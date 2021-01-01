He's still a very good player for us, and those harping on about him being a major concern are just hysterical calls.



He is just getting over that hill though so it's vital we have somebody lined up, much like other positions in the team.



Must say, I'm a bit disappointed not to see Owen Beck have a shot this season. He's not a fancy player like Robbo himself but has the same spirit and frenetic energy, and similar to Robbo, he's constantly impressing whether it be with Dundee FC (not the Tangerines that Robbo played for) and now Blackburn Rovers, whose supporters are big fans of him so far (I was looking at a Blackburn Rovers forum and sidetracked by a thread on Dalglish, delighted to see that he is absolutely adored by them). It would be nice to see him get some opportunity in the future - not necessarily first choice, but he looks like a player who could give us depth.