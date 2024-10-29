« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173]   Go Down

Author Topic: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)  (Read 845063 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,053
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6880 on: October 29, 2024, 07:25:14 pm »
Start him tomorrow maybe.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,156
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6881 on: October 29, 2024, 07:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 07:20:09 pm
Fair enough, sell the c*nt.
Spoken like a true RAWK transfer thread afficionado
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 09:07:44 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on October 28, 2024, 09:30:16 am
Not just the goal, as a few have said he. Doesnt have the confidence to pass on his right foot like Kostas or has the dribbling ability Kostas has.

Kostas is just better on the ball.
Deserves a starting spot on current form, less minutes won't harm Robbo.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 09:22:03 am »
He's not finished but he's making mistakes with a lot higher regularity and many of them are entirely avoidable. Naturally as you age you will regress physically and the greats adjust their game. Robbo seems to still think he can press high up and get back to cover the space afforded to the oppoisition in his position, previously he did that and either won the ball high and got us on the attack or didn't quite get there but got himself back to make life difficult for his man, now he's diving in with the press, being easily bypassed and lacking in the pace to get back. There's no shame in losing a yard of pace but you have to adjust your game.

Tsimikas deserves to be starting in my opinion, he defends well, gets forward well and has more vesatility to his all round game. I think the rest could see Robertson perform better as well as showing him the position has to be fought for. Sakas goal was a good one, but multiple mistakes in one passage of play facilitated it, doesn't mean Robbo is finished but he can be targeted by a quick winger and he's not as solid defensively as he once was
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
  • Meh sd f
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 am »
Kostas would have struggled with Saka too though, just like Robbo and Mac did and like many other LBs have
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:39:18 am
Kostas would have struggled with Saka too though, just like Robbo and Mac did and like many other LBs have

I'm not sure about that. Kostas has underrated athleticism, i think he would have done better for the goal at least.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,427
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 am »
I think Saka can do that to even prime Robbo one v one... The gameplan has to be not let Saka have a one on one with no cover in my opinion it was a collective failure to prevent that situation.

That being said I've always thought Tsimikas was great option even under Klopp, unlucky to not get more chances to fight for his place and even go behind Gomez.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 11:36:35 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:34:25 am
I think Saka can do that to even prime Robbo one v one... The gameplan has to be not let Saka have a one on one with no cover in my opinion it was a collective failure to prevent that situation.

That being said I've always thought Tsimikas was great option even under Klopp, unlucky to not get more chances to fight for his place and even go behind Gomez.

We also didn't press White, he had an age to look up and pick that pass. As always goals are a collective failure.

I'm not that arsed about Robbo struggling against top level attackers in a few situations my concern is he sticks out like a sore thumb in our build up because he can't pass inside, he either punts it down the line or goes straight back to the keeper, it's an area (for a posession based team) where we could improve, that's why Kostas looks good he can use his right foot.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 12:11:16 pm »
I think people are underestimating the toll injuries may be taking on him and alot of this 'form' could be fitness related, rather than him about to fall off a cliff into a permanent decline.

I really do think a large part of it is fitness and not so much trusting his body, but knowing he isn't quite there and therefore the prospect of Saka and a Madueke are probably not incredible for his confidence. He recovered well after a shaky start against Madueke and whilst he struggled against Saka, anyone can.

I'm not prepared to write him off at all. I hope we manage his minutes carefully and get him fit for those big games coming up. Tsimikas has done a good job deputising so far this season under Slot, so lets use that and give Robbo the chance to get back up to full speed/strength with his own fitness.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,047
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 09:38:34 pm »
Not able not shit tonight. Who knew!?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,670
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6890 on: Yesterday at 09:39:21 pm »
Haha thought he was pretty poor to be honest tepid, not sure why he is so hesitant in defence, get out and be aggressive!
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6891 on: Yesterday at 09:40:32 pm »
Keeps dropping in the high line playing people on and keeps diving in. Just before half time he decided to dive in about 2 or 3 times in about 4 minutes, I dont understand it at all.
Logged

Offline fallenhd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6892 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:40:32 pm
Keeps dropping in the high line playing people on and keeps diving in. Just before half time he decided to dive in about 2 or 3 times in about 4 minutes, I dont understand it at all.

