Author Topic: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)  (Read 847245 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6920 on: Yesterday at 09:24:48 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:53:37 am
Some of the shouts in here are wild and some of you should be ashamed. Limited technically? Like fuck he is. You simply do not get the amount of assists he has from fullback if you are limited technically. You're saying this as if he's just booted the ball aimlessly into the box every time and got lucky when someone scores a goal

Yes, he was a physical specimen and was able to get up and down that wing with ease but his game wasn't solely physical. Being a great defender is also technical and he is one of our greatest ever fullbacks (and one of the best to ever play in the PL as well). It feels like some of you have been waiting a while for him to drop off to get the knives out  :no

Crazy isn't it? Our greatest left back limited technically 🤣
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  • Indefatigability
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6921 on: Yesterday at 09:47:23 am »
The idea that Robertson is limited technically is very 2024 as a piece of analysis.

Obviously he isnt. But also, its attributing unrealistic expectations upon a left back. How many left backs are technically smooth and overtly skilful? Robertson is technically very sound. Performing and executing skills at a high pace and intensity. He isnt Trent - nobody is - but engaging in intellectually dishonest nonsense just because youve decided hes done is all a bit daft. You can rate his attributes while also engaging with the idea that hes getting older.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  • Indefatigability
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6922 on: Yesterday at 09:51:33 am »
Salah is technically limited. Hes rubbish at being a commanding centre back at corners.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • crescendo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6923 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 am »
He was a very important player for a team that won the EPL and the CL definitely not technically limited.

It's just the way we play highlights his weaknesses especially breaking the offside rule, he used to do it with Klopp too. A pure defender is suited more to Slot style.
Logged
Online mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,206
  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6924 on: Yesterday at 10:52:08 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 09:24:48 am
Crazy isn't it? Our greatest left back limited technically 🤣

Compared to Tsimikas he is, just use your eyes it might help.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6925 on: Yesterday at 11:19:12 am »
Technique is just one part of what makes a player. It's a combination of technical, physical and mental attributes and not every one of them has to be perfect for one to be a great player.

Robertson is like Hendo. On the balance of things, the physical side was more important but he's losing that edge and the technical part is not refined enough to fully compensate.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6926 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:19:12 am
Technique is just one part of what makes a player. It's a combination of technical, physical and mental attributes and not every one of them has to be perfect for one to be a great player.

Robertson is like Hendo. On the balance of things, the physical side was more important but he's losing that edge and the technical part is not refined enough to fully compensate.
I don't know why anyone finds that controversial. Nobody has said that he is technically bad.
Logged

Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6927 on: Yesterday at 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:47:23 am
The idea that Robertson is limited technically is very 2024 as a piece of analysis.

Obviously he isnt. But also, its attributing unrealistic expectations upon a left back. How many left backs are technically smooth and overtly skilful? Robertson is technically very sound. Performing and executing skills at a high pace and intensity. He isnt Trent - nobody is - but engaging in intellectually dishonest nonsense just because youve decided hes done is all a bit daft. You can rate his attributes while also engaging with the idea that hes getting older.

Trent has some technical limitations too. Hes not great when pressed and much prefers it when the game is in front of him. This is why he is not and never will be an 8, no matter what Southgate may have done at times. People neednt get so prickly about this and pretend people are disrespecting Robbo, its real boy cries wolf stuff how quick people are to bleat disrespect in the face of reasoned and reasonable discussion of players strengths and, relative, weaknesses. You can absolutely find posts disrespecting our players but when the accusation gets trotted out I tend to disregard it these days because its often thrown at posts that are entirely innocent of the accusation. And telling posters they should be ashamed for pointing out that Robbo is less adept on the ball than some fullbacks is embarrasing.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,810
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6928 on: Yesterday at 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:39:34 pm
Trent has some technical limitations too. Hes not great when pressed and much prefers it when the game is in front of him. This is why he is not and never will be an 8, no matter what Southgate may have done at times. People neednt get so prickly about this and pretend people are disrespecting Robbo, its real boy cries wolf stuff how quick people are to bleat disrespect in the face of reasoned and reasonable discussion of players strengths and, relative, weaknesses. You can absolutely find posts disrespecting our players but when the accusation gets trotted out I tend to disregard it these days because its often thrown at posts that are entirely innocent of the accusation. And telling posters they should be ashamed for pointing out that Robbo is less adept on the ball than some fullbacks is embarrasing.

