Offline sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #760 on: May 16, 2021, 09:27:12 pm »
Lille currently a point clear as it stands. A draw here isn't a disaster.


Offline Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #761 on: May 16, 2021, 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 16, 2021, 09:27:12 pm
Lille currently a point clear as it stands. A draw here isn't a disaster.
Its the same situation essentially given that PSG won - they win their final game and the title is Lilles. Hopefully they do. Any title that doesnt end up with an oil club is one of real significance.



Offline Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #762 on: May 17, 2021, 01:47:57 am »
I'm pleased for Lille (providing they do it) but it just seems like one of those seasons where occasionally a different club wins it and then completely falls away the season after. Lille, Montpellier, Monaco. Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, etc.


Offline Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #763 on: May 17, 2021, 07:32:20 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on May 17, 2021, 01:47:57 am
I'm pleased for Lille (providing they do it) but it just seems like one of those seasons where occasionally a different club wins it and then completely falls away the season after. Lille, Montpellier, Monaco. Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, etc.

Think that is realistically the best you could hope for against oil clubs or with the stranglehold Bayern have in Germany.

Probably be like this in Premier League for sometime too. Loved that Monaco season btw, was class how they completely outplayed City in champions league.


Offline skipper757

  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #764 on: May 22, 2021, 07:06:39 pm »
Now that La Liga is settled, the big title race left is in France:

1.  Lille 80 points +40
2.  PSG 79 points +56
3.  Monaco 77 points +34
4.  Lyon 76 points +39

Had PSG not won last week, there was a chance they could've fallen out of the CL spots by the end of match day 38.  As it stands, they still have a shot to overtake Lille, who couldn't get all 3 points against St. Etienne last week.

Angers-Lille
Brest-PSG
Lens-Monaco
Lyon-Nice

Crazy relegation race too with teams trying to avoid the relegation playoff spot in 18th.  13th place Reims are on 42 points (though they look like they're safe with other sides playing each other below them) and 18th place Nantes are on 40 points.  Angers is safely in at 44 points while Brest are part of the relegation-fighting pack at 41 points, so PSG will have to overcome a side fighting relegation to have a chance to catch Lille.



Offline CalgarianRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 02:44:45 am »
Hopefullt Lille win tomorrow. Also great to see Canadian Jonathan David doing well there. He could be a top player.



Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 07:51:52 pm »
Lille winning the league today would top the day off nicely :)



Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 08:10:07 pm »
And Lille are winning :D



Offline oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 08:15:06 pm »




Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm »
Hilarious penalty miss by Neymar. Keeper gave him 3/4 of the goal to aim at, and Neymar managed to stick it wide.





Offline disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 08:23:04 pm »
Get Jonathan David to the reds.



Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019



Offline BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:51:52 pm
Lille winning the league today would top the day off nicely :)

Aside from the obvious, it would also mean we can't face PSG in the group stage next season. And we already know we can't face Real or Barcelona.

If we avoid Bayern and Atletico, we'll be clear favourites to top our group, whoever else we get.


Offline Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm »
Jonathan David looks a really good player.


Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 08:29:34 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm
Aside from the obvious, it would also mean we can't face PSG in the group stage next season. And we already know we can't face Real or Barcelona.

If we avoid Bayern and Atletico, we'll be clear favourites to top our group, whoever else we get.

Good point. Presumably we'll be in Pot 2 then?



Offline BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:29:34 pm
Good point. Presumably we'll be in Pot 2 then?

We are definitely in pot 2. Pot 1 only contains the title holder, the EL winner and six national champions. So Real, Barca, Sevilla and us are definitely in pot 2, and will hopefully be joined by PSG tonight (Juventus will also be in top 2 if they scrape into the top four tonight).

Pot 1 will contain City, Atletico, Bayern, Inter, Sporting Lisbon, and with a bit of luck Lille and Villarreal (and then either Chelsea or Zenit).


Offline sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 08:47:25 pm »
2-0 Lille.


Offline oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm »

Angers 0 - [2] Lille - Burak Yılmaz goal (penalty) on 45+1' - https://streamye.com/v/be6b27


Neymar penalty miss against Brest on 19' - https://streamable.com/j7s178





Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 09:14:42 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
We are definitely in pot 2. Pot 1 only contains the title holder, the EL winner and six national champions. So Real, Barca, Sevilla and us are definitely in pot 2, and will hopefully be joined by PSG tonight (Juventus will also be in top 2 if they scrape into the top four tonight).

