I'd say one thing that gets forgotten away from the tecnhnique/physicality debate is that, at his peak, Robbo usually had Gini and Mane on his side of the pitch. Two of the most physically, tactically, and technically proficient players in that team.
He's never looked the same since those two declined and departed. There's no semblance of a partnership with Diaz (much more of an individualist) and our LCM has regularly chopped and changed. Right now we are playing a double pivot and that also doesn't help him because it increases the amount of apace he has to cover laterally.