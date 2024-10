The idea that Robertson is limited technically is very Ď2024í as a piece of analysis.



Obviously he isnít. But also, itís attributing unrealistic expectations upon a left back. How many left backs are technically smooth and overtly skilful? Robertson is technically very sound. Performing and executing skills at a high pace and intensity. He isnít Trent - nobody is - but engaging in intellectually dishonest nonsense just because youíve decided heís Ďdoneí is all a bit daft. You can rate his attributes while also engaging with the idea that heís getting older.



Trent has some technical limitations too. Heís not great when pressed and much prefers it when the game is in front of him. This is why he is not and never will be an 8, no matter what Southgate may have done at times. People neednít get so prickly about this and pretend people are disrespecting Robbo, itís real boy cries wolf stuff how quick people are to bleat disrespect in the face of reasoned and reasonable discussion of playerís strengths and, relative, weaknesses. You can absolutely find posts disrespecting our players but when the accusation gets trotted out I tend to disregard it these days because itís often thrown at posts that are entirely innocent of the accusation. And telling posters they should be ashamed for pointing out that Robbo is less adept on the ball than some fullbacks is embarrasing.