Pot 1 will contain City, Atletico, Bayern, Inter, Sporting Lisbon, and with a bit of luck Lille and Villarreal (and then either Chelsea or Zenit).

Oh yeah, I forgot after the last two years ;D



Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 09:48:05 pm »
Lille really aren't good to watch. A far cry from the Monaco team that won the title a few years ago  But get in and fuck PSG.



Offline Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm »
Well in Lille. Hopefully this team isnt torn up too much.


Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 09:48:24 pm »
Lille win Ligue 1


Offline cdav

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm »
Full time, conceded a late goal but win 2-1

Brilliant achievement by Lille


Offline Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm »
Great to see anyone other than PSG winning trophies in France.

Lille will do well to hold onto some of their better players this summer.


Offline HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm »
That Campos seems a bit of a genius doesnt. Built up the Monaco team who got to the CL semis and won the league then sold most of those players for big profit and hes went and done the same at Lille. Whoever gets him next will hit the jackpot. Seems to be amazing at finding players just before theyre about to have a breakthrough season


Offline Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:55:52 pm
That Campos seems a bit of a genius doesnt. Built up the Monaco team who got to the CL semis and won the league then sold most of those players for big profit and hes went and done the same at Lille. Whoever gets him next will hit the jackpot. Seems to be amazing at finding players just before theyre about to have a breakthrough season

Arsenal should go for him and stop giving massive contracts to players in their 30s.



Offline whtwht

  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm »
Congrats Lille!! 👏🏽






Offline Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm »
Pochettino cant even win the French league with PSG?


Offline Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:39:26 pm
We are definitely in pot 2. Pot 1 only contains the title holder, the EL winner and six national champions. So Real, Barca, Sevilla and us are definitely in pot 2, and will hopefully be joined by PSG tonight (Juventus will also be in top 2 if they scrape into the top four tonight).

Pot 1 will contain City, Atletico, Bayern, Inter, Sporting Lisbon, and with a bit of luck Lille and Villarreal (and then either Chelsea or Zenit).

I think the Netherlands are higher than Russia in the coefficients.



Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 10:02:15 pm »
Amazing, French football needed that.

Luis Campos though, what a talent spotter he is.

Sadly this Lille team is going to be a fire sale like Monaco because of their finances and PSG will benefit win the next 4-5 titles.

Congrats Lille. :scarf



Offline BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
I think the Netherlands are higher than Russia in the coefficients.

I was going by this:

https://kassiesa.net/uefa/AccessList2021.html

I think it's determined by the ranking at the end of last season.

Edit: wiki also has Ajax in pot 3: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_UEFA_Champions_League#Group_stage



Offline TheShanklyGates

  
  
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,198
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 10:05:10 pm »
Well done Lille. Chances for teams other than PSG to win it don't come around all that often so it's important they're seized when they do.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,670
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #791 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm
I was going by this:

https://kassiesa.net/uefa/AccessList2021.html

I think it's determined by the ranking at the end of last season.

Ah right, I wasnt aware of that. Seems odd.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,373
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #792 on: Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm »


Well in, Lille :champ  https://twitter.com/losclive & https://www.losc.fr & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lille_OSC


Angers 1 - 2 Lille; 5 minute highlights - https://hdmatches.net/2021/05/23/video-angers-vs-lille-highlights-23-may-2021


Lille players celebrate at the final whistle - www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p3RYciXSBg

Fans celebrating in the Lille's Main Square - https://streamable.com/rww6pt

 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:32 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,390
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #793 on: Yesterday at 10:08:52 pm »
Well done Lille!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • BoRac
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #794 on: Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Ah right, I wasnt aware of that. Seems odd.

It's to ensure everyone knows where they stand when the season starts. Imagine fighting for top four all season and then realising at the end only the top three go into the CL because teams from your country didn't do well enough in Europe in the current season. :)
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,610
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #795 on: Yesterday at 10:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm
Pochettino cant even win the French league with PSG?

 ;D ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,022
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #796 on: Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm »
Impressive from Pochettino, 3rd in a 2 horse race with Spurs, and now this.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #797 on: Today at 05:52:54 am »
Well done, Lille.

Signing a 35 year old who hadn't played outside Turkey barring a spell in China is some master stroke.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,655
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #798 on: Today at 06:54:44 am »
PSG will be in Pot 2 for CL? Looks like Pot2 teams will be much stronger this season than Pot 1.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #799 on: Today at 07:05:22 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm
Pochettino cant even win the French league with PSG?

Astounding really. With all their resources that is unforgivable. Wonder if he will get the sack?
Logged
