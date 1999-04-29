I haven't see this mentioned, but there's a big complaint/problem in Holywood about middle-aged and older women not getting the parts and recognition they deserve. Well this show has 3 of the best "older" women I have ever seen, and in one TV show -



Darlene, who right from her first scene in S1 with the lemonade and subsequent injection is one of the scariest female characters I have ever seen

Helen - very convincing and authoritarian

Wendy - her performance in the last few episodes of S3 100% deserve to get an Emmy.



I like is that there is dark humour at the right time (eg Wyatt having to meet Darlene's mum :-) ) and for the most part people behave rationally - especially Ruth who always seems to do and say exactly what I would in her situation. The one character who annoyed me was Charlotte in S2 but she has come round and is OK now.



The other thing about this show is that there are no "Peggy Sue" characters. An example of this is at the end of Breaking Bad when Walt becomes the A-Team and McGuyver rolled into one, but so far in Ozark there are no characters who have been positioned in this way. Marty could so easily have been written to be a super-genius with a sneaky hidden plan to solve all problems, but so far they have avoided that very well whilst still making him look intelligent.



It's a great show.



Regarding dead characters who I wish were still alive:

