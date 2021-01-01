I think compared to the level he played at between 2017-2020, in recent times he has looked mediocre. All by his own standards though. I still think he's definitely one of the better left backs around in this country.



When you look at the players we have and had around that time, it's easy to forget a left back's contribution, especially when you had Trent doing his thing on the other side, but Robertson's levels where just as high IMO. Not quite as creative as Trent (ran him close!) but better defensively, which says a lot to me as Trent was and has been nowhere near as bad in defence as some think he is. As an all rounder I think Robertson during those years was the best full back I've ever seen the club have.



Most of the argument around Robertson right now seems to focus on the defensive side, ie the marking on Saka last weekend. For me though I'm just as disappointed with what he offers going forward these days. It's a shadow of what it was even though a few years back the attack was better than the one we have now. Peak Mane and Robbo shits all over current Robbo and Diaz, unfortunately.



Long story short, I'd say he's not been mediocre as a player in the last three/four years, he's just been far more ordinary. I can respect it as the effort hasn't left him, but I hope we can see better performances soon. Tsimikas' game has never been massively stand out but it feels a bit more stable right now.