Your use of or reference to "the boy who cried wolf" in relation to this discussion is in actual fact quite limited, technically.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6929 on: Yesterday at 01:27:26 pm »
I'd say one thing that gets forgotten away from the tecnhnique/physicality debate is that, at his peak, Robbo usually had Gini and Mane on his side of the pitch. Two of the most physically, tactically, and technically proficient players in that team.

He's never looked the same since those two declined and departed. There's no semblance of a partnership with Diaz (much more of an individualist) and our LCM has regularly chopped and changed. Right now we are playing a double pivot and that also doesn't help him because it increases the amount of apace he has to cover laterally.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,072
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6930 on: Yesterday at 01:37:46 pm »
He has had a bad couple of matches and people have written him off.
Logged
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6931 on: Yesterday at 01:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:37:46 pm
He has had a bad couple of matches and people have written him off.
Or 2-3 years of mediocrity. It's a game of opinions.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  • Indefatigability
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6932 on: Yesterday at 02:28:38 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:40:34 pm
Or 2-3 years of mediocrity. It's a game of opinions.
Its somewhere between a bad couple of matches and 2-3 years of mediocrity.

Over the past three years hes been in two 80pts+ sides, won 3 cups and runners-up in CL. Mediocrity is, in my opinion, hyperbolic given the true meaning of the word. If Robertson has demonstrated a few years of mediocrity then Im not sure what adjective would be used to describe the 95% of LBs who havent been as good as him in that period.

The discussion can be reasonable without stretching things to an unreasonable degree.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6933 on: Yesterday at 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:28:38 pm
Its somewhere between a bad couple of matches and 2-3 years of mediocrity.

Over the past three years hes been in two 80pts+ sides, won 3 cups and runners-up in CL. Mediocrity is, in my opinion, hyperbolic given the true meaning of the word. If Robertson has demonstrated a few years of mediocrity then Im not sure what adjective would be used to describe the 95% of LBs who havent been as good as him in that period.

The discussion can be reasonable without stretching things to an unreasonable degree.

Everything is relative. For a team aspiring to win the league, he has been mediocre. Compared to Mykolenko or Tyrick Mitchell, he isn't and hasn't been mediocre. This shouldn't need spelling out every time we are posting on a Liverpool forum.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6934 on: Yesterday at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:40:34 pm
Or 2-3 years of mediocrity. It's a game of opinions.

I guess thats the perception when you've got someone performing at a VERY high level, to the point of redefining what is expected of a full back, and then having a bit of a drop off. His drop off is to a level where he's still one of the best LBs in the league. To call it 2-3 years of mediocrity is just silly.

He's got 18 months left on his contract, I can't see that being extended and in all likelihood there'll probably be a conversation next summer (or before) about him leaving. Considering our approach now I'd guess we'd want a different type of left back moving forward. Doesn't mean we need to rewrite history about him being mediocre since 2021.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,135
  Seis Veces
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6935 on: Yesterday at 02:55:56 pm »
I think compared to the level he played at between 2017-2020, in recent times he has looked mediocre. All by his own standards though. I still think he's definitely one of the better left backs around in this country.

When you look at the players we have and had around that time, it's easy to forget a left back's contribution, especially when you had Trent doing his thing on the other side, but Robertson's levels where just as high IMO. Not quite as creative as Trent (ran him close!) but better defensively, which says a lot to me as Trent was and has been nowhere near as bad in defence as some think he is. As an all rounder I think Robertson during those years was the best full back I've ever seen the club have.

Most of the argument around Robertson right now seems to focus on the defensive side, ie the marking on Saka last weekend. For me though I'm just as disappointed with what he offers going forward these days. It's a shadow of what it was even though a few years back the attack was better than the one we have now. Peak Mane and Robbo shits all over current Robbo and Diaz, unfortunately.

Long story short, I'd say he's not been mediocre as a player in the last three/four years, he's just been far more ordinary. I can respect it as the effort hasn't left him, but I hope we can see better performances soon. Tsimikas' game has never been massively stand out but it feels a bit more stable right now.
Logged
Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6936 on: Yesterday at 03:29:58 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:55:56 pm
I think compared to the level he played at between 2017-2020, in recent times he has looked mediocre. All by his own standards though. I still think he's definitely one of the better left backs around in this country.

