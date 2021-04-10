Montpellier - Marseille was a cracking game at the weekend, had a bit of everything. Goals, red cards, a monsoon.



Finished 3-3 - I tuned in to watch Caleta-Car and unfortunately he was the red card! A touch harsh but he did catch the guy, clear attempt to play the ball though. Should have been a yellow, never a straight red. He was laughing at the situation but you've seen them given. He really does look to me like his motivation to play for Marseille is in the toilet at present, got in a few silly wrestling matches prior to the red so I think the ref was waiting for a chance to punish him. About a minute later, Pape Gueye did a horrible, reckless tackle that was clearly a straight red, but somehow it went unpunished. Mad decision.



Andy Delort scored a cracking lob and Laborde scored a diving header in stoppage time to rescue a point for Montpellier.



No player on either side having a good enough game to write home about, maybe Mandanda because the goal was peppered when they were hanging on at 2-1.