Author Topic: Ligue 1  (Read 67552 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #880 on: August 29, 2021, 07:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 29, 2021, 07:56:06 pm
Young Kylian start's for PSG. No way if a deal was about to be done with Madrid would he play.

Click bait sites will be rejoicing at this. Chance to bleed this story for all its worth.
Offline b_joseph

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #881 on: August 29, 2021, 08:01:45 pm »
Mbappe sure doesn't look like someone on the verge of leaving
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #882 on: August 29, 2021, 09:10:03 pm »
Messi coming on if anyone is arsed.
Offline **** The Pain Away.

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #883 on: August 29, 2021, 09:16:29 pm »
Anyone got a link for this bitch?
Offline **** The Pain Away.

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #884 on: August 29, 2021, 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on August 29, 2021, 09:16:29 pm
Anyone got a link for this bitch?

Thanks for nothing shitheads!
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #885 on: August 29, 2021, 09:28:10 pm »
PSG are going to break records for free kicks won this year. There ain't no way for these gardeners and post office managers to stop this lot except booting lumps out of them.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #886 on: August 29, 2021, 09:36:40 pm »
Boring as fuck this game.
Offline Fromola

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #887 on: August 29, 2021, 09:47:14 pm »
The French League is awful to watch. Slow and full of cloggers.

Opposition players going up to Messi and Mbappe after the game like autograph hunters, after kicking lumps out of them.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #888 on: August 29, 2021, 09:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 29, 2021, 09:47:14 pm
The French League is awful to watch. Slow and full of cloggers.


You obviously didn't watch Lyon v Clermont last week.
Plenty of good entertaining games in Ligue 1.
Offline Fromola

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #889 on: August 29, 2021, 09:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 29, 2021, 09:51:54 pm
You obviously didn't watch Lyon v Clermont last week.
Plenty of good entertaining games in Ligue 1.

Haven't watched it for years to be honest, I never really took to it, find the likes of Bundesliga a better watch. That PSG game was like watching a team of grocks from the National League in the 3rd round of the FA Cup taking up on a Premier League side and keeping the score down by kicking them up in the air all game, while the PL team goes through the motions and knows their quality will win through.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #890 on: September 19, 2021, 08:58:35 pm »
Pochettino working wonders again, one down at home to Lyon.
Offline OOS

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #891 on: September 19, 2021, 08:58:54 pm »
PSG losing 1-0 to Lyon after 55 mins.
Offline Fromola

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #892 on: September 19, 2021, 09:07:53 pm »
PSG don't look a good side at all.

Di Maria and Messi are 33/34 with fading legs. Mbappe and Neymar are regressing from playing in France the last few years and don't do much off the ball work, yet they throw the 4 of them in the same team and expect it to work! Completely unbalanced side.

No creativity in the midfield either. They need to get and keep Verratti fit.

Another all English CL final beckons if this garbage is all that's standing in the way.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #893 on: September 19, 2021, 09:10:01 pm »
Neymar fouls a defender and gets a penalty for it. 1-1.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #894 on: September 19, 2021, 09:49:31 pm »
Messi with a paddy getting substituted.

At this stage, given theyre in no way shape or form the best two players in the world - beyond bored with him and Ronaldo in the game.
Offline Fromola

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #895 on: September 20, 2021, 08:33:25 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on September 19, 2021, 09:49:31 pm
Messi with a paddy getting substituted.

At this stage, given theyre in no way shape or form the best two players in the world - beyond bored with him and Ronaldo in the game.

Messi will pretty much disappear from view now, apart from big CL games. Nobody gives a fuck about the French league, especially as PSG should be pissing it.

We'll have to put up with constant Ronaldo fawning though, after he scores from one of his 10 chances every game.

Offline palimpsest

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #896 on: September 20, 2021, 02:35:05 pm »
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #897 on: September 20, 2021, 02:53:53 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on September 20, 2021, 02:35:05 pm
What a joke PSG are.

https://twitter.com/khm_althani/status/1439690887114670082
Not sure what to infer from this? Is it one of PSG's higher ups suggesting they'd be happy to send Poch back to London, or that it's a good city because they got their manager from there?

Either way, more than any oil club that's come before them, they just seem to lack any real identity or soul and are as far from their goals as ever, despite the excess and the star names. Messi's looked a shadow of the player from even a few months ago at the Copa.
Offline palimpsest

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #898 on: September 20, 2021, 03:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 20, 2021, 02:53:53 pm
Not sure what to infer from this? Is it one of PSG's higher ups suggesting they'd be happy to send Poch back to London, or that it's a good city because they got their manager from there?

Either way, more than any oil club that's come before them, they just seem to lack any real identity or soul and are as far from their goals as ever, despite the excess and the star names. Messi's looked a shadow of the player from even a few months ago at the Copa.

It's the brother of PSG owner basically sayin to Poch "we can send you back". You can see in the comments a lot of fans criticizing the tweet and calling for respect. I believe this was tweeted after Poch had the gall to take Messi off. At least that's how I've seen it being reported.
Offline Fromola

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #899 on: September 20, 2021, 03:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 20, 2021, 02:53:53 pm
Not sure what to infer from this? Is it one of PSG's higher ups suggesting they'd be happy to send Poch back to London, or that it's a good city because they got their manager from there?

Either way, more than any oil club that's come before them, they just seem to lack any real identity or soul and are as far from their goals as ever, despite the excess and the star names. Messi's looked a shadow of the player from even a few months ago at the Copa.

He played well in the first half, and was unlucky not score a couple, but he lacks stamina these days and faded. When you've got Neymar as well who's lazy and Mbappe and Di Maria running into blind alleys, it just looked a mess of a side.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #900 on: September 20, 2021, 05:17:27 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on September 20, 2021, 03:14:56 pm
It's the brother of PSG owner basically sayin to Poch "we can send you back". You can see in the comments a lot of fans criticizing the tweet and calling for respect. I believe this was tweeted after Poch had the gall to take Messi off. At least that's how I've seen it being reported.
Ah, thanks for the context. Embarrassing for someone so influential to do that on such a public platform. Genuinely pathetic behaviour. Poch isn't doing wonders there but he's a coach with some ideas and a reasonable past record of improving players, he deserves more respect.

Messi faded big time, like Fromola said, taking him off was not a bad move, but clearly the hierarchy wants him untouchable even when he's not match fit and approaching his mid 30s.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #901 on: Today at 07:45:49 am »
Online disgraced cake

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #902 on: Today at 09:11:28 pm »
Shaqiri gets his first for Lyon. Lovely finish too.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #903 on: Today at 09:51:19 pm »
What a goal Hakimi!!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #904 on: Today at 11:26:23 pm »
Hakimi is the only rival Trent has in the position. What a great footballer.
