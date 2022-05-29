« previous next »
Author Topic: Ligue 1  (Read 93826 times)

Re: Ligue 1
The scary thing is if that had been the blues going down in their own stadium I think you'd see similar scenes. Maybe not thousands on the pitch with fireworks but I think it'd be something you don't expect to see the likes of in England.

As the commentator on the English stream there said it's been a shameful year for French football.
Re: Ligue 1
Great arm on some of these guys, it has to be said.
Re: Ligue 1
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May 29, 2022, 09:05:32 pm
https://twitter.com/AdBlettery/status/1530999993657708552?s=20&t=eozrjPJkFocVpMPPEbxJYg

^ Even worse angle. Going to be some serious injuries come out of that chaos.

Look at that nutcase at 18 seconds running towards the touchline. Could've been looking at attempted murder with that shit.
Re: Ligue 1
Ban them for two years.
Some absolute nut jobs these St Etienne fans lads.  :o
Quote from: oojason on May 29, 2022, 08:53:31 pm
'Saint-Etienne fans invading the pitch and throwing flares at players after their team relegation to Ligue 2':-

https://streamja.com/5KQ9Z & https://juststream.live/GentleRealityBabas

Absolute lunacy. They need a long stadium ban.
French football has took a turn for the worse this season. Crowd trouble every couple of weeks, skirmishes between fans and police. All for passion, but not when you are twatting someone and lobbing flares.
Get French Football News@GFFN
Breaking | Foster Gillett - son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett - has reached an agreement with Jean-Michel Aulas to become Lyon's new majority shareholder, according to L'Équipe.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  8, 2022, 05:25:15 pm
Get French Football News@GFFN
Breaking | Foster Gillett - son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett - has reached an agreement with Jean-Michel Aulas to become Lyon's new majority shareholder, according to L'Équipe.

Is he a fuckface?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  8, 2022, 05:25:15 pm
Get French Football News@GFFN
Breaking | Foster Gillett - son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett - has reached an agreement with Jean-Michel Aulas to become Lyon's new majority shareholder, according to L'Équipe.

Wasn't this fucker linked with a possible takeover at Derby and Hearts?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  8, 2022, 05:25:15 pm
Get French Football News@GFFN
Breaking | Foster Gillett - son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett - has reached an agreement with Jean-Michel Aulas to become Lyon's new majority shareholder, according to L'Équipe.
Was he the best a man Aulas could get?
Quote from: afc turkish on June  8, 2022, 07:49:51 pm
Is he a fuckface?

Think that was Hicks Jr
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  8, 2022, 08:42:36 pm
Think that was Hicks Jr

Get my fuckfaces mixed up, me... :D
Bordeaux have been relegated to the French 3rd division for breaking French football financial regulations. [@JulienMaynard]
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 14, 2022, 06:49:25 pm
Bordeaux have been relegated to the French 3rd division for breaking French football financial regulations. [@JulienMaynard]

Dearie me. Wasn't so long ago that they had a tidy CL side
It was reported and denied that Mbappe wanted Leonardo and Poch gone to re-sign yet lo and behold both are now gone. Supposedly Poch is going to walk away with 15-20m for his troubles.

PSG have reached a total agreement with Nice over Christophe Galtier. [@lequipe]
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 20, 2022, 10:54:09 pm
PSG have reached a total agreement with Nice over Christophe Galtier. [@lequipe]
Looks like Mbappes power has limits then. Galtier was the choice of new Sporting Director Luis Campos, where reportedly Mbappe wanted Zidane. Galtier certainly is more of a coach and less a Galactico whisperer. Zidane is basically an unknown as a coach because all weve seen him do is compile the biggest trophies compared to proof of ability list in the History of European Football.
Maybe Di Matteo rivals him in that aspect.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 21, 2022, 08:34:22 am
Looks like Mbappes power has limits then. Galtier was the choice of new Sporting Director Luis Campos, where reportedly Mbappe wanted Zidane. Galtier certainly is more of a coach and less a Galactico whisperer. Zidane is basically an unknown as a coach because all weve seen him do is compile the biggest trophies compared to proof of ability list in the History of European Football.
Maybe Di Matteo rivals him in that aspect.
Now that Mbappe's signed the contract extension he's lost his bargaining power.  He'll just have to suck up being coached by Galtier whilst being the highest paid footballer in the world.  Poor thing.
Quote from: thaddeus on June 21, 2022, 11:20:20 am
Now that Mbappe's signed the contract extension he's lost his bargaining power.  He'll just have to suck up being coached by Galtier whilst being the highest paid footballer in the world.  Poor thing.
It should be like that but it depends I suppose on what clauses he has in there and his power to exercise them legally should he want to push in that way.

Hes certainly not been quiet on Leonardo and Pochettino, its a poorly kept secret that him signing a new deal was partially contingent on them being removed.