When you look at the players we have and had around that time, it's easy to forget a left back's contribution, especially when you had Trent doing his thing on the other side, but Robertson's levels where just as high IMO. Not quite as creative as Trent (ran him close!) but better defensively, which says a lot to me as Trent was and has been nowhere near as bad in defence as some think he is. As an all rounder I think Robertson during those years was the best full back I've ever seen the club have.

Most of the argument around Robertson right now seems to focus on the defensive side, ie the marking on Saka last weekend. For me though I'm just as disappointed with what he offers going forward these days. It's a shadow of what it was even though a few years back the attack was better than the one we have now. Peak Mane and Robbo shits all over current Robbo and Diaz, unfortunately.

Long story short, I'd say he's not been mediocre as a player in the last three/four years, he's just been far more ordinary. I can respect it as the effort hasn't left him, but I hope we can see better performances soon. Tsimikas' game has never been massively stand out but it feels a bit more stable right now.

I'm on the side of this debate that thinks we can upgrade him. However, partly he's contributing much less offensively because we're doing something very different to what we were doing when Trent and him were wracking up assists. It's not fair to blame that on poor form or decline. It's just a different system.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,688
  • Indefatigability
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6937 on: Yesterday at 03:47:58 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 02:34:05 pm
Everything is relative. For a team aspiring to win the league, he has been mediocre. Compared to Mykolenko or Tyrick Mitchell, he isn't and hasn't been mediocre. This shouldn't need spelling out every time we are posting on a Liverpool forum.
It kind of does need spelling out as context is part of debate. In relative terms - our main frame of reference - hes not been mediocre.

I think theres far better ways to describe him over the past few seasons that dont appear so damning of such a good player.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,865
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6938 on: Yesterday at 06:16:43 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:27:26 pm
I'd say one thing that gets forgotten away from the tecnhnique/physicality debate is that, at his peak, Robbo usually had Gini and Mane on his side of the pitch. Two of the most physically, tactically, and technically proficient players in that team.

He's never looked the same since those two declined and departed. There's no semblance of a partnership with Diaz (much more of an individualist) and our LCM has regularly chopped and changed. Right now we are playing a double pivot and that also doesn't help him because it increases the amount of apace he has to cover laterally.
His performances have dipped but I do think this is a big reason for it. Both Robbo and Tsimikas look better playing with Gakpo imo.
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6939 on: Yesterday at 11:06:19 pm »
What does everyone think about Ait- Nouri as a Robbo replacement?


The way I would do it if I were FSG is sell Kostas in the summer, brinng him in to play alongside and compete with Robbo until his contract finishes in 2026. 


Robbo has been playing at a high intensity for 7 years now, only natural for there to be a drop off.   
Logged
Online SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6940 on: Yesterday at 11:08:37 pm »
the way Tsimi's played so far this season, if word got out we were planning to sell him there'd be an instant line of 10-12 (maybe more) PL clubs knocking on our door.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  Campaigns
Legacy Fan
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,943
  JFT 97
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6941 on: Today at 01:18:59 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:53:37 am
Some of the shouts in here are wild and some of you should be ashamed. Limited technically? Like fuck he is. You simply do not get the amount of assists he has from fullback if you are limited technically. You're saying this as if he's just booted the ball aimlessly into the box every time and got lucky when someone scores a goal

Yes, he was a physical specimen and was able to get up and down that wing with ease but his game wasn't solely physical. Being a great defender is also technical and he is one of our greatest ever fullbacks (and one of the best to ever play in the PL as well). It feels like some of you have been waiting a while for him to drop off to get the knives out  :no

He got a huge number of assists in his pomp for two reasons for me.

Firstly he has got excellent delivery. Secondly Klopp set the team up in a way that exacerbated his strengths. He played incredibly high for a full back and the likes of Mane and Diaz were inverted wide men who looked to cut in field and drag the opposition fullback with them. That left him with oceans of space to run into.

