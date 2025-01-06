All I can say is that he shouldn't be an automatic starter anymore because he seems to make a big mistake in every game now. His mind is willing but his body can't do it anymore.He's one or two seconds slower in his reactions and technically he's not great. For example, you can just hoof it to his flank knowing fully well he wouldn't want to control it.At least he still tries. He's not a RAWK darling so his thread will remain open after a poor performance. Logically speaking, the actual leaders of the team should be accountable (captain/vice captain) if they/we play poorly but it seems to be the other way round.With one year left on his contract (don't see us renewing it), the club has a big decision to make in the summer.