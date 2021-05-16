Now that La Liga is settled, the big title race left is in France:



1. Lille 80 points +40

2. PSG 79 points +56

3. Monaco 77 points +34

4. Lyon 76 points +39



Had PSG not won last week, there was a chance they could've fallen out of the CL spots by the end of match day 38. As it stands, they still have a shot to overtake Lille, who couldn't get all 3 points against St. Etienne last week.



Angers-Lille

Brest-PSG

Lens-Monaco

Lyon-Nice



Crazy relegation race too with teams trying to avoid the relegation playoff spot in 18th. 13th place Reims are on 42 points (though they look like they're safe with other sides playing each other below them) and 18th place Nantes are on 40 points. Angers is safely in at 44 points while Brest are part of the relegation-fighting pack at 41 points, so PSG will have to overcome a side fighting relegation to have a chance to catch Lille.