 5,430°C still classed as a marshmallow?

If you're point is that we've never been there outside of Jules Verne then that's true. We haven't.

The foundation of religion is a belief in the supernatural. Gods are by their nature outside of science. If God is real he/she can make the centre of the earth marshmallow.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atheism
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 12:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:09:42 pm
If you think that 'The Church' just provided money and absolutely nothing else culturally, scientifically and to the advancement of humanity then that's fine. We can stop this discussion now.

It quite surprised me just how much 'The Church/Religion' had to do with so much of human advancement. As I said, it's a fascinating subject and one that's much deeper than I first thought.

Anyway. Back to sticking my nose back into books which is great fun and really interesting :)
You are strawmanning there, Andy. You conflate funding for schools, etc. with theology. You raised the matter of funding for those things when the discussion was about theology vs science.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 35 36 37 38 39 [40]   Go Up
« previous next »
 