On episode 8 of S3



Wow,some boss acting in that. Ben is superb



Such a sad episode



Yeah, agreed. That was one of the most heartbreaking bits of tele that I've seen in some time and brilliantly acted all 'round.I agree with sinnermichael and afc turkish in that series 3 went up a gear from the previous 2 and was the best so far. I genuinely feel that this show has another 3 series/season/whateverthefuck at least left in it without running out of stories to tell and recycling plot lines, though 5 series seems like the most likely length from what I've read. Either way, series three has been absolutely phenominal in my opinion and I can't wait for four.Interesting clip of Bateman talking about the whole acting and directing thing in Ozark below. Comes across as a highly intelligent guy: