mullyred94

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7280 on: January 6, 2025, 12:04:30 pm
His strongest abilities was his aggression, intensity and being able to get up and down all game.

Last two aren't there anymore IMO.
clinical

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7281 on: January 6, 2025, 12:14:22 pm
Quote from: Kansti on January  6, 2025, 12:01:44 pm
Which is pretty ironic, if we were to reference the notion that most clubs are being run like a business right now. Being reactionary is such a poor business strategy.
Agreed. But it's how we've been for a while. I'm hoping Edwards and Hughes just needed 12 to 18 months to settle and work on some longterm deals/strategy. I'm not really seeing a strategy right now.
rhysd

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7282 on: January 6, 2025, 12:20:32 pm
A legend of the club but his decline is undeniable now and has been happening for a while if we're being honest.

I personally don't think Kostas is the medium-long term answer, but those two should get us over the line this season.

But we really need a new starting LB in the summer.
clinical

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7283 on: January 6, 2025, 12:23:47 pm
Quote from: rhysd on January  6, 2025, 12:20:32 pm
A legend of the club but his decline is undeniable now and has been happening for a while if we're being honest.

I personally don't think Kostas is the medium-long term answer, but those two should get us over the line this season.

But we really need a new starting LB in the summer.

In January
rhysd

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7284 on: January 6, 2025, 12:26:00 pm
Quote from: clinical on January  6, 2025, 12:23:47 pm
In January

I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that it will not happen in January.

Not saying it shouldn't, but it won't.
SerbianScouser

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7285 on: January 6, 2025, 12:47:24 pm
I looked at the 13 goals we conceded in the last 8 games.

Apart from the penalty given and the red card he has unfortunately been at fault (arguably) for way too many goals. One could argue that Robbo at his best probably stop all these 4 goals which I think he should have done better with.

He's only 31, can still sprint quite well, looks in great shape still but for some reason he cant stop this same type of goal we concede now every time - at his best he was a flawless defender who was stopping these kind of situations for fun.

Slot has to make a change and see what happens.
MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7286 on: January 6, 2025, 01:03:51 pm
All I can say is that he shouldn't be an automatic starter anymore because he seems to make a big mistake in every game now. His mind is willing but his body can't do it anymore.

He's one or two seconds slower in his reactions and technically he's not great. For example, you can just hoof it to his flank knowing fully well he wouldn't want to control it.

At least he still tries. He's not a RAWK darling so his thread will remain open after a poor performance :D. Logically speaking, the actual leaders of the team should be accountable (captain/vice captain) if they/we play poorly but it seems to be the other way round.

With one year left on his contract (don't see us renewing it), the club has a big decision to make in the summer.
So Howard Philips

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7287 on: January 6, 2025, 01:33:52 pm
I thought it was quite sad that he resorted to holding Ahmads arm and conceding a needless free kick.

His game time needs carefully managing but he seems to have declined since the shoulder injury last season.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7288 on: January 6, 2025, 01:34:32 pm
Robbo is a genuine club legend and is one of, if not the best, lb the club has ever had.

His legs may be going, but he still always gives a 100% effort to the cause.

If Robbo can't do the job any more but is still getting picked, that is entirely on the club, not Robbo.
kavah

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7289 on: January 6, 2025, 01:51:04 pm
^ yes. Correct.
Paul JH

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7290 on: January 6, 2025, 01:52:49 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January  6, 2025, 01:33:52 pm
I thought it was quite sad that he resorted to holding Ahmads arm and conceding a needless free kick.

I thought it was sadder that he complained it had been given! I mean, fuck sake Robbo, of COURSE it was a free kick! Also not sure what he was doing for their 2nd goal, tried shoving him before the cross then got nowhere near him for the actual shot.
amir87

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7291 on: January 6, 2025, 02:29:13 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on January  6, 2025, 01:52:49 pm
I thought it was sadder that he complained it had been given! I mean, fuck sake Robbo, of COURSE it was a free kick! Also not sure what he was doing for their 2nd goal, tried shoving him before the cross then got nowhere near him for the actual shot.

I think there is a direct correlation between a players physical struggles and their decision making.

We've seen it with so many players that once their body is unable to do what they once did, then they make baffling errors to over compensate. Sadly, I can't see things improving with Robertson at this stage of his career considering the mileage he's put in. I just hope we're able to replace him as soon as possible because watching a club legend end their time here this way would be sad.
Paul JH

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7292 on: January 6, 2025, 02:30:46 pm
Quote from: amir87 on January  6, 2025, 02:29:13 pm
I think there is a direct correlation between a players physical struggles and their decision making.

We've seen it with so many players that once their body is unable to do what they once did, then they make baffling errors to over compensate. Sadly, I can't see things improving with Robertson at this stage of his career considering the mileage he's put in. I just hope we're able to replace him as soon as possible because watching a club legend end their time here this way would be sad.

