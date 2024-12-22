« previous next »
Author Topic: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)  (Read 882299 times)

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7160 on: December 22, 2024, 10:14:12 pm »
He's definitely improved, and deserves huge credit for that. Hopefully with Tsimikas fit again, we can rotate and see the best of both for the remainder of the season.

I do think it's an issue that you're probably going into games against, what, maybe a third of the league knowing the opposition RW is going to get the better of him though. All good and well saying (for example) "ah but it's tough to defend Saka",  but the list of players is growing week by week. Maybe harsh this week since Kulusevski is a very good player in a rich vein of form, but there's lots of good forwards in this league and the balance between "he did well defensively" and "he was given a really tough game" is overall probably not favourable, and that's before getting into the individual errors.

Still - positive signs today I thought, and I think if we can manage his minutes better he can still be a really important member of the squad for a little while yet.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7161 on: December 22, 2024, 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on December 22, 2024, 10:14:12 pm
He's definitely improved, and deserves huge credit for that. Hopefully with Tsimikas fit again, we can rotate and see the best of both for the remainder of the season.

I do think it's an issue that you're probably going into games against, what, maybe a third of the league knowing the opposition RW is going to get the better of him though. All good and well saying (for example) "ah but it's tough to defend Saka",  but the list of players is growing week by week. Maybe harsh this week since Kulusevski is a very good player in a rich vein of form, but there's lots of good forwards in this league and the balance between "he did well defensively" and "he was given a really tough game" is overall probably not favourable, and that's before getting into the individual errors.

Still - positive signs today I thought, and I think if we can manage his minutes better he can still be a really important member of the squad for a little while yet.
agree with your posts entirely, would only add that unfortunately Brennan Johnson got added to that list of players today too
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7162 on: December 23, 2024, 12:04:26 am »
I would rest him for Leicester. West Ham much more difficult, especially against an in form Bowen.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7163 on: December 23, 2024, 07:30:31 am »
Just can't play more then 90 minutes in a week anymore.

Had the week off and looked completely different to of late to me.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7164 on: December 23, 2024, 08:39:55 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on December 22, 2024, 10:14:12 pm
He's definitely improved, and deserves huge credit for that. Hopefully with Tsimikas fit again, we can rotate and see the best of both for the remainder of the season.

I do think it's an issue that you're probably going into games against, what, maybe a third of the league knowing the opposition RW is going to get the better of him though. All good and well saying (for example) "ah but it's tough to defend Saka",  but the list of players is growing week by week. Maybe harsh this week since Kulusevski is a very good player in a rich vein of form, but there's lots of good forwards in this league and the balance between "he did well defensively" and "he was given a really tough game" is overall probably not favourable, and that's before getting into the individual errors.

Still - positive signs today I thought, and I think if we can manage his minutes better he can still be a really important member of the squad for a little while yet.
Having Tsimikas to help rotate with him is very helpful he looks better when he gets more rest.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7165 on: December 23, 2024, 08:41:43 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 22, 2024, 10:13:01 pm
Agree with those stating he played relatively well today, but yeah his errors are getting magnified fairly or unfairly.
It more they are happening more consistently.
He had two big errors in this game both ended up as goals too. One was the header but watching back. But the Kulu goal he was stepping out to the winger as Virgil stepped up to pressure Solanke and it also compounded by Jones not tracking Kulu.
His Attacking side still pretty solid but just more consistent errors defensively.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7166 on: December 23, 2024, 08:42:19 am »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December 22, 2024, 09:52:32 pm
Edit: just watching the highlights and Robbo actually takes the ball off Kuluvshevski in the build up to our 4th

That was a beautiful moment. So neatly done. Shows that he still has the skills even if hes lost a bit of pace.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7167 on: December 23, 2024, 01:15:27 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on December 23, 2024, 08:42:19 am
That was a beautiful moment. So neatly done. Shows that he still has the skills even if hes lost a bit of pace.

His role in the sixth was fantastic as well.

Do agree to get the best freshest player out of him, we'd do well to rotate him and Tsimi. Not that it's a major concern as he's not injury prone - indeed he's one of the fittest players - but Robbo has been running himself into the ground every game since he was in his early 20s non-stop. I'm not sure if there's a precedent for players declining steeper once they hit their 30s because of all the miles on their legs but its worth considering as something to manage to maintain that freshness. Conversely, Mo's body is fresher because of some seasons where he didn't get as much game time in his early 20s as you'd expect (e.g. his time at Chelsea).

But the posters above who would love to see Robbo sold as if he's been nothing but a utility player for us, shame on you for disrespecting a bonafide Liverpool legend. Really doubt some 'fans' loyalty to the club with such sh*thouse comments.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7168 on: December 23, 2024, 01:27:40 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on December 23, 2024, 08:42:19 am
That was a beautiful moment. So neatly done. Shows that he still has the skills even if hes lost a bit of pace.

Even better when you notice he's got back up and has bust a gut to get in the penalty area with the others when the goal is scored!
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7169 on: December 23, 2024, 01:42:43 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December 23, 2024, 01:15:27 pm
But the posters above who would love to see Robbo sold as if he's been nothing but a utility player for us, shame on you for disrespecting a bonafide Liverpool legend. Really doubt some 'fans' loyalty to the club with such sh*thouse comments.
well said.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7170 on: December 23, 2024, 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 23, 2024, 08:41:43 am
It more they are happening more consistently.
He had two big errors in this game both ended up as goals too. One was the header but watching back. But the Kulu goal he was stepping out to the winger as Virgil stepped up to pressure Solanke and it also compounded by Jones not tracking Kulu.
His Attacking side still pretty solid but just more consistent errors defensively.

Very unfair on Robbo for the Kulusevski goal. He was covering the wide man and then had to try and plug the gap as Jones just ball watched and lost his man completely. Gomez was also culpable being out of position and watching play around him. Robbo just couldn't be in two places at once.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7171 on: December 23, 2024, 04:49:55 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December 23, 2024, 01:15:27 pm
But the posters above who would love to see Robbo sold as if he's been nothing but a utility player for us, shame on you for disrespecting a bonafide Liverpool legend. Really doubt some 'fans' loyalty to the club with such sh*thouse comments.

Could you point them out to me, please?
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7172 on: December 23, 2024, 05:20:17 pm »
Yes name and shame please. It's fair to say he's declining a bit and we should be thinking about a replacement. Don't see any disrespect. It's obvious and he's still a legend in my eyes. But legends get older.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7173 on: December 23, 2024, 05:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 23, 2024, 05:20:17 pm
Yes name and shame please. It's fair to say he's declining a bit and we should be thinking about a replacement. Don't see any disrespect. It's obvious and he's still a legend in my eyes. But legends get older.
that's the spirit.

ffs ......
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7174 on: December 23, 2024, 06:11:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2024, 05:58:12 pm
that's the spirit.

ffs ......

Just having a bit of mischief 😉  was watching The Field Richard Harris remember you won't shame me scene
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7175 on: December 23, 2024, 06:12:19 pm »
Thought he was good yesterday but needs minutes managing. Once he's starts playing twice a week, or comes back from being flogged to death by Steve Clarke for maximum minutes after every international break, his performances suffer.

The suspension against Southampton kept him fresh.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7176 on: December 27, 2024, 01:50:33 pm »
Thought he took a lot of responsibility when we were 1-0 down yesterday in trying to pick the tempo up and get us moving again. Very unlucky not to force a goal with that header, it could quite easily have gone back into the net off the keepers back.

Cant absolve him for the goal, he needed to stay tight and keep Ayew where he was, he got rolled and shrugged off far too easily then failed to reposition himself. Ayew is good in tight spaces and a good hold up player, but Robertson needs to be far cuter there. Finish was lucky as Alisson saves it without the toe deflection off Van Dijk.

I do wonder if well start to see Tsimikas more. It cant have escaped Slot that Robertson turns in a decent performance when he doesnt play back to back games, but he has been giving away goals when weve been forced to use him in quick, consecutive matches.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7177 on: December 27, 2024, 02:09:37 pm »
Poor call for goal. He committed himself to nicking the ball but was way off and once he got rolled he was out of the game. But was decent for the rest of the game if you ignore his corners. Does seem to be increasingly involved in the goals we let in. I think LB might just be the number 1 priority in the summer. If we do bring someone in I have feeling he might just cut his losses rather than seeing out the final year of his contract.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7178 on: December 27, 2024, 02:11:19 pm »
Thought he was class yesterday...after the goal.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7179 on: December 27, 2024, 02:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on December 27, 2024, 02:11:19 pm
Thought he was class yesterday...after the goal.
For me thats the issue, hes having reasonable to good games generally, but has been personally liable or had his part in collective mistakes that have led to goals. So even though the general play isnt bad, its how long you can tolerate someone being that defensive risk to the team.

