Some of the shouts in here are wild and some of you should be ashamed. Limited technically? Like fuck he is. You simply do not get the amount of assists he has from fullback if you are limited technically. You're saying this as if he's just booted the ball aimlessly into the box every time and got lucky when someone scores a goal



Yes, he was a physical specimen and was able to get up and down that wing with ease but his game wasn't solely physical. Being a great defender is also technical and he is one of our greatest ever fullbacks (and one of the best to ever play in the PL as well). It feels like some of you have been waiting a while for him to drop off to get the knives out



He got a huge number of assists in his pomp for two reasons for me.Firstly he has got excellent delivery. Secondly Klopp set the team up in a way that exacerbated his strengths. He played incredibly high for a full back and the likes of Mane and Diaz were inverted wide men who looked to cut in field and drag the opposition fullback with them. That left him with oceans of space to run into.Robbo used that space to allow him to wrap his foot around the ball and deliver excellent outswinging crosses and pullbacks. Klopp was really good at creating systems that got the best out of players. Robbo didn't have to use his right foot and build play and has always had a hard working wide player infront of him and VVD playing inside him.That suited him down to the ground. Things changed however when we started inverting Trent and asked Robbo to play as a more conventional full back. Since the start of last season Robbo has only provided two assists in all comps. Instead of rampaging forward he is now being asked to be more involved in our build up play. That is where he is technically limited. He is great at crossing the ball but he hasn't got the technique to drift inside and use his weaker foot. Not just that but the way he plays the ball from wide outside his stance means he can't use the outside of his left foot well either.He only really has two passes bending the ball down the line or hooking it infield. That for me is his major technical limitation. He can't open his body up and hit across the ball. He is like a golfer with really strong grip who draws the ball and struggles to fade the ball or even hit it straight.