Robbo used that space to allow him to wrap his foot around the ball and deliver excellent outswinging crosses and pullbacks. Klopp was really good at creating systems that got the best out of players. Robbo didn't have to use his right foot and build play and has always had a hard working wide player infront of him and VVD playing inside him.

That suited him down to the ground. Things changed however when we started inverting Trent and asked Robbo to play as a more conventional full back. Since the start of last season Robbo has only provided two assists in all comps. Instead of rampaging forward he is now being asked to be more involved in our build up play. That is where he is technically limited. He is great at crossing the ball but he hasn't got the technique to drift inside and use his weaker foot. Not just that but the way he plays the ball from wide outside his stance means he can't use the outside of his left foot well either. 

He only really has two passes bending the ball down the line or hooking it infield. That for me is his major technical limitation. He can't open his body up and hit across the ball. He is like a golfer with really strong grip who draws the ball and struggles to fade the ball or even hit it straight.
Logged
Offline jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,549
  Meh sd f
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6942 on: Today at 02:14:17 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 01:27:26 pm
I'd say one thing that gets forgotten away from the tecnhnique/physicality debate is that, at his peak, Robbo usually had Gini and Mane on his side of the pitch. Two of the most physically, tactically, and technically proficient players in that team.

He's never looked the same since those two declined and departed. There's no semblance of a partnership with Diaz (much more of an individualist) and our LCM has regularly chopped and changed. Right now we are playing a double pivot and that also doesn't help him because it increases the amount of apace he has to cover laterally.
Not a popular opinion perhaps, but I think he also gets less help from VVD these days. The goal is a good example of a situation where VVD could have been more active and helpful. Konate does a better job of helping Trent in similar situations (which are more common  on the right side).

But mostly I think its just well done by Saka. Salah has done that to countless LBs over the years, and then we usually praise Salah rather than mock the LB.
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 906
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6943 on: Today at 02:23:28 am »
He's had a couple of bad games recently and considering his age it's not impossible that he becomes a casualty of the change of manager and playing style. But on the other hand the evaluations on here of his performances have been very uncharitable for a pretty long time now IMO, even when he's been good or at least his "normal self" he's given little benefit of the doubt. It can sometimes look like people on here can't wait to write him off IMO.
Logged

Online smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6944 on: Today at 11:48:44 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October 30, 2024, 12:11:16 pm
I think people are underestimating the toll injuries may be taking on him and alot of this 'form' could be fitness related, rather than him about to fall off a cliff into a permanent decline.

Exactly what Slot said in his presser this morning - he came back from the Euros injured and had no real pre-season. Taking him a while to get up to full speed.

It may also be true that he has lost a bit of the pace he had when he was younger but it's a bit premature to send him to the knacker's yard just yet.

I'm grudgingly giving the annoying Saka credit for his skill for that goal, rather than criticising Robbo for it. Maybe he could have done better but even Maldini in his prime would have found Saka a handful.
Logged

Online Nu-Eclipse

  Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6945 on: Today at 12:01:03 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:48:44 am

I'm grudgingly giving the annoying Saka credit for his skill for that goal, rather than criticising Robbo for it. Maybe he could have done better but even Maldini in his prime would have found Saka a handful.

Fair to Saka and Robbo...but that last part is quite a reach, I'm sorry.

Prime Maldini (and any other world-class left-back of that era) would figure Saka out, surely? He's good for sure but he's not that good??
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:04 pm by Nu-Eclipse »
Logged

Online Giono

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6946 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:29:58 pm
I'm on the side of this debate that thinks we can upgrade him. However, partly he's contributing much less offensively because we're doing something very different to what we were doing when Trent and him were wracking up assists. It's not fair to blame that on poor form or decline. It's just a different system.

Agree, but I think it is a little of both tactical and physical changes. I agree to with another poster that he has had poor interplay with Diaz too and that could be down to both players.

I'm afraid it is time for a change with the technical demands of the new tactics and his loss of a bit of pace and energy. It happens to us all and it doesn't happen linearly.
Logged
Online GreekScouser

  Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6947 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm »
Of all the things I thought I'd read today, prime Paolo Maldini finding Bukayo Saka a handful was absolutely not near the top of the list  :o
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6948 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm »
Gomez completely shut down Saka last year in one of the games against Arsenal. Had him in his pocket. Saka is an excellent player but let's not make out he's Messi.
Logged