Galtier to PSG is like Rafa to Real Madrid. Makes sense because the manager is highly competent, has a defined style and knows how to coach it into players in a small timeframe so as to be effective quickly. Like Rafa though, Galtier is maybe not the glittering or glamorous name the galaxie détoiles will want or expect and may struggle for legitimacy in the eyes of players like Mbappe and Messi. Galtier offers defensively solid, quick, crisp counter-attacking sides that rely on rapid vertical transitions having allowed the opposition to press them deep to create space behind an advanced opposition that is now badly positioned. This is not the way most top sides play, its certainly not what PSG are used to domestically.

He has a job on his hands to convince the top players there to submit to his ways. Neymar and some of the midfield suddenly stick out like sore thumbs.
Quote from: thaddeus on June 21, 2022, 11:20:20 am
Now that Mbappe's signed the contract extension he's lost his bargaining power.  He'll just have to suck up being coached by Galtier whilst being the highest paid footballer in the world.  Poor thing.

I think that the entire "Mbappe wants Zidane" thing was overblown by the media. Mbappe obviously wants to be surrounded by talented young French players, and has personally tried to convince Tchouameni to join him. Galtier might not be the "Galactico" manager that the media were expecting at PSG, but he is actually a very good choice to create a team full of French players around Mbappe that will seriously challenge for the Champions League. Expect to see the likes of Nkunku and Diaby going back to PSG, and being joined by the likes of Kounde, Caqueret and the likes ...
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi:

"Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations".

We must be realistic. We dont want flashy bling bling anymore. Its the end of the glitter. We want players who love the club, who love to fight, who love to win. We must become humble again."

[@marca]
He can start the humbling process by fucking off out of the game, the greedy, backwards, insect twat.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June 21, 2022, 08:58:17 pm
PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi:

"Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in public as some players will arrive, some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations".

We must be realistic. We dont want flashy bling bling anymore. Its the end of the glitter. We want players who love the club, who love to fight, who love to win. We must become humble again."

[@marca]

 :lmao Says the man who threatened to kill Real's staff member after defeat.
Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by PSG after just 18 months in charge
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on July  5, 2022, 11:40:31 am
Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by PSG after just 18 months in charge

Looks like their going to appoint Christophe Galtier as his replacement.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  5, 2022, 12:50:51 pm
Looks like their going to appoint Christophe Galtier as his replacement.

Isn't he a fashion designer? ;)
Marseille with a new manager too. Igor Tudor who used to be at Juventus as a player. Doesn't look like he's achieved much as a manager. Sampaoli just got off by the looks of things. Must have a high manager turnover there because I'm sure Villas Boas just left too when he found it all a bit mad.
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  5, 2022, 02:03:00 pm
Marseille with a new manager too. Igor Tudor who used to be at Juventus as a player. Doesn't look like he's achieved much as a manager. Sampaoli just got off by the looks of things. Must have a high manager turnover there because I'm sure Villas Boas just left too when he found it all a bit mad.

The pressure is absolutely insane. We have hot seats in England but when you add in the fans at Marseille the seat is made of flames.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  5, 2022, 02:06:45 pm
The pressure is absolutely insane. We have hot seats in England but when you add in the fans at Marseille the seat is made of flames.
Ex whacky Dodgers owner turns into a whacky football owner. ;D

Brilliant stadium renovation under his ownership though.
Bordeaux no longer to be relegated to the French third division. They've been reinstated to play in Ligue 2 next season
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 27, 2022, 02:37:31 pm
Bordeaux no longer to be relegated to the French third division. They've been reinstated to play in Ligue 2 next season

Must have done a fair bit of wining...
Apparently this video shows Mbappe stops running because he wasn't passed the ball. What a petulant child  :lmao

https://twitter.com/kempao/status/1558563403874160643?s=20&t=lus5i-aOE1Iqi2HPb2unrw
Quote from: Tokyoite on August 14, 2022, 01:35:25 pm
Apparently this video shows Mbappe stops running because he wasn't passed the ball. What a petulant child  :lmao

https://twitter.com/kempao/status/1558563403874160643?s=20&t=lus5i-aOE1Iqi2HPb2unrw

Hes become a real prick over the last few years. Overrated too.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 14, 2022, 01:40:37 pm
Hes become a real prick over the last few years. Overrated too.

This is what happens when you give so much power to a player. Cannot wait for their inevitable CL exit.
Quote from: Tokyoite on August 14, 2022, 01:35:25 pm
Apparently this video shows Mbappe stops running because he wasn't passed the ball. What a petulant child  :lmao

https://twitter.com/kempao/status/1558563403874160643?s=20&t=lus5i-aOE1Iqi2HPb2unrw

https://twitter.com/giraltpablo/status/1568279313522245634?t=rW32_jiAy6C8_ebi3BjFLg&s=19

Quote
Mbappe: Did you see the video? You had to give me the pass.

Hakimi: Yes, I'm sorry. I have seen it.

Mbappe: It's not enough just to be sorry, you have to give me the passes.

Fucking petulant knobhead
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 14, 2022, 01:40:37 pm
Hes become a real prick over the last few years. Overrated too.
Prick yes, overrated?, most definitely not, he's a superb footballer, whether you'd want the circus surrounding him at your club?, probably not.
'Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) - straight red card after 9 seconds vs. Angers' - https://streamja.com/wprmq & https://streamin.me/v/1af81289
