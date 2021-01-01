« previous next »
Author Topic: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)  (Read 846218 times)

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 09:24:48 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 08:53:37 am
Some of the shouts in here are wild and some of you should be ashamed. Limited technically? Like fuck he is. You simply do not get the amount of assists he has from fullback if you are limited technically. You're saying this as if he's just booted the ball aimlessly into the box every time and got lucky when someone scores a goal

Yes, he was a physical specimen and was able to get up and down that wing with ease but his game wasn't solely physical. Being a great defender is also technical and he is one of our greatest ever fullbacks (and one of the best to ever play in the PL as well). It feels like some of you have been waiting a while for him to drop off to get the knives out  :no

Crazy isn't it? Our greatest left back limited technically 🤣
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 09:47:23 am »
The idea that Robertson is limited technically is very 2024 as a piece of analysis.

Obviously he isnt. But also, its attributing unrealistic expectations upon a left back. How many left backs are technically smooth and overtly skilful? Robertson is technically very sound. Performing and executing skills at a high pace and intensity. He isnt Trent - nobody is - but engaging in intellectually dishonest nonsense just because youve decided hes done is all a bit daft. You can rate his attributes while also engaging with the idea that hes getting older.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 09:51:33 am »
Salah is technically limited. Hes rubbish at being a commanding centre back at corners.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 09:54:22 am »
He was a very important player for a team that won the EPL and the CL definitely not technically limited.

It's just the way we play highlights his weaknesses especially breaking the offside rule, he used to do it with Klopp too. A pure defender is suited more to Slot style.
I will hate the nerds for ever if we miss out on Johnny Cardoso this guy is perfect for us

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 10:52:08 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 09:24:48 am
Crazy isn't it? Our greatest left back limited technically 🤣

Compared to Tsimikas he is, just use your eyes it might help.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 11:19:12 am »
Technique is just one part of what makes a player. It's a combination of technical, physical and mental attributes and not every one of them has to be perfect for one to be a great player.

Robertson is like Hendo. On the balance of things, the physical side was more important but he's losing that edge and the technical part is not refined enough to fully compensate.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:19:12 am
Technique is just one part of what makes a player. It's a combination of technical, physical and mental attributes and not every one of them has to be perfect for one to be a great player.

Robertson is like Hendo. On the balance of things, the physical side was more important but he's losing that edge and the technical part is not refined enough to fully compensate.
I don't know why anyone finds that controversial. Nobody has said that he is technically bad.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:47:23 am
The idea that Robertson is limited technically is very 2024 as a piece of analysis.

Obviously he isnt. But also, its attributing unrealistic expectations upon a left back. How many left backs are technically smooth and overtly skilful? Robertson is technically very sound. Performing and executing skills at a high pace and intensity. He isnt Trent - nobody is - but engaging in intellectually dishonest nonsense just because youve decided hes done is all a bit daft. You can rate his attributes while also engaging with the idea that hes getting older.

Trent has some technical limitations too. Hes not great when pressed and much prefers it when the game is in front of him. This is why he is not and never will be an 8, no matter what Southgate may have done at times. People neednt get so prickly about this and pretend people are disrespecting Robbo, its real boy cries wolf stuff how quick people are to bleat disrespect in the face of reasoned and reasonable discussion of players strengths and, relative, weaknesses. You can absolutely find posts disrespecting our players but when the accusation gets trotted out I tend to disregard it these days because its often thrown at posts that are entirely innocent of the accusation. And telling posters they should be ashamed for pointing out that Robbo is less adept on the ball than some fullbacks is embarrasing.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:39:34 pm
Trent has some technical limitations too. Hes not great when pressed and much prefers it when the game is in front of him. This is why he is not and never will be an 8, no matter what Southgate may have done at times. People neednt get so prickly about this and pretend people are disrespecting Robbo, its real boy cries wolf stuff how quick people are to bleat disrespect in the face of reasoned and reasonable discussion of players strengths and, relative, weaknesses. You can absolutely find posts disrespecting our players but when the accusation gets trotted out I tend to disregard it these days because its often thrown at posts that are entirely innocent of the accusation. And telling posters they should be ashamed for pointing out that Robbo is less adept on the ball than some fullbacks is embarrasing.

Your use of or reference to "the boy who cried wolf" in relation to this discussion is in actual fact quite limited, technically.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 01:27:26 pm »
I'd say one thing that gets forgotten away from the tecnhnique/physicality debate is that, at his peak, Robbo usually had Gini and Mane on his side of the pitch. Two of the most physically, tactically, and technically proficient players in that team.

He's never looked the same since those two declined and departed. There's no semblance of a partnership with Diaz (much more of an individualist) and our LCM has regularly chopped and changed. Right now we are playing a double pivot and that also doesn't help him because it increases the amount of apace he has to cover laterally.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 01:37:46 pm »
He has had a bad couple of matches and people have written him off.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 01:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:37:46 pm
He has had a bad couple of matches and people have written him off.
Or 2-3 years of mediocrity. It's a game of opinions.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 02:28:38 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:40:34 pm
Or 2-3 years of mediocrity. It's a game of opinions.
Its somewhere between a bad couple of matches and 2-3 years of mediocrity.

Over the past three years hes been in two 80pts+ sides, won 3 cups and runners-up in CL. Mediocrity is, in my opinion, hyperbolic given the true meaning of the word. If Robertson has demonstrated a few years of mediocrity then Im not sure what adjective would be used to describe the 95% of LBs who havent been as good as him in that period.

The discussion can be reasonable without stretching things to an unreasonable degree.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 02:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:28:38 pm
Its somewhere between a bad couple of matches and 2-3 years of mediocrity.

Over the past three years hes been in two 80pts+ sides, won 3 cups and runners-up in CL. Mediocrity is, in my opinion, hyperbolic given the true meaning of the word. If Robertson has demonstrated a few years of mediocrity then Im not sure what adjective would be used to describe the 95% of LBs who havent been as good as him in that period.

The discussion can be reasonable without stretching things to an unreasonable degree.

Everything is relative. For a team aspiring to win the league, he has been mediocre. Compared to Mykolenko or Tyrick Mitchell, he isn't and hasn't been mediocre. This shouldn't need spelling out every time we are posting on a Liverpool forum.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:40:34 pm
Or 2-3 years of mediocrity. It's a game of opinions.

I guess thats the perception when you've got someone performing at a VERY high level, to the point of redefining what is expected of a full back, and then having a bit of a drop off. His drop off is to a level where he's still one of the best LBs in the league. To call it 2-3 years of mediocrity is just silly.

He's got 18 months left on his contract, I can't see that being extended and in all likelihood there'll probably be a conversation next summer (or before) about him leaving. Considering our approach now I'd guess we'd want a different type of left back moving forward. Doesn't mean we need to rewrite history about him being mediocre since 2021.
