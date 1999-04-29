« previous next »
Author Topic: Ozark (Netflix Series)

soxfan

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #200 on: May 8, 2020, 07:45:53 PM
Quote from: soxfan on May  8, 2020, 02:34:58 PM
Yeww need to just shut the FUCK up an' deww what I TELL you to fuckin' deww!! :D
0:25 "Shut your fucknugget mouth and get the hell out!" ;D

She seems like a sweetheart in real life.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JG1RNO_y_08" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JG1RNO_y_08</a>
soxfan

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #201 on: May 13, 2020, 12:14:21 PM
Ok I just finished S3 E2. This show is so good.

pazcom

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #202 on: May 13, 2020, 01:16:02 PM
Quote from: soxfan on May 13, 2020, 12:14:21 PM
Ok I just finished S3 E2. This show is so good.


only going to get better
soxfan

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #203 on: May 13, 2020, 01:20:00 PM
Quote from: pazcom on May 13, 2020, 01:16:02 PM
only going to get better
Nice. I'm trying to just watch 3-4 episodes a week to make it last longer, but it's hard to do. This show is like crack! :)
Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #204 on: May 13, 2020, 01:54:23 PM
" I don't know shit about fuck" poetic, shes brilliant  ;D
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #205 on: May 14, 2020, 02:21:28 PM
soxfan

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #206 on: May 18, 2020, 04:00:28 AM
I just finished Season 3. Wow.  :wellin
Welshred

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #207 on: May 18, 2020, 12:05:07 PM
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on May 13, 2020, 01:54:23 PM
" I don't know shit about fuck" poetic, shes brilliant  ;D

Haha I was going to post this when I got to the end of this thread. Ruth is my favourite character on TV at the moment. I do like the angle they're going down with her and Wyatt at the moment, looking forward to season 4.

What an ending to season 3 though. Wow.
soxfan

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #208 on: May 18, 2020, 12:30:43 PM
For me, S3 E9 was perhaps the best episode.

Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #209 on: May 18, 2020, 05:08:49 PM
Quote from: soxfan on May 18, 2020, 12:30:43 PM
For me, S3 E9 was perhaps the best episode.


Yeah he was amazing.

Really upsetting as well. For him to portray it that way was brilliant.

Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #210 on: May 22, 2020, 10:31:49 PM
midway through season 3 and just had to laugh when


quality show - put off watching it for a while because the synopsis didn't sound that interesting
Brian Blessed

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #211 on: May 22, 2020, 10:53:58 PM
Regarding the brother...

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #212 on: May 22, 2020, 11:25:17 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May 22, 2020, 10:53:58 PM
Regarding the brother...


I may be misremembering but didn't the kids tell him ?
soxfan

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #213 on: May 24, 2020, 09:15:02 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 22, 2020, 11:25:17 PM
I may be misremembering but didn't the kids tell him ?

On a side note, there are theories online that the person in my spoiler is still alive since we never actually saw that person getting killed. Only a covered person in a body bag. Plus that person's closest kin never visited the body at the funeral home, which seems odd. But I think that's just wishful thinking -- if Ozark loves one thing, it's killing well-written characters off! ;D  We can probably count on 2 or 3 more of them getting slaughtered in Season 4.

Speaking of, which dead character do you wish was still alive? Use spoilers!


kaesarsosei

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #214 on: June 9, 2020, 01:03:03 PM
I haven't see this mentioned, but there's a big complaint/problem in Holywood about middle-aged and older women not getting the parts and recognition they deserve. Well this show has 3 of the best "older" women I have ever seen, and in one TV show -

Darlene, who right from her first scene in S1 with the lemonade and subsequent injection is one of the scariest female characters I have ever seen
Helen - very convincing and authoritarian
Wendy - her performance in the last few episodes of S3 100% deserve to get an Emmy.

I like is that there is dark humour at the right time (eg Wyatt having to meet Darlene's mum :-) ) and for the most part people behave rationally - especially Ruth who always seems to do and say exactly what I would in her situation. The one character who annoyed me was Charlotte in S2 but she has come round and is OK now.

The other thing about this show is that there are no "Peggy Sue" characters. An example of this is at the end of Breaking Bad when Walt becomes the A-Team and McGuyver rolled into one, but so far in Ozark there are no characters who have been positioned in this way. Marty could so easily have been written to be a super-genius with a sneaky hidden plan to solve all problems, but so far they have avoided that very well whilst still making him look intelligent.

It's a great show.

Regarding dead characters who I wish were still alive:
Fitzy.

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #215 on: June 16, 2020, 09:52:28 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June  9, 2020, 01:03:03 PM
I haven't see this mentioned, but there's a big complaint/problem in Holywood about middle-aged and older women not getting the parts and recognition they deserve. Well this show has 3 of the best "older" women I have ever seen, and in one TV show -

Darlene, who right from her first scene in S1 with the lemonade and subsequent injection is one of the scariest female characters I have ever seen
Helen - very convincing and authoritarian
Wendy - her performance in the last few episodes of S3 100% deserve to get an Emmy.

I like is that there is dark humour at the right time (eg Wyatt having to meet Darlene's mum :-) ) and for the most part people behave rationally - especially Ruth who always seems to do and say exactly what I would in her situation. The one character who annoyed me was Charlotte in S2 but she has come round and is OK now.

The other thing about this show is that there are no "Peggy Sue" characters. An example of this is at the end of Breaking Bad when Walt becomes the A-Team and McGuyver rolled into one, but so far in Ozark there are no characters who have been positioned in this way. Marty could so easily have been written to be a super-genius with a sneaky hidden plan to solve all problems, but so far they have avoided that very well whilst still making him look intelligent.

It's a great show.

Regarding dead characters who I wish were still alive:
Good analysis.

Certainly agree about strong women characters - Wendy really emerges in S2 and just gets better.

While I miss the likes of Jacob I guess Peter Mullan may have other fish to fry. Also, these multi-season shows very deliberately make seasons feel different to previous ones. They look to evolve and stay fresh which means big plot points lead to a switch of pace and direction. New characters and protagonists emerge. Ozark has sustained for this reason. Nothing is stale.
Adeemo

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #216 on: June 17, 2020, 02:36:13 PM
Fitzy.

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #217 on: June 17, 2020, 07:15:53 PM
rushyman

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #218 on: June 28, 2020, 10:48:39 PM
Just finished S3

The fella playing Ben needs an Emmy

Absolutely incredible performance
Capon Debaser

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #219 on: Today at 05:14:13 PM
https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1277980210684551171

They're going to go out with a bang.

Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season.
Welshred

Re: Ozark (Netflix Series)
Reply #220 on: Today at 05:48:01 PM
If Ruth dies we riot, who's in?