Just looks like he's struggling all the time, then like you say, doing things like holding them and shoving them off the ball (but then not actually getting to them for the shot). Looking very, very jaded right now.
MD1990

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7293 on: January 6, 2025, 02:30:52 pm
Quote from: amir87 on January  6, 2025, 02:29:13 pm
I think there is a direct correlation between a players physical struggles and their decision making.

We've seen it with so many players that once their body is unable to do what they once did, then they make baffling errors to over compensate. Sadly, I can't see things improving with Robertson at this stage of his career considering the mileage he's put in. I just hope we're able to replace him as soon as possible because watching a club legend end their time here this way would be sad.
defintely fatigue & less pace cause decision making decline. Less time on the ball & bad decision making while tired
skipper757

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7294 on: January 6, 2025, 02:47:38 pm
No assists in the league this season either.

He still has really good games overall, but he's not at the high level he's been at for years.  All those games for Scotland adds to the toll as well since he's been captaining them for a while.
BTGH

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7295 on: January 6, 2025, 03:50:28 pm
Maybe he is fatigued both mentally and physically.  His reading of the game has been poor and he has been slow to react to danger, and quite a few goals conceded due to his errors. Probably needs a spell on the sidelines to rest and freshen up for the latter part of the season
gazzalfc

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7296 on: January 14, 2025, 10:04:03 pm
Really struggled for large periods. The stumble he took was unfortunate for him.

Also doesn't help when your replacement provides from the corner.

Time for an extended period out of the starting 11.
AndyMuller

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7297 on: January 14, 2025, 10:04:59 pm
He needs benching now Tsimikas is back.
him_15

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7298 on: Yesterday at 11:58:04 am
Hate to say but his legs are gone.
Sat1

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7299 on: Yesterday at 01:45:11 pm
He's run his legs into the ground. Been absolutely brilliant for us.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7300 on: Yesterday at 02:01:16 pm
Quote from: Sat1 on Yesterday at 01:45:11 pm
He's run his legs into the ground. Been absolutely brilliant for us.

He was brilliant for us in the past but like others have said his legs are totally gone and just like Hendo who relied a lot on his athleticism and running power, they were never going to be performing at the top level into their 30s. Think Tsimikas should be first choice until the end of the season or even play Gomez where when hes back from injury.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7301 on: Yesterday at 03:22:47 pm
I think he could be very useful as an impact player, 25-30 mins when we are looking to press them in. 

It's absolutely right to marvel at what Andy has produced for us but also understand that it wasn't going to keep happening until he was 33.
MD1990

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7302 on: Yesterday at 04:27:51 pm
on a big wage. Think he will moved on in the summer if he would accept a drop in wgaes for regular football.
Though Celtic would be a move for him but Tierney going back there.
farawayred

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7303 on: Yesterday at 04:59:41 pm
I posted in the Kosta thread, but I think this part of the post relevant to Robbo is applicable here.

Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:56:13 pm
I'd agree that Kostats overall edges Robbo in performances, but not in experience. Hence the dilema who should eb a starter. Robbo is just getting to the stage where he knows the best solution to a problem, but is a fraction of a second too slow to implement it. If I could make an analog, it would be teenagers in their fast growth period. The arms are growing faster than the brain can adjust, so they appear clumsy in that period, knocking glasses off the dinner table and such. With time, the brain adjusts to better judge distance and the issues stop. Robbo too will learn to rely less on his speed and more on his head with time. But he is in that transitional period.

Bobinhood

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7304 on: Yesterday at 05:13:10 pm
That was a mare yesterday sadly.

I'm borderline distraught about this because we spent decades of my life trying to find a decent and durable left back and then Robbo came in and changed everything. Such a great player with a great personality to boot. Legend indeed.

I've been thinking (hoping) that rotation and rest would keep him at his best when he did play. He does well for long periods in most games but when he fatigues as mentioned the mistakes creep in, and if he starts a game fatigued it usually doesn't go well these days.

I keep saying we should go all in on Alphonso Davies and use Robbo as his back up and that would be truly world class but it appears to be a pipe dream unfortunately.
Cozzymoto

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7305 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
Love Robbo, but hes not been right for the past 2 seasons. His declines evident to see, we need to sign a left back in the summer. Kostas will do for now.
UNO

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7306 on: Today at 12:07:20 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:59:41 pm
I posted in the Kosta thread, but I think this part of the post relevant to Robbo is applicable here.


Are we going to wait for him to adjust while watching him committing fatal errors every game? I hate to see a legend being blamed after every game.
farawayred

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #7307 on: Today at 06:57:17 am
Quote from: UNO on Today at 12:07:20 am
Are we going to wait for him to adjust while watching him committing fatal errors every game? I hate to see a legend being blamed after every game.
No, but the real question is who would ou rather have as a backup to possibly Kerkez, Robbo or Kostas? It's not gonna happen overnight, and Robbo won't fancy being a backup today. But with time he might come to that conclusion if he stays with us, or he couls be a first choice somewhere else, likely not at a top club. There are many moving parts...
