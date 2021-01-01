« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ligue 1  (Read 85712 times)

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • The only club that matters
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1040 on: Yesterday at 04:49:27 pm »
The Henrik Larsson career option, without the redeeming features.  With this and the insane stat padding over the past decade, this whole era of football is going to be memoryholed so badly when/if the game ever recovers to its more traditional state.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
  • A manc
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1041 on: Yesterday at 05:04:29 pm »
all the sources for these figures seem to be spanish. Real running damage control?
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1042 on: Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 04:49:27 pm
The Henrik Larsson career option, without the redeeming features.  With this and the insane stat padding over the past decade, this whole era of football is going to be memoryholed so badly when/if the game ever recovers to its more traditional state.

Fifteen years from now there'll be kids saying they grew up in the wrong era and wish they were alive in the Mbappe/Haaland/McFred epoch
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • The only club that matters
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1043 on: Yesterday at 05:34:09 pm »
Haha.  It is quite amusing that Real have missed out on signing all three of those this summer after trailing them for what feels like years.  But then they do still have Benzema up front.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1044 on: Yesterday at 05:38:30 pm »
Yes I would argue that Benzema being in undroppable form this year has made a move to Real for either of those two seem a little hasty. They're both young enough to go later and knowing football there'll be another kid in 2 years time banging them in someplace else that they'll be linked with all over again. Endrick?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,019
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1045 on: Yesterday at 05:41:00 pm »
I'll add my thoughts on Mbappe in the transfer thread but as far as Ligue 1, is there anybody actually in charge? As Tebias rightly points out how can you lose 225m in just one year with the highest wages in the world, sign Messi and then sign Mbappe to even higher wages and it be ok? Mbappe on his own now basically makes more than every other Ligue 1 teams roster. Is France just so attached to the Qatari tit that they couldn't fathom actually having the balls to take back their own league? Who would ever watch this stuff as it's basically the Harlem Globetrotters vs the Washington Generals every week? Where are the Harlem Globetrotters nowadays? Not selling out stadiums and getting big TV deals that's for sure. So you're just left with the crazy Hooliganism and what else? Kind of a really awful situation for what is supposed to be on the great Football powers in the world.
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1046 on: Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm »
Im more convinced with every passing year that football will eventually eat its self.

If them salary numbers are anywhere close to right then that is mental.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 05:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 04:49:27 pm
The Henrik Larsson career option, without the redeeming features.  With this and the insane stat padding over the past decade, this whole era of football is going to be memoryholed so badly when/if the game ever recovers to its more traditional state.
That's one thing you can never accuse Ronaldo of, stat padding, he tore up the Premier league, La Liga then Serie A.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,309
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm »
Monaco concede an injury time goal to lose their CL spot to Marseille. Tchoumeni broken hearts in that Monaco squad right now.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,172
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Im more convinced with every passing year that football will eventually eat its self.

If them salary numbers are anywhere close to right then that is mental.

PSG are weird. They have everything but they have nothing.

Also. They somehow have a lot of shit players in and around their team. Like. How can a team pay for Messi, Mbappe and Neymar but still have Gueye in the team
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 11:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
PSG are weird. They have everything but they have nothing.

Also. They somehow have a lot of shit players in and around their team. Like. How can a team pay for Messi, Mbappe and Neymar but still have Gueye in the team

Yeah i didn't mean it like that i meant more along the lines that i find it mental you can pay someone who is good at kicking a ball that sort of money, and there vis plenty of people who will be really struggling for the foreseeable just to put 3 meals on the table, i dont know i just find it a massive feck you to the hard working supporters and that salary is just obscene but there will be plenty of people who will lap this shit up as well, stuff like this just makes me fall that little bit further out of love with football.

Fecking hell im a miserable old fart.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • The only club that matters
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 10:14:44 am »
The moneys basically irrelevant here except to Mbappe, is how I see it.  It isnt coming out of anyones pockets, and the forces that brought this deal about are so far removed from one guy or one team playing football as to be essentially an accident - one very rich entity needs a poster boy for a project thats basically meaningless to everyone else, and theres only one person who has the qualities needed.

What I dont get is why Mbappe has gone for it, if its true that Madrid were offering basically the same deal.  Hes already done five years at PSG.  What more is there in it for him at this point?
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm
PSG are weird. They have everything but they have nothing.

Also. They somehow have a lot of shit players in and around their team. Like. How can a team pay for Messi, Mbappe and Neymar but still have Gueye in the team
imo PSG are doing close to the opposite of what they should be doing.  They could have created a sort of French Bayern by mining the Paris area for players and trying to conquer the world that way.  Theres certainly the raw talent for it.  Instead they took the City route of building the most boring superclub possible.  Its only the occasional mentalness of their support that gives them a heartbeat.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 10:47:38 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:14:44 am
The moneys basically irrelevant here except to Mbappe, is how I see it.  It isnt coming out of anyones pockets, and the forces that brought this deal about are so far removed from one guy or one team playing football as to be essentially an accident - one very rich entity needs a poster boy for a project thats basically meaningless to everyone else, and theres only one person who has the qualities needed.