Has been happening for close to two years now. Happened vs Saka as well at the weekend. If he held the line, Saka was offside.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,120
  • Seis Veces
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6893 on: Yesterday at 09:43:43 pm »
Aye, not convincing again. Not suggesting he's tired but would be nice if he could sit on the bench for Scotland on the next internationals. Let Tsimikas take us forward until at least after November internationals.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline fallenhd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6894 on: Yesterday at 09:49:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:43:43 pm
Aye, not convincing again. Not suggesting he's tired but would be nice if he could sit on the bench for Scotland on the next internationals. Let Tsimikas take us forward until at least after November internationals.

Agree I would rather see Gomez or Tsmikas there atm. The right hand answer is neither option is ideal and it's annoying because not to introduce transfer but was exactly what most saw coming in the summer. We need a 6 and Left footed CB who can play LB to bring balance, we did neither unfortunately.

Hopefully one of Gomez, Tsmikas, or Robbo and bring semblance of stability there until at least January.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6895 on: Yesterday at 09:53:41 pm »
Gives the ball away far too much. Isnt offering the Duracell bunny brilliance that he did at his peak. Still a very useful player to have in the squad but I wish he wasnt the obvious first choice.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,193
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6896 on: Yesterday at 09:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:53:41 pm
Gives the ball away far too much. Isnt offering the Duracell bunny brilliance that he did at his peak. Still a very useful player to have in the squad but I wish he wasnt the obvious first choice.

He's probably just worn out now at 31(?) having played non-stop for 7 years at the highest octane levels (and 10 PL years overall).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,940
  • JFT 97
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6897 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:53:41 pm
Gives the ball away far too much. Isnt offering the Duracell bunny brilliance that he did at his peak. Still a very useful player to have in the squad but I wish he wasnt the obvious first choice.

I think him starting tonight means he is no longer the obvious first choice. He has always been limited technically but made up for it with his incredible energy and athleticism. Looks like he is losing that athleticism and doesn't have a great deal of technical ability to fall back on.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,442
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6898 on: Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
I think him starting tonight means he is no longer the obvious first choice. He has always been limited technically but made up for it with his incredible energy and athleticism. Looks like he is losing that athleticism and doesn't have a great deal of technical ability to fall back on.

The fact he was the only player from the back 5 from Sunday to start tonight (and Mac and Grav in front as well) suggests Tsimikas likely to come in now.

Looks like his legs are going, he's been slowing down for a while. We need him to still produce a certain standard though, rather than Fabinho/Henderson last season sort of territory.

It's Tsimikas's shot at being our main left back, but we really need to be looking at signing one. We needed one in the summer really but like most things just left it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,940
  • JFT 97
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6899 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:07:16 pm
The fact he was the only player from the back 5 from Sunday to start tonight (and Mac and Grav in front as well) suggests Tsimikas likely to come in now.

Looks like his legs are going, he's been slowing down for a while. We need him to still produce a certain standard though, rather than Fabinho/Henderson last season sort of territory.

It's Tsimikas's shot at being our main left back, but we really need to be looking at signing one. We needed one in the summer really but like most things just left it.

Once defenders start dropping off to try and give themselves a couple of yards when the team plays a high line it is the beginning of the end.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6900 on: Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
Once defenders start dropping off to try and give themselves a couple of yards when the team plays a high line it is the beginning of the end.
He was so deep on that pass for Lamptey chance.
He had this issue before this year irc.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6901 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm
He was so deep on that pass for Lamptey chance.
He had this issue before this year irc.

Yeah actually when i think about it, its not a new issue.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6902 on: Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm »
Age gets to us all. Is a legend.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,209
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6903 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
Once defenders start dropping off to try and give themselves a couple of yards when the team plays a high line it is the beginning of the end.

I remember Gary Neville saying he realised his legs were going when he couldnt get tight to players and he needed to drop to cover for his lack of pace. Think Robbo may be getting to that point now sadly.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6904 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
I think him starting tonight means he is no longer the obvious first choice. He has always been limited technically but made up for it with his incredible energy and athleticism. Looks like he is losing that athleticism and doesn't have a great deal of technical ability to fall back on.

Limited technically? With all those assists?

He's always been tidy on the ball and is our best LB of the PL era by a country mile.