I got some flack in the summer for trying to respectfully suggest Robertson was past his best and should be eased into a backup position. At no stage was I ever questioning the quality of the bloke, the player and someone who has run his body deep into the ground for this club and us as fans. That never goes away. Hes past his best, has been for 18 months, but hes a club legend. Its just the challenge of succession planning and managing his minutes so he can be effective and less of a goal risk generally.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7180 on: December 27, 2024, 03:48:38 pm »
I think his mistakes are contributing to goals on a regular basis and cost us points against Fulham but he was really, really good yesterday. Some very good passing, super unlucky with the header. I reckon you take the small mistake for their goal (much smaller than some other defensive errors this season) given what he gave us yesterday. Hes not often been so good going forward mind.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7181 on: December 27, 2024, 08:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 27, 2024, 02:23:57 pm
For me thats the issue, hes having reasonable to good games generally, but has been personally liable or had his part in collective mistakes that have led to goals. So even though the general play isnt bad, its how long you can tolerate someone being that defensive risk to the team.

I got some flack in the summer for trying to respectfully suggest Robertson was past his best and should be eased into a backup position. At no stage was I ever questioning the quality of the bloke, the player and someone who has run his body deep into the ground for this club and us as fans. That never goes away. Hes past his best, has been for 18 months, but hes a club legend. Its just the challenge of succession planning and managing his minutes so he can be effective and less of a goal risk generally.

It's a good point you made earlier about him pushing the team on, yes he's making far more defensive mistakes these days but he is always willing to up the temp and intensity, others need to start stepping up.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7182 on: December 27, 2024, 09:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December 27, 2024, 03:48:38 pm
I think his mistakes are contributing to goals on a regular basis and cost us points against Fulham but he was really, really good yesterday. Some very good passing, super unlucky with the header. I reckon you take the small mistake for their goal (much smaller than some other defensive errors this season) given what he gave us yesterday. Hes not often been so good going forward mind.

He was also poor for the pass that almost went through to Daka. For me, one of the major issues is that we are missing Ibou. With Ibou in the team he is able to cover a huge amount of ground because of his mobility and how aggressive he is in challenges.

When Trent pushes on or inverts then with Ibou in the team VVD is able to position himself further to the left. Teams are now attacking down our right and Robbo is getting more isolated at the back post.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7183 on: December 27, 2024, 09:18:45 pm »
He's obviously not the player he used to be and I think it's best to rotate him at this stage. The good thing is that he's really humble and hasn't kicked up a fuss about his reducing minutes. He's shown he can still roll back the years occasionally but the consistency isn't the same because of his decline.

We have not really had the luxury of taking him out at times recently and of course, his performances were affected.

Not every player is like him and people shouldn't forget that. Some struggle to accept it but he puts the team first and there's no drama. At the end of the day, it's the collective that wins not individuals.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7184 on: December 27, 2024, 09:19:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 27, 2024, 09:18:45 pm
He's obviously not the player he used to be and I think it's best to rotate him at this stage. The good thing is that he's really humble and hasn't kicked up a fuss about his reducing minutes. He's shown he can still roll back the years occasionally but the consistency isn't the same because of his decline.

Not every player is like him and people shouldn't forget that. Some struggle to accept it but he puts the team first and there's no drama. At the end of the day, it's the collective that wins not individuals.

Yep far more Milner than Henderson.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7185 on: December 28, 2024, 10:03:02 am »
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/cvz0OaQQSW

Vital interception here to begin the sequence leading up to our 4th.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7186 on: December 30, 2024, 07:50:29 am »
fancy most right wingers against him look terrified against Kudus.

He has been providing good runs on the overlap but outside of that he has not been great at all
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7187 on: December 30, 2024, 08:23:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on December 30, 2024, 07:50:29 am
fancy most right wingers against him look terrified against Kudus.

He has been providing good runs on the overlap but outside of that he has not been great at all

Made a big mistake again early on and we were lucky to not be 1-0 down again.

Think he will be fine if we keep him at 1 game a week. But asking him to play every game hes going to make mistakes.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7188 on: December 30, 2024, 09:37:10 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 23, 2024, 05:20:17 pm
Yes name and shame please. It's fair to say he's declining a bit and we should be thinking about a replacement. Don't see any disrespect. It's obvious and he's still a legend in my eyes. But legends get older.

You honestly don't see how these posts are examples of disrespect?

Quote from: darragh85 on December 14, 2024, 03:22:16 pm
Horror show.

Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on December 14, 2024, 03:22:40 pm
Finished.

Quote from: Knight on December 14, 2024, 03:23:23 pm
Gives the ball away for the goal and then fails to stop the shot at the back post. Then contrives to get himself sent off. Hes become a real issue at times. And today this may be points dropped entirely because of him.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7189 on: December 30, 2024, 09:41:49 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on December 30, 2024, 09:37:10 am
You honestly don't see how these posts are examples of disrespect?

