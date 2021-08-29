It's the brother of PSG owner basically sayin to Poch "we can send you back". You can see in the comments a lot of fans criticizing the tweet and calling for respect. I believe this was tweeted after Poch had the gall to take Messi off. At least that's how I've seen it being reported.
Ah, thanks for the context. Embarrassing for someone so influential to do that on such a public platform. Genuinely pathetic behaviour. Poch isn't doing wonders there but he's a coach with some ideas and a reasonable past record of improving players, he deserves more respect.
Messi faded big time, like Fromola said, taking him off was not a bad move, but clearly the hierarchy wants him untouchable even when he's not match fit and approaching his mid 30s.