I'd also argue that this talk of him being over the hill is premature. This is not a Fabinho drop off or anywhere close. That late season collapse by the team he was the one shining light. To echo what Neil on TAW said getting done for the goal by Saka, who is arguably the toughest wide player to face in the league, is no way to judge where a player is at. It will have knocked him of course but being a strong character he will be back on form.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,687
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6905 on: Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm »
His right peg is for standing on and not much else. Clearly the way Slot plays doesn;t suit him in the long term. We need a Left Back who can use both feet or a Centre Back who is Left Footed and can play Left Back too.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,053
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6906 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm »
Thought he was poor in second half but he never stops working.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • RedOrDead
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6907 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm »
Any reason why hes constantly playing 5 yards deeper than the rest of the back 4? He was very average again today. Reminds me a bit of Hendo/fabinho in their last season with us where you could see their legs were gone. With Robbo he relied a lot on his athleticism of getting up and down the pitch and being a Duracell bunny out there. Take that away from him and hes a very limited footballer.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,940
  • JFT 97
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6908 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
Limited technically? With all those assists?

He's always been tidy on the ball and is our best LB of the PL era by a country mile.

I'd also argue that this talk of him being over the hill is premature. This is not a Fabinho drop off or anywhere close. That late season collapse by the team he was the one shining light. To echo what Neil on TAW said getting done for the goal by Saka, who is arguably the toughest wide player to face in the league, is no way to judge where a player is at. It will have knocked him of course but being a strong character he will be back on form.

He is excellent at wrapping his foot around the ball and hitting out swinging crosses from the left. That is why he has so many assists. The issue is that he does that by striking the ball when it is wide in his stance. Like a golfer who draws the ball. The problem with that is it makes it very hard to score goals from the left. His shots are always going away from goal. So he either shots for the near post or drags his shots wide.

It also means he only really has two passes bending the ball around the man in front of him down the line. Or pulling it back into midfield. That just doesn't work in a Slot team. Slot's full-backs play in a semi-inverted position and are expected to play a full part in the build-up phase. That involves being comfortable coming inside and using your weaker foot to play passes into the midfield players.

In an attacking sense Slot wants his full-backs to underlap and get shots off or play through balls. That is where Robbo lacks technical ability.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,940
  • JFT 97
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6909 on: Yesterday at 11:32:18 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
Any reason why hes constantly playing 5 yards deeper than the rest of the back 4? He was very average again today. Reminds me a bit of Hendo/fabinho in their last season with us where you could see their legs were gone. With Robbo he relied a lot on his athleticism of getting up and down the pitch and being a Duracell bunny out there. Take that away from him and hes a very limited footballer.

It's what players do when their legs are going. They drop off trying to give themselves a head start. The other giveaway is going on mad one man presses trying to prevent getting isolated 1v1. Robbo has been doing both for a good 18 months.

Playing fullback is incredibly unforgiving when you lose a yard of pace.   
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6910 on: Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm »
A lot of his game was based on his phenomenal energy. He has a lot of miles on the clock. The lad has probably ran more than twice than a normal footballer in the last 7 or 8 years. Hoping he bounces back and its just a lull in form.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,940
  • JFT 97
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6911 on: Today at 12:00:24 am »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 11:55:15 pm
A lot of his game was based on his phenomenal energy. He has a lot of miles on the clock. The lad has probably ran more than twice than a normal footballer in the last 7 or 8 years. Hoping he bounces back and its just a lull in form.

One of the biggest parts of his game was that his energy allowed him to push wingers back into their own half. That doesn't really happen now because we don't push our left back on the way we used to. He used to run wingers into the ground because they were continually trying to match his energy levels.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,752
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6912 on: Today at 12:02:18 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:11:16 pm
I think people are underestimating the toll injuries may be taking on him and alot of this 'form' could be fitness related, rather than him about to fall off a cliff into a permanent decline.

I really do think a large part of it is fitness and not so much trusting his body, but knowing he isn't quite there and therefore the prospect of Saka and a Madueke are probably not incredible for his confidence. He recovered well after a shaky start against Madueke and whilst he struggled against Saka, anyone can.

I'm not prepared to write him off at all. I hope we manage his minutes carefully and get him fit for those big games coming up. Tsimikas has done a good job deputising so far this season under Slot, so lets use that and give Robbo the chance to get back up to full speed/strength with his own fitness.

He's been average for 2-3 years now with or without injuries. People just haven't wanted to accept it. It's understandable because he was brilliant for us at his peak. But it was always going to be a shorter peak than more naturally talented footballers.
Logged

Offline Alvador

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6913 on: Today at 04:12:49 am »
Great servant to the club and will be fondly remembered but probably that time now to part ways when his deal expires and look for a quality replacement for him. His physical decline has become very apparent this season.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
« Reply #6914 on: Today at 04:49:32 am »
He looks absolutely knackered every game when u see a close up
I could see him moving to celtic in the summer if he takes a wage cut
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173]   Go Up
« previous next »
 