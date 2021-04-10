« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ligue 1  (Read 52173 times)

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,487
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #720 on: April 10, 2021, 12:03:08 pm »
Tricky away game for PSG today, while they must have an eye on the return leg of the CL against BM on Wednesday. Huge advanatge for Lille....
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,313
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Ligue 1
« Reply #721 on: Today at 10:24:38 am »
Montpellier - Marseille was a cracking game at the weekend, had a bit of everything. Goals, red cards, a monsoon.

Finished 3-3 - I tuned in to watch Caleta-Car and unfortunately he was the red card! A touch harsh but he did catch the guy, clear attempt to play the ball though. Should have been a yellow, never a straight red. He was laughing at the situation but you've seen them given. He really does look to me like his motivation to play for Marseille is in the toilet at present, got in a few silly wrestling matches prior to the red so I think the ref was waiting for a chance to punish him. About a minute later, Pape Gueye did a horrible, reckless tackle that was clearly a straight red, but somehow it went unpunished. Mad decision.

Andy Delort scored a cracking lob and Laborde scored a diving header in stoppage time to rescue a point for Montpellier.

No player on either side having a good enough game to write home about, maybe Mandanda because the goal was peppered when they were hanging on at 2-1.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 