What I dont get is why Mbappe has gone for it, if its true that Madrid were offering basically the same deal.  Hes already done five years at PSG.  What more is there in it for him at this point?

imo PSG are doing close to the opposite of what they should be doing.  They could have created a sort of French Bayern by mining the Paris area for players and trying to conquer the world that way.  Theres certainly the raw talent for it.  Instead they took the City route of building the most boring superclub possible.  Its only the occasional mentalness of their support that gives them a heartbeat.

I have a feeling that in the near future PSG will indeed take the Bayern Munich route by bringing in top French talent, including players who have been developed through their youth setup, like Nkunku, Diaby, Ikone and the likes. They are very likely to get Zidane as their next manager, and that should also help with this transition ...
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • Linudden.
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 10:56:43 am »
I repeat. Opposition clubs hold the power. They should just refuse to play PSG and throw walk over in every single match. Unified, 19 teams on strike. Good luck with stopping that. They're pathetic for not even threatening this.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:48 am by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 11:02:20 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:56:43 am
I repeat. Opposition clubs hold the power. They should just refuse to play PSG and throw walk over in every single match. Unified, 19 teams on strike. Good luck with stopping that. They're pathetic for not even threatening this.

Without PSG the league is irrelevant therefore they are irrelevant. Ligue 1 is only mentioned nowadays because of PSG.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • Linudden.
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 11:05:01 am »
At least then they would reclaim their league if they kicked PSG out to the Qatari league or something. The heartland of French football has always been the smaller cities like Nantes, Reims and Saint-Étienne, it's never been in Paris. They would do just fine without them. As it is now they've nothing to fight for at all. The revenue in England is still high enough that certain teams like LFC and Man United can fight the oil clubs but in France there's not even any incentive for it. The whole selling point of the French league used to be that anyone could win it. Sure, Lyon did have their run but that was because they outsmarted everyone else not because of financial doping.

Every year these clubs dutifully show up to get 5-0'd by Qatar, they enable the death of the game. This is not just in France, but elsewhere too. These lunatics owning PSG make the scamless Abu Dhabi guys look like savvy businessmen in comparison. It's that bad with the wages they throw at their top three guys.

The 19 clubs would be 19-1 in any vote on kicking the striking clubs out of the league too. There's literally nothing PSG could do except kicking them out of Europe via the trash running the UEFA. The problem is, they wouldn't have any games to play.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:41 am by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,982
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 11:19:48 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 04:49:27 pm
The Henrik Larsson career option, without the redeeming features.  With this and the insane stat padding over the past decade, this whole era of football is going to be memoryholed so badly when/if the game ever recovers to its more traditional state.

Define 'state padding' ? A player can only score the chances that present themselves. The likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Lewa Ibra and Suarez would have scored a tone of goals in any era, how many well we can only speculate but Gerd Muller scored at abnormal rate in 1970s others have as well. 

I personally think it is almost impossible to compare players from today to players 40 or 50 ago due to various changes in the game. 
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 11:31:01 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:14:44 am
The moneys basically irrelevant here except to Mbappe, is how I see it.  It isnt coming out of anyones pockets, and the forces that brought this deal about are so far removed from one guy or one team playing football as to be essentially an accident - one very rich entity needs a poster boy for a project thats basically meaningless to everyone else, and theres only one person who has the qualities needed.

What I dont get is why Mbappe has gone for it, if its true that Madrid were offering basically the same deal.  Hes already done five years at PSG.  What more is there in it for him at this point?imo PSG are doing close to the opposite of what they should be doing.  They could have created a sort of French Bayern by mining the Paris area for players and trying to conquer the world that way.  Theres certainly the raw talent for it.  Instead they took the City route of building the most boring superclub possible.  Its only the occasional mentalness of their support that gives them a heartbeat.

I don't know if it's that hard to believe, after all we did go through something very similar with Stevie G if you happened to be alive and supporting us then.  When you get paid unfathomable amounts of money regardless of what you decide to do, decisions can come down to one's emotion - not the rationale, logical thought processes of armchair pundits - me included.  You also make the whole 5 years at PSG sound like doing time to earn the right to move to a new challenge, but Paris is his home, where he grew up and where his family is, so I doubt he sees PSG as the corrupt and failed experiment we fans do.  Besides, at 22 he's still got age on his side and despite the rubbish being spewed from Real Madrid about never trying to sign him again, I absolutely guarantee that they'll be begging for his signature in 3 years time.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 