Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 08:53:19 pm
Tough afternoon there against a winger who was well rapid. Dont think the Greek would have fared any better, which, begs the question- what is the future looking like for our left back position.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 08:59:44 pm
Ait-Nouri is there to be had.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:08:04 pm
He's still a very good player for us, and those harping on about him being a major concern are just hysterical calls.

He is just getting over that hill though so it's vital we have somebody lined up, much like other positions in the team.

Must say, I'm a bit disappointed not to see Owen Beck have a shot this season. He's not a fancy player like Robbo himself but has the same spirit and frenetic energy, and similar to Robbo, he's constantly impressing whether it be with Dundee FC (not the Tangerines that Robbo played for) and now Blackburn Rovers, whose supporters are big fans of him so far (I was looking at a Blackburn Rovers forum and sidetracked by a thread on Dalglish, delighted to see that he is absolutely adored by them). It would be nice to see him get some opportunity in the future - not necessarily first choice, but he looks like a player who could give us depth.
Logged

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:11:57 pm
The sub for me would have been Gomez. When he came on he proved his quality 1v1. Robbo did well second half.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:19:18 pm
We have been linked to the lad at Wolves for best part of 16 months Chops. Ait Nouri is better than Robbo going forward but well off peak Robbo in Defending.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:28:35 pm
He got beaten just once didn't he? I thought it was a highly competent performance by Robbo.
Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Today at 09:32:00 pm
The first half especially he had a bit of a 'mare Yorky.  The winger had him on toast.  We've drained the top level performances out of him now.
