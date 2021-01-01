At least then they would reclaim their league if they kicked PSG out to the Qatari league or something. The heartland of French football has always been the smaller cities like Nantes, Reims and Saint-Étienne, it's never been in Paris. They would do just fine without them. As it is now they've nothing to fight for at all. The revenue in England is still high enough that certain teams like LFC and Man United can fight the oil clubs but in France there's not even any incentive for it. The whole selling point of the French league used to be that anyone could win it. Sure, Lyon did have their run but that was because they outsmarted everyone else not because of financial doping.



Every year these clubs dutifully show up to get 5-0'd by Qatar, they enable the death of the game. This is not just in France, but elsewhere too. These lunatics owning PSG make the scamless Abu Dhabi guys look like savvy businessmen in comparison. It's that bad with the wages they throw at their top three guys.



The 19 clubs would be 19-1 in any vote on kicking the striking clubs out of the league too. There's literally nothing PSG could do except kicking them out of Europe via the trash running the UEFA. The problem is, they wouldn't have any games to play.