I was joking about naming and shaming. I wasn't expecting you or anyone else to actually trawl through previous pages looking for them. Glad you didn't fin̈d any from me. Phew 😉
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7190 on: December 30, 2024, 09:44:16 am »
I mean, it's clear as day he can't do what he used to do to the same level as before. It's also clear that teams are targetting that side more now, as opposed to the 'Trent' side being considered the weak spot. It's all perfectly normal, players get older, consistency drops, speed drops etc. Our bigger issue was that Kostas got injured, so we couldn't rest Robbo as much as we might have. With Kostas back in the fold, I can see Robbo improving even more, though he has stabilised his performances a lot recently.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7191 on: December 30, 2024, 09:51:27 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 30, 2024, 09:41:49 am
I was joking about naming and shaming. I wasn't expecting you or anyone else to actually trawl through previous pages looking for them. Glad you didn't fin̈d any from me. Phew 😉

No mate, you've been posting about it elsewhere too, even bringing up false claims about disrespect to Endo and Robbo in the contract discussion thread, so you clearly haven't seen these posts, or believe they're not disrespectful. As for trawling through previous pages, they were on the previous page. One page back. I'm sure I'll find something from you if I go a little further 😆
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7192 on: December 30, 2024, 09:52:58 am »
Quote from: Zlen on December 30, 2024, 09:44:16 am
I mean, it's clear as day he can't do what he used to do to the same level as before. It's also clear that teams are targetting that side more now, as opposed to the 'Trent' side being considered the weak spot. It's all perfectly normal, players get older, consistency drops, speed drops etc. Our bigger issue was that Kostas got injured, so we couldn't rest Robbo as much as we might have. With Kostas back in the fold, I can see Robbo improving even more, though he has stabilised his performances a lot recently.

I'd also say I agree with this completely. Nothing wrong with noticing a legendary player is declining from an elite level.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7193 on: December 30, 2024, 09:57:20 am »
I love Robbo love his energy enthusiasm. Seems to be very popular bubble character in the squad. Our best left back since steve nicol 87-88 season. 

Maybe playing once a week is the answer now Tsimikas is back. Do think we have to start thinking about an eventful replacement.

It's not that I want to see him gone. It's just the way the football world works. Mo is older and playing brilliant and we all want him resigned. Robbo isn't playing his best this season. So that's why the question marks
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7194 on: December 30, 2024, 09:58:26 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on December 30, 2024, 09:57:20 am
I love Robbo love his energy enthusiasm. Seems to be very popular bubble character in the squad. Our best left back since steve nicol 87-88 season. 

Maybe playing once a week is the answer now Tsimikas is back. Do thing we have to start thinking about an eventful replacement.

It's not that I want to see him gone. It's just the way the football world works. Mo is older and playing brilliant and we all want him resigned. Robbo isn't playing his best this season. So that's why the question marks

No problem, fair points. But stop claiming there aren't disrespectful posts about him, when there evidently are 😊
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7195 on: December 30, 2024, 10:01:59 am »
Quote from: Avens Calendar on December 30, 2024, 09:51:27 am
No mate, you've been posting about it elsewhere too, even bringing up false claims about disrespect to Endo and Robbo in the contract discussion thread, so you clearly haven't seen these posts, or believe they're not disrespectful. As for trawling through previous pages, they were on the previous page. One page back. I'm sure I'll find something from you if I go a little further 😆

Ok fair enough I don't read all the posts. So if Endo and Robbo were disrespected I will except that. Personally I dont think I have said anything disrespectful about Robertson
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7196 on: December 30, 2024, 10:03:37 am »
He just looks like hes lost all confidence in using his right foot which is causing him to mess up easy touches.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7197 on: December 30, 2024, 10:57:18 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 30, 2024, 10:03:37 am
He just looks like hes lost all confidence in using his right foot which is causing him to mess up easy touches.
Genuine question here, has he ever had confidence in his right foot? I adore Robbo but he's extremely one footed and hardly ever uses his right, even for simple passes.

I think it's a mixture of tiredness mentally and physically. He makes more mistakes now because he just doesn't have the sharpness he had before. I think he's another whose been run into the ground and now needs his minutes to be managed.

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #7198 on: Today at 09:29:31 pm »
Just read the Lino who elbowed Robbo is on our League Cup semi against Spurs. First game of ours hes been involved in since. Also read he apologised to Robbo over Zoom
